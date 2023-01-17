ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Police: 2 teens lead police on North Carolina car chase; 4-year-old found unharmed in vehicle

By Connor Lomis
 3 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two juveniles were arrested after leading police on a stolen car chase Monday in northeast Charlotte, according to CMPD .

A 4-year-old in the car was found unharmed; the 14-year-old and 15-year-old suspects are in custody.

Police said they responded to a kidnapping call for service from a woman saying her ‘vehicle was stolen with her 4-year-old child inside.’

Authorities found the car and attempted to stop it, but a pursuit began when the suspects didn’t pull over.

The incident ended at about 7 p.m. when the suspects crashed in the area of North Graham Street and Rumple Road.

Multiple patrol divisions assisted with the search and apprehension efforts.

