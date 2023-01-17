Read full article on original website
University Of Alabama Basketball Player Provided Gun Used To Kill A Woman. Smart Move?Chibuzo NwachukuTuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
The Crimson Tide's Favorable 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardTuscaloosa, AL
4 Affordable weekend Gateways In OhioLIFE_HACKSOhio State
The Venue Tuscaloosa Draws Closer to Opening as Owners Add Finishing Touches to Facility
Tuscaloosa will soon have a new gathering spot for people of all ages to enjoy food and entertainment as the opening of The Venue Tuscaloosa draws near. Bryan Finison, owner of the soon-to-come entertainment spot says the doors for the space are expected to open in the next few weeks as the organizers navigates the final steps to complete the project.
The Daily South
12 Weekend Getaways In Alabama We Love
Spanning mountains, plains, and beaches, Alabama proves to be a wonderful spot for many vacations. Too diverse to pack into one trip, we recommend exploring the state one short getaway at a time. Dive into ocean waters and coastal thrills one weekend then enjoy lakeside festivities the next. Discover one of Alabama’s historic cities another weekend and trek "Alabama's Aspen" the weekend after that. No matter what kind of short-term escape you seek, we’ve got you covered with the must-see destinations that you can fall in love with in just a couple days. When looking for a place to get away in sweet home Alabama, the options are endless.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
a-z-animals.com
5 Dinosaurs that Lived in Alabama (And Where to See Fossils Today)
5 Dinosaurs that Lived in Alabama (And Where to See Fossils Today) Sometimes, it’s easy to forget that parts of the United States once had large dinosaurs roaming the lands. Alabama was not necessarily a hotbed of dinosaur activity relative to the rest of the U.S. Yet, paleontologists have found a great deal of fossil evidence in this area. Although you won’t find fossils of Argentinosaurus or other vast creatures, we’re going to show you five dinosaurs that lived in Alabama and talk about where you can see their fossils today.
New COVID-19 variant moving fast throughout Alabama
(WDHN) — XBB 1.5, the new highly transmissible subvariant of omicron is starting to make headroom on the dominant variant BQ. 1.1 which means another surge could be on the way. “We’re slowly seeing a proportionate of this variant increasing across the nation and in Alabama,” Dr. Wes Stubblefield said. The subvariant is emerging at […]
1029thebuzz.com
Alabama To Remove Iconic Rocket on I-65
For the last 44 years, Tennesseans on their way to Florida have been greeted by a 168 foot high Saturn 1B rocket at The Alabama Welcome Center in Elkmont, Alabama. Not anymore. Lee Sentell, director of the Alabama Tourism Department, says years of deterioration is the reason.
Heads up! USDA dropping rabies vaccines in south Alabama
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The United States Department of Agriculture, Wildlife Services is scheduled to distribute oral rabies vaccine baits for raccoons and other wildlife in Baldwin County from January 20 to January 23, according to a news release. This is part of a 10-day, statewide distribution plan. “These baits will be distributed via […]
5 Alabama chefs and 2 restaurants that could be our next James Beard winner
Alabama chefs and restaurants have a long and glorious history at the James Beard Awards, which are often called “the Oscars of the food world.”. Previous James Beard winners include Birmingham chefs Frank Stitt, Chris Hastings and Dolester Miles, as well as Bessemer’s Bright Star, which has been recognized as an America’s Classic, and Birmingham’s Highlands Bar and Grill, which was named most outstanding restaurant in America in 2018.
lazytrips.com
How long is the drive from Atlanta to Alabama?
Alabama, a state nestled in the southeast of the United States, borders Tennessee to its north, Georgia to the east, and Mississippi to the west. The southwest tip of Alabama sits on the Gulf of Mexico, while the rest of the southern state line borders Florida. Famous for its southern hospitality and for being the birthplace of the civil rights movement, Alabama is deservedly a popular destination, especially from nearby Atlanta.
Alabama Ranks Top 5 In States With Most Waffle House Restaurants
The state of Alabama is known for having a lot of locations for a few types of stores. At the top of the list is Dollar General for sure. It seems like you can go to almost any corner across the state and find a Dollar General store. According to...
apr.org
"No Stone Unturned: Preserving Slave Cemeteries in Alabama." An APR news series
Part 1 — "The 40 unmarked graves" “I got all my equipment in the back of the Honda CRV. How’s that for efficiency and good engineering?” asked Len Strozier during a quiet morning in a wooded area on the Black Warrior River, north of Tuscaloosa. He's getting ready to go to work.
Postal service job fairs in Alabama: What are the jobs and how much do they pay?
The U.S. Postal Service is hosting a series of job fairs in an effort to fill hundreds of positions across Alabama. The Wynn Drive Post Office, located at 645 Wynn Drive in Huntsville, will host a career fair Jan. 20 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The fair will cover positions available in Athens, Brownsboro, Decatur, Elkmont, Florence, Hartselle, Harvest, Hazel Green, Lacey Springs, Madison, Meridian Ville, Owens Crossroads, and Toney.
It Costs More To Smoke In Alabama Than Almost Every Other State
Million-dollar homes, expensive cars, children's college funds, stock investments, or even lavish vacations are all things Alabama smokers could buy according to a recent study. When I think of millions of dollars at my disposal, I automatically go to houses. Plenty of natural lighting, space for the kids to run...
After Hours at a Buc-ee’s in Athens: The Refuge for an Emotionally Strained Team
The Crimson Tide’s flight plans back to Tuscaloosa after its win at Vanderbilt were canceled — but it was a blessing in disguise.
Food Network named this barbecue joint Alabama’s best
Opinions about barbecue in Alabama can be nearly as strong as college football takes are here. So if a national media outlet’s going to declare the state’s best barbecue, it’s likely to cause eyerolls and social-media food-fights even if the pick’s legit. And it’s hard to...
Deadly snakes being trafficked across Georgia could breed into native species, officials worry
WALTON COUNTY, Ga. — Wildlife officials in Georgia and Florida have uncovered a black market trafficking ring specializing in highly venomous snakes. After a year-long, undercover operation, the Ga. Department of Natural Resources and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission found nearly 200 snakes, many of which are listed among the ten deadliest species in the world.
thecutoffnews.com
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Alabama history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Alabama using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Gun owners weigh in on Alabama’s new concealed carry law
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Some gun owners voice their concerns following Alabama’s new concealed carry law. Thursday night, people in Baldwin County will have an opportunity to learn more about the law and ask questions. The law took affect at the first of the year and allows gun owners to carry a weapon without a […]
St. Clair County Woman Reported Missing, Last Seen in Tuscaloosa
A Central Alabama woman has been declared missing and was last seen in Tuscaloosa, police in St. Clair County said Friday. The sheriff's office there said 42-year-old Pamela Jaye has been missing since early Thursday morning. Jaye, who lives in the Chula Vista Mountain area of Alabama, was last seen...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Biscuits In Georgia
They were recommended by Guy Fieri.
