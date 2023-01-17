Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 15 year old that was killed over a Facebook FeudJade Talks CrimeSummerfield, FL
4 "Old Florida" Towns that Offer Both History and Nature and May Be Worth a Visit in 2023L. CaneFlorida State
This might just be the scariest road in FloridaEvie M.Lady Lake, FL
Florida car dealer sees blue orb changing shape on security cameraRoger MarshOcala, FL
Enjoy a Weekend at the Winery with Live Entertainment in Lake County, FloridaLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
Related
villages-news.com
Linda Kunkle Soltis
Linda Kunkle Soltis, 64, of The Villages, FL passed away on January 15, 2023 after a battle with cancer. She was born Linda Ann Kunkle on October 2, 1958 in Bristol, PA to parents Ray and Pauline Kunkle. She was raised in Fairless Hills, PA and graduated from Pennsbury High School in 1976. She married her high school sweetheart John Soltis in 1981 and moved to Orlando, FL.
villages-news.com
Stuart Crow
Stuart Crow, 83, of The Villages, Florida passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, January 8th, 2023. Stuart is survived by his loving wife, Lee, his four children and their spouses, his stepdaughter and her spouse, his five grandchildren and many other beloved family members. Born and raised in Millburn,...
villages-news.com
Sally Seigworth
Sally Seigworth, 79 of Summerfield, FL passed away peacefully in hospice on January 2, 2023. Sally was born June 8, 1943, to Florence and Fred Bush in Wauwatosa, WI. After Sally graduated Wauwatosa High School in 1961, she went onto major in Education at the University of Kentucky where she was an active member of Delta Zeta Sorority. Upon graduation in 1965, Sally began her first teaching position in Fairborn, OH as an elementary school teacher kickstarting a 25+ year career in early elementary and Montessori education.
villages-news.com
Carlos Wesley Bailey Jr.
Carlos Wesley Bailey Jr., 89, of Wildwood FL passed after a short illness Monday, January 16, 2023, in Cornerstone Hospice, The Villages Fl. A Presbyterian, he was born April 15, 1933, in Erwin, TN. He attended Warren Wilson College, Swannanoa, NC. He then served in the Navy as first-class welder/pipe fitter on the USS Corregidor.
villages-news.com
Governor and cabinet take action to protect more precious land in Florida
Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state cabinet have approved the investment of more than $17.7 million to conserve more than 3,500 acres across the state. The five properties stretch from Nassau County south to Charlotte County and protect or buffer lands within the Florida Wildlife Corridor, a recently designated network of connected lands that is crucial for wildlife habitat.
villages-news.com
Villager involved in crash denies she had been drinking
A Villager involved in a crash denied she had been drinking. The accident occurred at about 4 p.m. Thursday at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and La Plaza Parkway on the Historic Side of The Villages. Lady Lake police received a report that a female driver of a Toyota involved in the accident “was becoming hostile” and appeared to be under the influence. She drove away from the scene of the accident.
villages-news.com
Speeder driving on learner’s permit caught with marijuana in car
A speeder driving on a learner’s permit was caught with marijuana in his car during a traffic stop in Lady Lake. Cameron Gino Chatelain, 24, of Orlando, was driving 60 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone at about 9 p.m. Monday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He was alone in the vehicle and driving on a Florida E-Learner’s permit.
villages-news.com
Colorado woman arrested with expired temporary tag on van in Wildwood
A Colorado woman was arrested with an expired temporary tag on her van while driving in Wildwood. Melissa Ann Strasser, 43, of Denver, was driving a GMC van at about 11:30 a.m. Friday on State Road 91 when an officer noticed the Colorado temporary tag attached to the vehicle had expired on Nov. 22, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. During a traffic stop, Strasser admitted she knew the temporary tag had expired.
villages-news.com
Villager arrested after eating meatballs at deli at Publix
A Villager was arrested after eating meatballs at the deli at a Publix grocery store. Sherri Lynn Bestor, 59, who lives on the Historic Side of The Villages, went to the Publix at La Plaza Grande at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and headed for the deli with her boyfriend where she selected a package of meatballs. She opened the package and began eating the meatballs in the deli, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
villages-news.com
Wildwood driver wanted on warrants arrested after caught speeding
A Wildwood driver wanted on warrants was arrested after he was caught speeding on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake. Jaykob Robert Crocker, 25, was traveling in a white Toyota at about 1 a.m. Wednesday at a speed of 60 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
villages-news.com
Driver arrested after fleeing scene of crash which injured mother and daughter
A driver has been arrested after fleeing the scene of a crash which injured a mother and her daughter. The crash occurred at 5:20 p.m. Jan. 12 on Cherry Lake Road near Keystone Lane and caused traumatic injuries to 54-year-old Lisa Oliver of Howey-in-the-Hills, according an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol. Oliver and her daughter, who had been a passenger in Oliver’s tan Ford F-150, were both transported by Lake EMS to Ocala Regional Medical Center.
villages-news.com
Repeat unlicensed driver from Mexico arrested at local Circle K
A repeat unlicensed driver from Mexico was arrested at a local Circle K. Hector Jimenez Bautista, 20, of Fruitland Park, was driving a blue Nissan at 8:15 p.m. Monday when he was spotted at the Circle K on Miller Street, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. The officer who spotted Bautista previously caught the native of Mexico driving without a license on Jan. 2, but let him off with a verbal warning at that time.
villages-news.com
Lady Lake man who skipped driving school nabbed with 77 grams of THC wax
A Lady Lake man who admitted he skipped court-mandated driving school was nabbed with 77 grams of THC wax. Tristan Ross Vice, 20, who lives at 446 Quail St., was at the wheel of an orange 1997 Ford Mustang at 1:30 p.m. Friday when a license plate reader advised an officer the vehicle’s registered owner has a suspended license, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated at Griffin View Drive and Quail Street, not far from Vice’s home.
villages-news.com
River Otter At Fenney Nature Trail
This river otter seemed to pose for the camera at Fenney Nature Trail in The Villages. Thanks to Becky Mars for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
villages-news.com
Sumter County official offers plan for fire departments in wake of referendum failure
Sumter County Administrator Bradley Arnold offered a blueprint for commissioners Monday night on the fiscal and operational relationship between the county’s two fire departments now that both have taken over ambulance service since last Oct. 1. The proposal at the workshop meeting comes in the wake of November’s electoral...
villages-news.com
Cherry Lake Road man arrested with knife and drugs after K-9 alerts on vehicle
A Cherry Lake Road man was arrested with a knife and drugs after a K-9 alerted on his vehicle. Christopher Page Dodd, 29, who lives at 38048 Cherry Lake Road in Fruitland Park, was not wearing a seatbelt when he was traveling at 6:12 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department.
villages-news.com
Sumter County officials revisit controversial contract tied to The Villages Developer
Sumter County commissioners Monday revisited a controversial decision a month ago to award an information technology (IT) contract to a Villages-related firm. The Villages Technology Services Group (TSG) was awarded the three-year contract with a possible three-year extension even though the firm did not respond to a request for qualifications last spring. Mission Critical Partners (MSP), the only firm that responded, was bypassed.
villages-news.com
Uber driver suspected of fleeing scene of crash at assisted living in The Villages
An Uber driver has been arrested after allegedly fleeing the scene of a crash at an assisted living facility in The Villages. Chad Douglas Fitzgerald, 47, of Clermont, was found slumped over in a vehicle which had been parked for two hours while it was parked in the 900 block of Main Street at Spanish Springs Town Square, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
villages-news.com
Wildwood man accused of inflicting black eye on 13-year-old son
A Wildwood man has been accused of inflicting a black eye on his 13-year-old son who was suspected of stealing money from his mother. Terry Dale Toler, 45, was arrested Wednesday on a felony charge of child abuse in connection with an attack which took place on Christmas Eve, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.
villages-news.com
Sumter County man killed after suffering medical emergency while driving pickup
A Sumter County man was killed after suffering a medical emergency while driving a pickup in Hillsborough County. The 49-year-old Webster man was driving the southbound pickup at 10:30 a.m. Friday on State Road 39 in when he suffered the medical emergency, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. He lost control of the truck, which left the roadway and struck a traffic sign. He died at the scene of the crash.
Comments / 0