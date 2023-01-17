Saraya is a pioneer in the world of women’s professional wrestling, having achieved great success during her tenure with WWE. Despite this, WWE ultimately decided not to renew her contract, leading her to continue her career with All Elite Wrestling last year. She has been a babyface since her debut in AEW, but it seems that has changed now. Saraya has now given her first comments after her apparent heel turn on AEW Dynamite.

19 HOURS AGO