The Real Housewives of Orange County newbie Jennifer Pedranti is getting a divorce. Radar Online reports that her husband of 18 years, William Pedranti, filed divorce paperwork in March 2022. He did not hire a lawyer and filled out the paperwork himself and listed their date of separation as Jan. 3, 2021. The former pair married in 2002, and the pair share three children: Dawson, 15, Greyson, 13, Everleigh, 11, and Dominic, 8. He cited the typical "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split and requested joint legal and physical custody of their children. William didn't ask the judge to deny Jennifer spousal support, instead noting she should be paid, but that his property be listed as his own.

29 DAYS AGO