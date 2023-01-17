ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Knicks' Jalen Brunson sparks outrage by wearing Eagles' Jalen Hurts jersey to game vs. Wizards

Still in the middle of his first season with the New York Knicks, newly minted star Jalen Brunson might have a thing or two to learn about the city's rabid fanbase. On Wednesday, Brunson arrived at Madison Square Garden ahead of the Knicks' matchup against the Washington Wizards, rocking a Philadelphia Eagles jersey. To Make matters worse, Brunson was rocking the No. 1 of Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Philadelphia Eagles’ Lane Johnson seen dining in NJ

Philadelphia Eagles' Lane Johnson enjoyed some downtime at the Jersey Shore over the weekend, dining at one of Atlantic City's newest restaurants. Johnson was on a dinner date with girlfriend Kelsey Holmer at Tropicana, where the pair noshed on traditional Japanese cuisine at Ossu Japanese Tavern. The Super Bowl champion...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Divided NJ – Giants -vs- Eagles – Who Murphy is picking

There is no love lost between fans of Big Blue and the Birds. As division rivals, they face each other twice a year. As a result, there will be a lot of divided loyalties in Garden State households this weekend as the New York Giants travel down the New Jersey Turnpike to face the Philadelphia Eagles in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
You’ve GOTTA Check Out This Immersive Pop Up Sports Bar for Eagles Fans in Philadelphia, Pa

Philly sports fans take our love of the Eagles seriously. And, now… we have the perfect bar to do just that. Tinsel Takes Flight has opened just in time for the Birds to begin their playoff run (and, hopefully, ultimately the Super Bowl). The bar, which has been a Christmas and Halloween pop-up in past seasons certainly will have all of those Eagles vibes to it.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Eagles Sign RB Kennedy Brooks To Futures Deal

Here’s the updated list of futures signings for the Eagles:. Brooks, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Oklahoma back in April. He later signed a rookie contract with the Eagles. Philadelphia opted to waive Brooks coming out of the preseason, but later added him to their practice squad....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
