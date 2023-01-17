ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Pierce, FL

treasurecoast.com

ST LUCIE SHERIFF: LOUS ELLIS PARK SHOOTING (JAN.19) 10:50 AM UPDATE

ST LUCIE SHERIFF: LOUS ELLIS PARK SHOOTING (JAN.19) 10:50 AM UPDATE. St. Lucie County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- Here is Sheriff Mascaras update on the shooting at Lous Ellis Park. On Wednesday, detectives identified 27-year-old Frederick Lamar Johnson, Jr., as a person of interest in the Ilous Ellis Park shooting on Monday....
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

FULL AUDIO: Officials release Fort Pierce mass shooting 911 calls

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Authorities have released the 911 calls in the deadly mass shooting that took place Monday in Fort Pierce. Eight people were shot and four others were injured after someone opened fire during a family-friendly Martin Luther King Jr. Day event. A 29-year-old mother from Fort...
FORT PIERCE, FL
wqcs.org

Two Teens Charged After Shots Fired in Okeechobee Neighborhood

Okeechobee County - Friday January 20, 2023: The sound of gunshots fired around the 300 Block of NW 32nd Avenue prompted multiple 911 calls to the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office Monday and resulted in the arrest of two teens on multiple felony counts. When Deputies arrived in the area they...
WPBF News 25

Deputies searching for 8 escapees from juvenile treatment facility

TEQUESTA, Fla. — The Martin County Sheriff's Office is searching for at least eight juveniles that escaped a juvenile treatment facility Friday. The juveniles fled the Sandy Pines Juvenile Treatment Facility located on SE Tequesta Terrace unincorporated Martin County. According to authorities, the juveniles were seen roaming a nearby...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
treasurecoast.com

Mother killed in Fort Pierce mass shooting identified

Mother killed in Fort Pierce mass shooting identified. Fort Pierce, Fl (treasurecoast.com) -Nikkitia Bryant, 29, was a cosmetologist from Fort Pierce who was at the event with her 9-year-old daughter. She was standing at a food truck when she was shot in the abdomen. Now, the case is being treated...
FORT PIERCE, FL
veronews.com

Police investigating body found in Fellsmere

FELLSMERE — The body of an unidentified man was found behind a home Thursday, prompting a death investigation, police said. Fellsmere police said no foul play was suspected in the case. Police said the man did not live in the area, but was allowed to camp in a small,...
FELLSMERE, FL
cw34.com

Woman left methadone clinic before fatal hit-and-run: PBSO

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman charged in a hit-and-run that killed a bicyclist in Lake Worth Beach had left a methadone clinic minutes before the fatal crash. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrested 36-year-old Celeste Bokstrom on charges of leaving the scene of a crash involving death and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.
LAKE WORTH, FL

