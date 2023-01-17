Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Rhea Ripley Calls Out The Bloodline Member After WWE Raw
WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley doesn't back down from anyone who tries to get to Dominik Mysterio, and she called out The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa on social media for what happened on Monday's "WWE Raw." "Step to @dominik_35 [Dominik Mysterio], you automatically step to me. I know your intimidation game @WWESoloSikoa,...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Funeral Segment and More Announced for Tonight’s WWE NXT
New matches and segments have been announced for tonight’s WWE NXT episode. WWE has announced that NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Grayson Waller will address their upcoming Steel Cage match at Vengeance Day, which was made after last week’s title match ended in controversial fashion as Breakker won via count out when the ropes broke a second time.
wrestlinginc.com
Hurricane Helms Reacts After Wrestler On AEW Dark Strikes A Familiar Pose
During this Tuesday's episode of "AEW Dark," an independent wrestler known as Jaiden was in a match with AEW star Powerhouse Hobbs. While Hobbs won the match, Jaiden's performance — and "pose" — caught the attention of former WWE star and current WWE producer Shane "Hurricane" Helms. In...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE News & Notes – Dakota Kai & Mr. Perfect Curt Hennig, More
You can check out this week’s edition of “Canvas 2 Canvas” below. This episode features Rob Schamberger painting WWE Hall of Famer Mr. Perfect Curt Hennig:. You can check out the latest “Let’s Play” video from the UpUpDownDown YouTube channel below. This episode features Dakota Kai playing some The Last of Us:
PWMania
AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight (1/18/23); Title Matches, Talent to Debut, More
Tonight’s AEW Dynamite airs live from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California, continuing the Road to Revolution. AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy will defend his title against Jay Lethal, and AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin will defend against the debuting Kushida. AEW World Trios Champions The Young Bucks will also be in action, just one week after they won the titles with Kenny Omega.
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On Why WWE Unified The Tag Team Titles
Back in May, The Usos and RK-Bro faced off in a tag title unification match and when it was all said and done it was The Usos who walked out with both sets of belts. Randy Orton has been out of action ever since due to injury, and it’s not clear when he could be back.
Yardbarker
Bryan Danielson vs. Brian Cage announced for next AEW Dynamite
Bryan Danielson's march towards MJF's AEW World Championship will continue on the January 25 Dynamite. In a match announced on Wednesday's show, Danielson will face Brian Cage on next week's Dynamite. In a backstage segment this week, MJF gave Cage and manager Prince Nana an envelope intimated to be full...
MMAmania.com
Video: Stefon Diggs, social media react to jarring Power Slap somersault KO: ‘What am I watching?’
After a one-week delay due to reasons Dana White would rather we not discuss, the UFC president’s new Power Slap league made its television debut on TBS last night (Weds., Jan. 18, 2023). What could possibly go wrong?. Nevertheless, it was not a live event. The show was filmed...
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Dark: Elevation Spoilers for 1/23/2023
AEW taped matches for the January 23 edition of “Dark: Elevation” tonight at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA, before AEW Dynamite hit the air. Below are spoilers:. * Paul Wight, Matt Menard and Ian Riccaboni were on commentary. * Skye Blue defeated Zoe Dubois. * The...
ringsidenews.com
Saraya Breaks Silence After Heel Turn On AEW Dynamite
Saraya is a pioneer in the world of women’s professional wrestling, having achieved great success during her tenure with WWE. Despite this, WWE ultimately decided not to renew her contract, leading her to continue her career with All Elite Wrestling last year. She has been a babyface since her debut in AEW, but it seems that has changed now. Saraya has now given her first comments after her apparent heel turn on AEW Dynamite.
PWMania
Spoilers: AEW Rampage Taping Results For 1/20/2023
After this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite went on air, the January 20 edition of AEW Rampage was taped Wednesday night from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA. Full spoilers are below:. * Jungle Boy defeated Ethan Page. From ringside, Stokely Hathaway, Matt Hardy, and Isiah Kassidy looked...
ewrestlingnews.com
Disco Inferno Discusses “Racist” MJF Promo On Last Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite
On the most recent edition of the Keepin’ It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno addressed MJF cutting a controversial promo on Japanese sensation Konusuke Takeshita. He defended the AEW World Champion’s “racist” promo and echoed similar sentiments, reinforcing that foreign wrestlers would fare better in America if they learned English.
Yardbarker
Speak Now: Bandido vs. Bryan Danielson, AEW Dynamite recap
Join on-camera personality Denise Salcedo on her weekly Speak Now Pro Wrestling post-show where she covers AEW Dynamite every single Wednesday here on F4W Online. --Orange Cassidy(c) vs. Jay Lethal --AEW All-Atlantic Championship. ---The Young Bucks(Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) vs. Top Flight(Darius Martin & Dante Martin) --Jake Hager vs....
ewrestlingnews.com
Podcast Host Theorizes About Uncle Howdy’s Identity
When Bray Wyatt returned at Extreme Rules, it turns out he wasn’t alone. Since Bray’s return, a mysterious figure known as Uncle Howdy has been present, both in and out of the ring. Uncle Howdy attacked Bray Wyatt on SmackDown, and he’s also been playing mind games with Alexa Bliss. There haven’t been any on-screen clues about who is portraying Uncle Howdy, but that hasn’t stopped people from speculating.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Darby Allin Defeats KUSHIDA To Retain The TNT Championship In Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Main Event
Darby Allin is still your AEW TNT champion. Allin defeated NJPW superstar KUSHIDA in the main event of this evening’s Dynamite from Fresno California. KUSHIDA put up a great fight, and had worked Allin’s arm to set him up for the hoverboard lock, but late in the match the champ countered a submission attempt and cradled KUSHIDA for the victory.
Yardbarker
AEW Dynamite live results: Young Bucks vs. Top Flight, two title matches
The Young Bucks face Top Flight, plus two title matches are set for tonight's AEW Dynamite in Fresno, California. Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks take on Darius Martin and Dante Martin in tag team action on tonight's show. Darby Allin is set to defend the TNT...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Is More Than Pleased With Surprises Lined Up For Royal Rumble
WrestleVotes reported today that WWE is happy with what they have planned for the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match, which is why they announced Cody Rhodes’ in-ring return in the match at the upcoming event in advance. The report noted, “Asked a source the reasoning behind Cody’s Rumble return being...
ewrestlingnews.com
Bianca Belair: “It Would Be An Honor” To Get In The Ring With Bella Twins
Current RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and her husband Montez Ford were recent guests on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live. During the show, Belair spoke about stepping into the ring with Nikki and Brie Bella. Belair was asked which Bella twin she’d like to face. She responded...
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Reportedly Taping Dark At Universal Studios Next Weekend
All Elite Wrestling will be in Orlando, FL for several sets of AEW Dark tapings next weekend. Fightful Select reports that AEW’s current working plan involves taping at Universal Studios on January 28th, the second straight month that AEW has been in Orlando for their tapings. From September 2021...
