ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Daily South

12 Weekend Getaways In Alabama We Love

Spanning mountains, plains, and beaches, Alabama proves to be a wonderful spot for many vacations. Too diverse to pack into one trip, we recommend exploring the state one short getaway at a time. Dive into ocean waters and coastal thrills one weekend then enjoy lakeside festivities the next. Discover one of Alabama’s historic cities another weekend and trek "Alabama's Aspen" the weekend after that. No matter what kind of short-term escape you seek, we’ve got you covered with the must-see destinations that you can fall in love with in just a couple days. When looking for a place to get away in sweet home Alabama, the options are endless.
ALABAMA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
ALABAMA STATE
a-z-animals.com

5 Dinosaurs that Lived in Alabama (And Where to See Fossils Today)

5 Dinosaurs that Lived in Alabama (And Where to See Fossils Today) Sometimes, it’s easy to forget that parts of the United States once had large dinosaurs roaming the lands. Alabama was not necessarily a hotbed of dinosaur activity relative to the rest of the U.S. Yet, paleontologists have found a great deal of fossil evidence in this area. Although you won’t find fossils of Argentinosaurus or other vast creatures, we’re going to show you five dinosaurs that lived in Alabama and talk about where you can see their fossils today.
ALABAMA STATE
WJTV 12

New COVID-19 variant moving fast throughout Alabama

(WDHN) — XBB 1.5, the new highly transmissible subvariant of omicron is starting to make headroom on the dominant variant BQ. 1.1 which means another surge could be on the way. “We’re slowly seeing a proportionate of this variant increasing across the nation and in Alabama,” Dr. Wes Stubblefield said. The subvariant is emerging at […]
ALABAMA STATE
1029thebuzz.com

Alabama To Remove Iconic Rocket on I-65

For the last 44 years, Tennesseans on their way to Florida have been greeted by a 168 foot high Saturn 1B rocket at The Alabama Welcome Center in Elkmont, Alabama. Not anymore. Lee Sentell, director of the Alabama Tourism Department, says years of deterioration is the reason.
ELKMONT, AL
WKRG News 5

Heads up! USDA dropping rabies vaccines in south Alabama

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The United States Department of Agriculture, Wildlife Services is scheduled to distribute oral rabies vaccine baits for raccoons and other wildlife in Baldwin County from January 20 to January 23, according to a news release. This is part of a 10-day, statewide distribution plan. “These baits will be distributed via […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
AL.com

5 Alabama chefs and 2 restaurants that could be our next James Beard winner

Alabama chefs and restaurants have a long and glorious history at the James Beard Awards, which are often called “the Oscars of the food world.”. Previous James Beard winners include Birmingham chefs Frank Stitt, Chris Hastings and Dolester Miles, as well as Bessemer’s Bright Star, which has been recognized as an America’s Classic, and Birmingham’s Highlands Bar and Grill, which was named most outstanding restaurant in America in 2018.
ALABAMA STATE
lazytrips.com

How long is the drive from Atlanta to Alabama?

Alabama, a state nestled in the southeast of the United States, borders Tennessee to its north, Georgia to the east, and Mississippi to the west. The southwest tip of Alabama sits on the Gulf of Mexico, while the rest of the southern state line borders Florida. Famous for its southern hospitality and for being the birthplace of the civil rights movement, Alabama is deservedly a popular destination, especially from nearby Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
AL.com

Postal service job fairs in Alabama: What are the jobs and how much do they pay?

The U.S. Postal Service is hosting a series of job fairs in an effort to fill hundreds of positions across Alabama. The Wynn Drive Post Office, located at 645 Wynn Drive in Huntsville, will host a career fair Jan. 20 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The fair will cover positions available in Athens, Brownsboro, Decatur, Elkmont, Florence, Hartselle, Harvest, Hazel Green, Lacey Springs, Madison, Meridian Ville, Owens Crossroads, and Toney.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Food Network named this barbecue joint Alabama’s best

Opinions about barbecue in Alabama can be nearly as strong as college football takes are here. So if a national media outlet’s going to declare the state’s best barbecue, it’s likely to cause eyerolls and social-media food-fights even if the pick’s legit. And it’s hard to...
ALABAMA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Deadly snakes being trafficked across Georgia could breed into native species, officials worry

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. — Wildlife officials in Georgia and Florida have uncovered a black market trafficking ring specializing in highly venomous snakes. After a year-long, undercover operation, the Ga. Department of Natural Resources and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission found nearly 200 snakes, many of which are listed among the ten deadliest species in the world.
GEORGIA STATE
thecutoffnews.com

Biggest snowfalls recorded in Alabama history

Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Alabama using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ALABAMA STATE
92.9 WTUG

92.9 WTUG

Tuscaloosa, AL
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 WTUG plays the best R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy