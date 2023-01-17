Police: 2 teens lead police on North Carolina car chase; 4-year-old found unharmed in vehicle

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two juveniles were arrested after leading police on a stolen car chase Monday in northeast Charlotte, according to CMPD .

A 4-year-old in the car was found unharmed; the 14-year-old and 15-year-old suspects are in custody.

Police said they responded to a kidnapping call for service from a woman saying her ‘vehicle was stolen with her 4-year-old child inside.’

Authorities found the car and attempted to stop it, but a pursuit began when the suspects didn’t pull over.

The incident ended at about 7 p.m. when the suspects crashed in the area of North Graham Street and Rumple Road.

Multiple patrol divisions assisted with the search and apprehension efforts.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.