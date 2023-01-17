Read full article on original website
Dancing With The Stars Alum Cheryl Burke Says She Was Shut Down After Seeking Co-Hosting Or Judge Position
2022 was a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad year for former Dancing with the Stars pro Cheryl Burke. She’s going through some big changes and like any transition, it isn’t the easiest thing in the world to deal with. Cheryl divorced her ex Matthew Lawrence last year and right now he is being taught […] The post Dancing With The Stars Alum Cheryl Burke Says She Was Shut Down After Seeking Co-Hosting Or Judge Position appeared first on Reality Tea.
Matthew Lawrence & TLC’s Chilli Are Officially Dating
Matthew Lawrence, 42, and TLC’s Chilli, 51, are coupled up!. Her rep confirmed the news to TMZ, after the pair seemed to make it Instagram official with a dance video a few days ago. Now, TMZ reports the friends started dating just before Thanksgiving. Since then, they spent Thanksgiving...
Cheryl Burke looks stylish in LA as ex Matthew Lawrence moves on with TLC's Chilli after divorce
Cheryl Burke seemed to be making the most of the single life Friday in Los Angeles. The recently divorced Dancing with the Stars alum stepped out looking stylish in a pair of high waist boot cut jeans.
'DWTS' Couple Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy Mourn Death in the Family
Dancing With the Stars pros Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy are mourning the loss of a beloved family member: Murgatroyd's father, Derek. She took to Instagram to announce her father's death on Thursday, writing a heartfelt tribute to her "teddy bear." "To the Greatest Dad, my teddy bear," she began....
Tom Brady shares pictures of his first Christmas with kids since divorce
Tom Brady had a special Christmas celebration with his kids, Jack, 15, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10. On Dec. 27, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback shared a picture of his three children standing in front of the Christmas tree on his Instagram Stories, along with an animated image that Benjamin made.
'Real Housewives of Orange County' Personality Divorcing Husband of 18 Years
The Real Housewives of Orange County newbie Jennifer Pedranti is getting a divorce. Radar Online reports that her husband of 18 years, William Pedranti, filed divorce paperwork in March 2022. He did not hire a lawyer and filled out the paperwork himself and listed their date of separation as Jan. 3, 2021. The former pair married in 2002, and the pair share three children: Dawson, 15, Greyson, 13, Everleigh, 11, and Dominic, 8. He cited the typical "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split and requested joint legal and physical custody of their children. William didn't ask the judge to deny Jennifer spousal support, instead noting she should be paid, but that his property be listed as his own.
Jamie Foxx's 2 Daughters: Everything to Know
Jamie Foxx has two daughters from previous relationships: Corinne and Anelise Jamie Foxx is a proud girl dad. The Soul star first became a father in 1994 with the birth of his daughter Corinne, 28, whom he shares with ex Connie Kline. It wasn't until 15 years later that he welcomed his second daughter, Anelise Bishop, 14, with his ex Kristin Grannis. During a 2017 interview with PEOPLE, Foxx opened up about raising his two daughters in Hollywood. "In this business, sometimes it can get crazy, but my daughter,...
'Pitch Perfect' Star Brittany Snow Files For Divorce From Husband Tyler Stanaland
Brittany Snow is officially waving the white flag on her marriage ... because she just filed for divorce from her reality TV star husband. The "Pitch Perfect" star beelined it to court Wednesday and filed to divorce Tyler Stanaland, who appears on "Selling the OC," after nearly three years of marriage.
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Cast Reacts to Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy Welcoming Their 1st Child: Witney Carson, Cheryl Burke and More
A supportive family! Lindsay Arnold, Daniella Karagach and more of the Dancing With the Stars cast could not contain their excitement over the arrival of Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy’s little one. “Our world is forever changed 🤍 1.10.2023,” Johnson, 28, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, January 11, announcing that she and Chmerkovskiy, 36, had […]
Cheryl Burke & Ex-Husband Matthew Lawrence Avoid Trial As Actor Agrees To Give Her Full Custody Of Their Dog
Cheryl Burke is about to break out into a victory dance, as it's been revealed ex-husband Matthew Lawrence has agreed to give her full custody of their pooch, Ysabella."Officially a FULL TIME dog mom," she declared in a Sunday, January 15, Instagram post that featured snaps of her and the pup. "2023, we’re off to a great start!"Burke's fans were ecstatic to hear the news after months of airing out her frustrations with the ordeal on social media. "Congratulations, Cheryl! Well deserved win," one person commented. "Isabella belongs to you!""Congrats Cheryl!" added another. "I follow your podcast and was thinking...
Rihanna Is LOVING Motherhood & Calls A$AP Rocky a ‘Great Dad’
Rihanna continues to wow the world effortlessly, and fans could not have been happier when she revealed she was pregnant with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. In May last year, the two lovebirds welcomed their newborn into the world, whose remains unknown (probably with good reason). A source recently told PEOPLE that...
It’s a Girl! Chrissy Teigen, John Legend Welcome Baby Named Esti Maxine Stephens
It’s a … ! Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend revealed the sex and the name of their rainbow baby, whom she gave birth to on January 13. "She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens — the house is bustling and our family could not be happier," Chrissy announced via Instagram on Thursday, January 19. "Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy...
Keyshia Ka’oir’s Maternity Photos Were Subjected To ‘Tacky’ Criticism
Ka'oir blessed her followers with a trio of photos from her maternity photo shoot.
Another Celebrity Kid Is Headed To Spelman College
Stars Dondré and Salli Richardson-Whitfield couldn't be more excited to send their daughter to the esteemed school. 'Your path to becoming a greater woman starts in the fall.’. Actor Dondre Whitfield and Salli Richardson Whitfield have a child leaving the nest this fall. Their 17-year-old daughter, Parker Whitfield, will...
Meet Celine Dion’s Son With Late Husband, 21-Year-Old René-Charles Angélil
Celine Dion has made great contributions to the music industry, ranging from pop to rock to gospel and classical songs. The singer has built her name in various genres with her powerfully skilled vocals. While she is popular for releasing hit albums and songs like TheTitanic’s “My Heart Will Go On”, the French artist is also the mother to René-Charles, her talented firstborn.
Nelly Laughs At Himself After Fans Think He Was Performing Under The Influence
Nelly's recent performance in Australia has the Internet thinking he was a drunken mess on stage ... and the "Country Grammar" rapper can't help but laugh at all the jokes getting thrown his way about the show. Video from Sunday's performance at Melbourne's Juice Fest shows Nelly staring off into...
Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day
In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
Apryl Jones Denies She and Taye Diggs Broke Up After They Unfollowed Each Other
Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones might not be following each other on Instagram, but that doesn’t mean the couple has officially called it quits. Jones shut down breakup rumors that started to surface after fans noticed she and Diggs were no longer following each other. According to the Love & Hip Hop alumna, she and Diggs are doing just fine and are actually appearing in a movie together, The Shade Room reported.
Shaeeda and Bilal hint at ‘pregnancy’ after he agrees to have a baby
90 Day Fiance fans are asking whether Shaeeda is pregnant after she shared a clip to Instagram of Bilal saying he’d “love to have her baby.” The TLC couple are staying quiet but have certainly raised a few questions in fans’ minds. Many are convinced Shaeeda...
Peta Murgatroyd & Maks Chmerkovskiy Are Expecting Their Second Child
Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy are ready to tell the world that they are expecting a second baby after a heartbreaking infertility journey and three lost pregnancies. The Dancing With The Stars couple are already 18 weeks along and seem over the moon that they’ll have a sibling for their 5-year-old son, Shai.
