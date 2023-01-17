Read full article on original website
17 Executive Hospital/Health System Predictions to Watch in 2023
Vijay Kedar, Co-Founder and CEO at Tomorrow Health. Health systems will realize their challenges are not transitory but systemic: This year saw health systems facing a myriad of compounding threats – from historic inflation exacerbating their cost structures, front-line clinician burnout driving widespread labor shortages, and increased capacity issues that left patients in hospital facilities one full day longer than in the prior year. As the financial markets turned south, many institutions saw their investment income stagnate, reducing the support it historically provided to hospitals’ thin operating margins. Worst of all, the predicted rebound in procedure volumes as the pandemic waned never materialized. While inflation will stabilize, many of these challenges will persist as health systems enter a new normal where substantial inpatient procedure volumes have shifted to outpatient, ambulatory, and home-based settings, but hospitals’ fixed costs remain high. Recognition of this will prompt continued consolidation and accelerate health system bankruptcies, in which rural markets will unfortunately likely be hit hardest.
Digital Health Funding Reaches $15.3B in 2022 Across 572 Deals, Rock Health Reports
– In a downtrodden market climate, things don’t need to feel doom and gloom, according to Rock Health’s Annual 2022 digital health funding report. 2022 was a necessary reminder that investment is cyclical and that strong players build resilience in weathering funding climate changes. – Analysts expect that...
Real-World Data Startup Crescendo Health Launches with $3.2M
– Crescendo Health, a real-world data startup that’s drastically reshaping how clinical researchers get access to hard-to-reach patient data to support their clinical research today officially announced its launch with $3.4M in seed funding from Define Ventures as well as the founders and CEOs of many other well-known organizations.
Why ML Monitoring is Essential to AI Success in Healthcare
Artificial intelligence (AI) adoption in the healthcare sector has grown significantly over the last decade, with no signs of slowing down. According to a 2021 report from HIMSS, 62% of clinicians are interested in using AI/ML tools. From front-line workers to back-office staff, every stakeholder in the healthcare continuum can...
CipherHealth Partners With SADA to Enable Better Patient Care w/ Enhanced SDOH Data
– Today, CipherHealth announced it has engaged SADA, a leading business and technology consultancy and award-winning Google Cloud Partner, to deploy Google Cloud’s Looker to collect socioeconomic data to improve patient care. – CipherHealth previously had platform capabilities that provided healthcare providers with robust conversational and clinical data for...
Security and Compliance Oversight Will Reduce Business Communication Risk for Healthcare in 2023
Cyber attacks on healthcare organizations are by no means just as simple as hackers going after healthcare data for the sake of obtaining critical data of patients, their families, or the organization’s employees. A growing number of these attacks are executed by nation-states and other organized criminal organizations, which have the financial resources and the expertise to launch ever-more sophisticated and costly assaults against these organizations. Some of these attacks have been traced back to advanced, persistent, and well-known threat groups from countries such as China and Russia.
The Health Data Interoperability Highway Is Coming. Is Your Organization Ready?
Not many of us remember a time when there weren’t interstates widely available to help us get to where we need to go. Winding roads and sleepy towns can be nostalgic, but they’re not great time savers when time is of the essence. At a macro level, The...
Omada Health, Intermountain, Castell to Establish Integrated, Virtual Care Option for Diabetes Management and Prevention
– Omada Health and Castell, an Intermountain value-based care subsidiary, announced a first-of-its kind partnership – creating a new, integrated virtual care model to reach and help more at-risk patients through proven prevention and Diabetes programs. The new virtual care model expands the access of Omada’s Diabetes Prevention Program...
The Future of Digital Payment Trends in Healthcare to Watch
Staffing shortages, cost of care delivery and reimbursement changes have put more pressure on healthcare practices to do more with less. Recent technology advancements have come to the rescue and enabled healthcare organizations to simplify processes, improve communication efforts and ultimately support staff and patients alike. Patient payment tools are...
Healthcare Payment Integrity: Insourcing vs. Outsourcing
Faced with shifting regulations, growing administrative complexity, high-dollar claims, and the looming potential of audits, payment integrity is an increasingly important priority for payers. Payers realize that when they make the correct payments to providers initially, they increase trust, reduce provider abrasion, and lower appeal rates. Traditionally, many health plans...
Why EHR Data Is Key to Gathering More Accurate Medical Assessments
Patient data in electronic health records (EHRs) holds a wealth of insights that can enable health systems to better serve their patient populations. However, data from EHRs is challenging because this data is messy due to the lack of standardization in how clinical data is collected, and often times valuable information is buried in unstructured fields such as notes. Additionally, EHR data is disconnected from EHR data at other sites of care resulting in an incomplete view of the patient.
Exec Hires: GE HealthCare Names Taha Kass-Hout First Chief Technology Officer
GE HealthCare announced today that Taha Kass-Hout MD, MS has been named Chief Technology Officer (CTO) to lead the company’s new science and technology organization. – Reporting to GE HealthCare President & CEO Peter Arduini, Dr. Kass-Hout will help drive GE HealthCare’s D3 precision care strategy, a framework and digital products that emphasize the company’s smart devices, aligned to disease states and enabled by digital. D3 brings data and insights together to optimize the clinical and patient journey and enhances the company’s ability to enable precision care.
Cybersecurity: Is SOC2 Worth The Hype for Healthcare Organizations?
The healthcare industry has always been a prominent target for cybercriminals worldwide. They can access high-value patient PHI/PII data and use it maliciously to disrupt the patient’s treatment routine and bring down uptime, which is critical. It has repercussions on patients, doctors, hospitals, and everything associated with the healthcare ecosystem.
KeyCare Completes $27M Round to Expand Epic-based Virtual Care Platform
– KeyCare, Inc., the nation’s only virtual-first care platform built with Epic, announced the completion of its Series A funding round following new investments from Ziegler and two additional health systems. This expanded backing brings KeyCare’s total Series A raise to over $27 million. – These investors join...
Patient Engagement Survey Reveals Current Patient Preferences for Access and Convenience
– Stericycle Communication Solutions, an industry leader in patient engagement technology and solutions and a service of Stericycle, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRCL), recently announced the findings of its third annual U.S. Consumer Trends in Patient Engagement Survey, conducted by Ipsos, which surveyed 1,004 U.S. adults aged 18 and older. – The...
Midsize/Large Practice Management 2022: Which Vendors Stand Out in an Established Market?
– Most practice management (PM) solutions have a long tenure in the market, yet not all vendors successfully meet practices’ needs—which include strong technology and a vendor who acts as a partner in customer success. Historically, KLAS has split PM data by midsize (11–75 physicians) and large practices (76+ physicians); however, independent practices (clinics not owned by a hospital/health system) and owned practices (clinics owned by a hospital/health system) also have different needs and gravitate toward different vendors.
Backed by CVS Health, Array Behavioral Care Raises $25M for Virtual Psychiatry/Therapy
– Array Behavioral Care, the nation’s leading virtual psychiatry and therapy practice, announced today the closing of its latest $25M equity round to further scale modern behavioral healthcare across the continuum, with CVS Health leading the round. Existing investors also joined the round and contributed additional capital. – The...
Digital Maturity Is Six Steps Away. How Close Is Your Healthcare Organization?
The healthcare industry dragged sorely behind other industries in digital maturity just three years ago, according to McKinsey. Then, the pandemic shifted priorities and accelerated the progress of digital transformation by several years. No industry felt this shift as strongly as healthcare. With the rapid increase in telehealth appointments and remote care necessities, medical institutions faced the challenge of making several years’ worth of virtual enhancements in just a few months — if not sooner.
Unlocking Patient Medical Records Through Digital Retrieval of Clinical Data
Thousands of times a day, at health systems throughout the US, workers manually search for patient medical charts, print them out on paper, or save them to a file—and then fax, mail, or email them to a payer or third party who has requested it. The productivity for this often manual approach is about five charts an hour per worker, and the average cost to retrieve a medical record varies by state, health system, and the number of pages. The cost per medical record ranges from about $25 to upwards of $100. Not only is this expensive, it’s also not exactly accurate or efficient. On average, it takes about three weeks for a requested chart to be delivered.
Startup Velsera Launches to Advance Precision Health Through Data-Driven Solutions
– New company Velsera was announced at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference supported by thematic-focused impact fund Summa Equity (“Summa”). – Velsera sets out to amplify the impact of clinicians, researchers and scientists for the benefit of patients around the world. Velsera creates a software platform out of science, technology, and informatics, making data actionable, accelerating the pace and potential of multi-omics.
