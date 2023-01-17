Read full article on original website
Exclusive: Hunter quarantined where classified docs found, but new evidence shows he was there many timesVictorWilmington, DE
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Indian Food in all of DelawareTravel MavenNew Castle, DE
His Wife Left Their House To Get Chinese Food. When She Returned, This US Marine Lay Dead On The Couch.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLogan Township, NJ
New Trend of Mixing Fentanyl with an Animal Tranquilizer is Killing Drug UsersMonica Leigh FrenchNorristown, PA
Report: Penn Biden Center Received Millions in Anonymous Chinese Donations Since Biden Took OfficeThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWashington, DC
Knicks' Jalen Brunson sparks outrage by wearing Eagles' Jalen Hurts jersey to game vs. Wizards
Still in the middle of his first season with the New York Knicks, newly minted star Jalen Brunson might have a thing or two to learn about the city's rabid fanbase. On Wednesday, Brunson arrived at Madison Square Garden ahead of the Knicks' matchup against the Washington Wizards, rocking a Philadelphia Eagles jersey. To Make matters worse, Brunson was rocking the No. 1 of Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.
Philadelphia Eagles’ Lane Johnson seen dining in NJ
Philadelphia Eagles' Lane Johnson enjoyed some downtime at the Jersey Shore over the weekend, dining at one of Atlantic City's newest restaurants. Johnson was on a dinner date with girlfriend Kelsey Holmer at Tropicana, where the pair noshed on traditional Japanese cuisine at Ossu Japanese Tavern. The Super Bowl champion...
These are the top five destinations for New Jersey travelers
This cold, gray time of year is when people dream of tropical vacations, or at least somewhere exotic. In New Jersey, apparently, not so much. A new survey out says Garden Staters will be staying close to home in 2023, if you consider anywhere in the US, “close to home.”
Pretty tasty! The oldest candy distributor is right here in New Jersey
When you think of novelty candy, what types do you think of?. The iconic Pop Rocks, Ring Pops, Push Pops, etc. I think of my all-time favorites, the wax with the juice inside. Crazy how old they are and they still sell them. These are just some of the novelty...
Divided NJ – Giants -vs- Eagles – Who Murphy is picking
There is no love lost between fans of Big Blue and the Birds. As division rivals, they face each other twice a year. As a result, there will be a lot of divided loyalties in Garden State households this weekend as the New York Giants travel down the New Jersey Turnpike to face the Philadelphia Eagles in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs.
The difference between NY Giants fans and Philadelphia Eagles fans
So it comes to this. Eagles-Giants III at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. This one's for the divisional playoffs. The NFL so loves the City of Brotherly Love that they scheduled the game for 8:15 on a Saturday night to give the Eagles fans all day to drink. Talk about your "pre-gaming."
Eagles coach craves what kind of pizza? 8 South Jersey alternatives
So, you're the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles; a team that plays in the city with some of the second-best pizza in the world. You're getting ready to host a playoff game against the New York Football Giants, a team that plays in the state where they have the best pizza in the world, what are you craving Coach Nick Sirianni?
Will Gov. Murphy root for the Giants or Eagles in big NFL playoff game? Here’s what he just said.
There’s a big football game Saturday that will put many fans in North Jersey and South Jersey on bitterly opposing sides: an NFL playoff battle between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles. So which team will New Jersey’s governor root for?. “I’m staying out of it,”...
Rivals come together to cheer on Eagles and Giants
DALTON, Pa. — With the New York Giants coming from the next state over to play the Philadelphia Eagles, you could expect plenty of fans on both sides of the field to be gathering for kickoff under the same roof. "We do expect a crowd. I think these two...
‘Dancing with the Stars’ is coming to New Jersey
“Dancing with the Stars: Live! The Tour” is making a couple of stops in New Jersey this month. The show is scheduled for the Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown on Jan. 19 at 4 and 7 PM, and at the State Theater of New Jersey in New Brunswick on Jan. 20 at 8 PM.
The NJ devils: Even non-hockey-fans love this Cinderella story
Even as a non-hockey fan, the Devils have always been on my radar because everyone loves a good old American Cinderella story. Intrigued by their rise in popularity, I decided to give the basics for those of you, like me, who love the story of anyone going from zero to hero.
People in New Jersey are eating their Christmas trees
Now I’ve heard everything. People in New Jersey are eating their Christmas trees. Believe it or not, the tree you cut down and dragged into your living room is begging to be added to your recipes, according to farm-to-table chefs in New Jersey. Do you love how that Christmas...
Who are the best seniors in N.J. boys basketball? Our picks, your votes
New Jersey is state stacked with some of the best boys basketball players in the country. This includes All-America candidates and Division I talent. The best playmakers in the state power some of the best programs, while other standouts shine at smaller schools.
You’ve GOTTA Check Out This Immersive Pop Up Sports Bar for Eagles Fans in Philadelphia, Pa
Philly sports fans take our love of the Eagles seriously. And, now… we have the perfect bar to do just that. Tinsel Takes Flight has opened just in time for the Birds to begin their playoff run (and, hopefully, ultimately the Super Bowl). The bar, which has been a Christmas and Halloween pop-up in past seasons certainly will have all of those Eagles vibes to it.
Yardbarker
Eagles Sign RB Kennedy Brooks To Futures Deal
Here’s the updated list of futures signings for the Eagles:. Brooks, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Oklahoma back in April. He later signed a rookie contract with the Eagles. Philadelphia opted to waive Brooks coming out of the preseason, but later added him to their practice squad....
‘Go to hell’ — NJ veteran brings dead dog’s ashes on TV to rip George Santos’ lies
🔴 New Jersey veteran went on TV to back up his claims that a freshman congressman kept money meant for his dying dog. 🔴 U.S. Rep. George Santos called allegations 'shocking & insane'. 🔴 After laying out the facts, the veteran said Santos could 'go to hell'
Lambertville, NJ Ice Cream Shop Making Eagles Football Treats
A popular Lambertville ice cream shop has found a tasty way to honor the Philadelphia Eagles this season. OwowCow just introduced the new Philly Special for all its fans...and for everyone who simply loves ice cream. They've joined forces with Dock Street Brewery for the limited edition project. They're whipping...
