FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Florida sheriff's office said 8 individuals were shot during a Martin Luther King Jr. Day rally.Sherif SaadFort Pierce, FL
treasurecoast.com
ST LUCIE SHERIFF: LOUS ELLIS PARK SHOOTING (JAN.19) 10:50 AM UPDATE
ST LUCIE SHERIFF: LOUS ELLIS PARK SHOOTING (JAN.19) 10:50 AM UPDATE. St. Lucie County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- Here is Sheriff Mascaras update on the shooting at Lous Ellis Park. On Wednesday, detectives identified 27-year-old Frederick Lamar Johnson, Jr., as a person of interest in the Ilous Ellis Park shooting on Monday....
WPBF News 25
FULL AUDIO: Officials release Fort Pierce mass shooting 911 calls
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Authorities have released the 911 calls in the deadly mass shooting that took place Monday in Fort Pierce. Eight people were shot and four others were injured after someone opened fire during a family-friendly Martin Luther King Jr. Day event. A 29-year-old mother from Fort...
WPBF News 25
'Scared to death': Children's center van pierced with bullets during mass shooting
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Four teenagers and their houseparent fromHibiscus Children Center were about 25 feet away from their van when gunshots rang out at the Martin Luther King Jr. Day event in Fort Pierce. When the group got to their car, they realized their community van had...
wqcs.org
Two Teens Charged After Shots Fired in Okeechobee Neighborhood
Okeechobee County - Friday January 20, 2023: The sound of gunshots fired around the 300 Block of NW 32nd Avenue prompted multiple 911 calls to the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office Monday and resulted in the arrest of two teens on multiple felony counts. When Deputies arrived in the area they...
WPBF News 25
Deputies searching for 8 escapees from juvenile treatment facility
TEQUESTA, Fla. — The Martin County Sheriff's Office is searching for at least eight juveniles that escaped a juvenile treatment facility Friday. The juveniles fled the Sandy Pines Juvenile Treatment Facility located on SE Tequesta Terrace unincorporated Martin County. According to authorities, the juveniles were seen roaming a nearby...
WPBF News 25
'I am traumatized': Man hit by 4 bullets undergoes multiple rounds of surgery after mass shooting
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A victim who was hit by four bullets while he was with family and friends during the mass shooting in Fort Pierce is sharing his story of recovery. The man, who was released from the hospital Wednesday night, said three of the bullets hit his left leg, and the fourth grazed his right leg.
treasurecoast.com
Mother killed in Fort Pierce mass shooting identified
Mother killed in Fort Pierce mass shooting identified. Fort Pierce, Fl (treasurecoast.com) -Nikkitia Bryant, 29, was a cosmetologist from Fort Pierce who was at the event with her 9-year-old daughter. She was standing at a food truck when she was shot in the abdomen. Now, the case is being treated...
wqcs.org
Okeechobee County Sheriff - Dead Person Found in Douglas Park Subdivision Died as a Result of a Criminal Act
Okeechobee County - Friday January 20, 2023: Okeechobee County Sheriff Deputies discovered a dead body in a wooded area around NE 14th Avenue in the Douglas Park Subdivision of Okeechobee County on Monday, January 16. A news release posted on the Sheriff's Facebook page Wednesday states that the victim has...
Teacher with gun says he was 'being watched' through phone, arrest report states
A Royal Palm Beach teacher who police said brought a loaded gun and knife onto campus Thursday said "he was being watched through his phone and was being listened to," according to an arrest report.
Is Fort Pierce losing gains made on fighting gangs?
The city of Fort Pierce received a federal crime-fighting grant in 2020 from the U.S. Department of Justice. City officials have not responded to how that grant money was spent.
WPBF News 25
'I wish I could have helped': New insight into security at Fort Pierce mass shooting
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The owner of a Fort Pierce security guard company says his team was canceled the night before the Martin Luther King Jr. event in St. Lucie County, where eight people were shot. Edmundo Moreno is the owner of Elite Tactical Solutions LLC. Moreno said he...
WPBF News 25
'Keep replaying the incident': Mass shooting at Martin Luther King Jr. event in Fort Pierce still haunts vendor
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A food vendor who was at a Martin Luther King Jr. event in St. Lucie County, where 12 people were shot, is still haunted by that day. Earnest Scott III showed WPBF 25 News the bullet holes inside his food truck. Scott is the owner...
cbs12.com
Person of interest in deadly MLK Day shooting in Fort Pierce turns himself in
FORT PIERCE, Fla (CBS12) — UPDATE: The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office spoke to Johnson on Thursday and said he's no longer a person of interest in the shooting at this time. Investigators identified a person of interest in the MLK Day shooting in Fort Pierce that left a...
FBI: Crime rate falling in Fort Pierce
Fort Pierce mayor Linda Hudson called the city safe on Friday. Contact 5 looked at the city's crime statistics to check out the mayor's claim.
wflx.com
St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office to give update on Fort Pierce park shooting
The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday morning will provide an update on a deadly mass shooting that happened at Ilous Ellis Park in Fort Pierce on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Chief Deputy Brian Hester is scheduled to address the media at 10 a.m. The sheriff's office said...
veronews.com
Police investigating body found in Fellsmere
FELLSMERE — The body of an unidentified man was found behind a home Thursday, prompting a death investigation, police said. Fellsmere police said no foul play was suspected in the case. Police said the man did not live in the area, but was allowed to camp in a small,...
click orlando
Woman missing out of Marion found safe by Martin County deputies, officials say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – UPDATE: Marion County investigators on Friday announced 23-year-old Carly Danielle Axen — who had been reported missing and was feared to be endangered after last being seen Dec. 10 — was found safe by the Martin County Sheriff’s Office. ORIGINAL: Marion County...
wqcs.org
Frederick Lamart Johnson Jr. Identified as a Person of Interest in the Murder of Nikkitia Bryant, and Wounding of 7 Others
Fort Pierce - Wednesday January 18, 2023: The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office Wednesday announced that they are looking for a person of interest in Monday afternoon’s Martin Luther King Day shooting in Fort Pierce. He is 27-year-old Frederick Lamart Johnson Jr. Authorities are pleading for help from the...
WPBF News 25
'She deserves way better': Brother of Fort Pierce mass shooting victim reacts to the tragedy
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The 27-year-old man, who St. Lucie County deputies identified as a person of interest in the deadly mass shooting that took place during a Martin Luther King Jr. event, turned himself in on Wednesday. "That's the power of the media and the press and our...
cw34.com
Woman left methadone clinic before fatal hit-and-run: PBSO
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman charged in a hit-and-run that killed a bicyclist in Lake Worth Beach had left a methadone clinic minutes before the fatal crash. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrested 36-year-old Celeste Bokstrom on charges of leaving the scene of a crash involving death and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.
