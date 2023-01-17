Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
Madonna adds 2nd Miami date for ‘The Celebration Tour’
MIAMI (WSVN) - Madonna fans in Miami, your wish has been granted. Due to overwhelming demand, the pop legend has added a second show in the Magic City for “The Celebration Tour.”. It will be her first South Florida performances since her seven-night residency at the Fillmore Miami Beach...
WSVN-TV
Dog Date Movie Night lets pet owners bring furry companions to Silverspot Cinema in Miami
Having dogs is a social experience. In downtown Miami, “yappy hour” and movie night are really elevating movie time. As many of us know, movies with dogs are just like movies of dogs. Like at Silverspot Cinema in downtown Miami for Dog Date Movie Night by Doggizen. Sara...
WPBF News 25
Legendary rocker Jon Bon Jovi makes a surprise appearance in Palm Beach
PALM BEACH, Fla. — TheHanley Foundation is committed to fighting addiction among Palm Beach County youth. Thursday was their Palm Beach dinner and the people inside were stunned by the celebrity guest that showed up. At the Sailfish Club on Palm Beach, the emcee of the event made a...
The 20 Best Concerts Coming to Miami This Winter
Most of the country is stuck indoors. Miami, decidedly, is not. So you have no excuse not to get out of the house and take advantage of the world-class concerts heading to the city this winter. Whether you want Jersey’s finest, Nigeria’s most popular, Venezuela’s version of Bieber or pop-punk vets returning home, the next three months offer it all.
Downtown Miami Awaits Julia and Henry’s
It remains unknown when the major food hall will open in the historic Walgreens building on Flagler
miamitimesonline.com
Jazz in the Gardens announces lineup changes and additions
The star-studded lineup for Jazz in the Gardens was officially announced Jan. 17, with new artists added along with the original acts announced last December. Erykah Badu, Jodeci and Ari Lennox are headlining the two-day music festival at Hard Rock Stadium March 11-12. Sunday’s show will include an exceptionally soulful performance by Chandler Moore, Kierra “Kiki” Sheard and Pastor Mike Jr.
Vice
Photographing the real Miami, beyond the decadence of South Beach
As locals already know and the increasing wave of Soho Beach House gentrifiers will hopefully be too scared to find out, Miami is so much more than the tropical decadence of Miami Beach, and so much more than the “Havana vanities that [came] to dust”. The real magic of the so-called Magic City does not emanate from the wide sea that borders it; it comes from the mainland, from the plazas and the coffee poured out of ventanitas and the Santeros surreptitiously burying chicken heads at crossroads.
Pizzaiolo Italian Cafe to Reopen as Darios Fort Lauderdale
The family-owned Italian restaurant is moving into a larger space just down the street
Black Flamingo Brewing Prepares for Oakland Park Location
Founded in 2020, Black Flamingo Brewery is already expanding to its second outpost
Thrillist
The Absolute Best Tacos in Miami
If you had a taco in Miami and didn’t immediately go for drinks in its hidden, backroom speakeasy, did you even have a taco in Miami? Sometimes, the answer is yes, as our city is loaded with stand alone taquerias that do just fine without booze in the back. So, whether you’re up for a big night out, or just want flavorful meats stuffed into warm tortillas, nearly every part of our city has you covered. From South Beach sidewalks to gritty Little Havana holes in the wall, here are the best places to get a taco in Miami.
secretmiami.com
Walk Through Interactive Light Sculptures At This Free, Five-Day Broward Art Festival
Art lovers, rejoice! IGNITE Broward, South Florida’s free, third-annual art and light festival is returning Wednesday, January 25. Presented by the Broward Cultural Division in Partnership with Mad Arts, this year’s event is expected to be bigger and better than ever, doubling in size with more art and larger activations!
The Hollywood Reporter’s Inaugural Power Broker Awards Recognize Miami and Palm Beach’s Top Real Estate Agents
On Jan. 17, the top power players in Miami and Palm Beach’s hot residential real estate market — where two estates topped the $100 million mark last year — arrived at the Baz Luhrmann-designed Faena Theater in Miami Beach. They were gathered for the inaugural South Florida iteration of The Hollywood Reporter’s signature real estate event, the Power Broker Awards, which honors top-selling star agents across three cultural capitals. The awards event, which The New Yorker has called “The Oscars but for Hollywood Real Estate,” debuted in Los Angeles in 2021 and New York in 2022. The third city to reach...
WSVN-TV
‘Lucky place’: Super Stop in Fort Lauderdale sells 2 $1M scratch-off tickets in less than 1 month
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The owners of a convenience store in Fort Lauderdale are feeling a “lotto” luck lately after two customers scratched it rich in less than a month. Super Stop, tucked into a cozy neighborhood off Northeast 45th Street, has sold two million-dollar Florida Lottery...
WSVN-TV
$4B Miami Worldcenter, ‘a city within a city,’ ready to dazzle guests in heart of downtown
Remember when all we had to visit in Miami was South Beach, downtown and the airport? Now we have Wynwood, Miami Design District, Edgewater, Brickell, and the list goes on. Well, now we also have the Miami Worldcenter to add to that long list, and they’re doing it big, right in the heart of downtown. Here’s our urban planner, Alex Miranda, with more.
Miami New Times
Miami Man Injured by Falling Iguana During Outdoor Yoga Class
For 14 years, yoga instructor Anamargret Sanchez has taught a free community class at Legion Park in Miami's Upper Eastside neighborhood. It started with 20 people and grew over time, to the point where attendance can easily top 100 and regulars have braved hurricane watches and COVID-19 lockdowns to meet under the oak trees on Saturday mornings. Sanchez livestreams the sessions so those who can't make it in person can participate on Instagram.
Taste of the Town: It's all about tradition at Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletano in Plantation
MIAMI - It starts like a campfire here at the all-new Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletano in Plantation inside the coal-fired oven. On the walls, a family tree of pizza makers that goes back 98 years to Frank himself who started it all in New Haven Connecticut. This newest location is the 15th restaurant for this family-owned restaurant that has a cult-like following."He passed that down to his grandchildren, who currently control the company. The most important part of their legacy is the pizza. The pizza made us who we are today," said Kevin Gagliard, Director of Operations.For decades, the original Frank...
Brightline temporarily suspends service between Fort Lauderdale and Miami
FORT LAUDERDALE - Everything wasn't so 'bright' for Brightline on Thursday morning. The high-speed rail carrier said on Twitter that due to an operating issue at the New River Bridge, trains between Fort Lauderdale, Aventura, and Miami had been temporarily suspended. Brightline was operating a limited service between Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, and West Palm Beach.Fort Lauderdale police posted on Twitter that the New River bridge was malfunctioning and repairs were underway. They added that this also affected marine traffic. They did not say when they expected it to be resolved.
Eater
A Restaurant Inspired by Coco Chanel Just Debuted in the Design District
Coco, the new restaurant inspired by none other than Coco Chanel herself, has debuted in the city’s most fashionable neighborhood, the Miami Design District, offering a modern take on the glam, Art Deco era. On the menu from executive chef Jose Diaz, diners can start with seasonal oysters and...
Miami New Times
Rigged Rent? Residents Allege Massive Price-Fixing Scheme in Miami Apartment Market
Miami is one of the country's worst cities — if not dead last — for housing affordability. The crisis deteriorated last year as the Miami metro area experienced an unparalleled annual spike in housing costs, pushing countless residents to work long hours only to fall short on their bills.
