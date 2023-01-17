ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollywood, FL

WSVN-TV

Madonna adds 2nd Miami date for ‘The Celebration Tour’

MIAMI (WSVN) - Madonna fans in Miami, your wish has been granted. Due to overwhelming demand, the pop legend has added a second show in the Magic City for “The Celebration Tour.”. It will be her first South Florida performances since her seven-night residency at the Fillmore Miami Beach...
MIAMI, FL
InsideHook

The 20 Best Concerts Coming to Miami This Winter

Most of the country is stuck indoors. Miami, decidedly, is not. So you have no excuse not to get out of the house and take advantage of the world-class concerts heading to the city this winter. Whether you want Jersey’s finest, Nigeria’s most popular, Venezuela’s version of Bieber or pop-punk vets returning home, the next three months offer it all.
MIAMI, FL
miamitimesonline.com

Jazz in the Gardens announces lineup changes and additions

The star-studded lineup for Jazz in the Gardens was officially announced Jan. 17, with new artists added along with the original acts announced last December. Erykah Badu, Jodeci and Ari Lennox are headlining the two-day music festival at Hard Rock Stadium March 11-12. Sunday’s show will include an exceptionally soulful performance by Chandler Moore, Kierra “Kiki” Sheard and Pastor Mike Jr.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
Vice

Photographing the real Miami, beyond the decadence of South Beach

As locals already know and the increasing wave of Soho Beach House gentrifiers will hopefully be too scared to find out, Miami is so much more than the tropical decadence of Miami Beach, and so much more than the “Havana vanities that [came] to dust”. The real magic of the so-called Magic City does not emanate from the wide sea that borders it; it comes from the mainland, from the plazas and the coffee poured out of ventanitas and the Santeros surreptitiously burying chicken heads at crossroads.
MIAMI, FL
Thrillist

The Absolute Best Tacos in Miami

If you had a taco in Miami and didn’t immediately go for drinks in its hidden, backroom speakeasy, did you even have a taco in Miami? Sometimes, the answer is yes, as our city is loaded with stand alone taquerias that do just fine without booze in the back. So, whether you’re up for a big night out, or just want flavorful meats stuffed into warm tortillas, nearly every part of our city has you covered. From South Beach sidewalks to gritty Little Havana holes in the wall, here are the best places to get a taco in Miami.
MIAMI, FL
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter’s Inaugural Power Broker Awards Recognize Miami and Palm Beach’s Top Real Estate Agents

On Jan. 17, the top power players in Miami and Palm Beach’s hot residential real estate market — where two estates topped the $100 million mark last year — arrived at the Baz Luhrmann-designed Faena Theater in Miami Beach. They were gathered for the inaugural South Florida iteration of The Hollywood Reporter’s signature real estate event, the Power Broker Awards, which honors top-selling star agents across three cultural capitals. The awards event, which The New Yorker has called “The Oscars but for Hollywood Real Estate,” debuted in Los Angeles in 2021 and New York in 2022. The third city to reach...
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Miami Man Injured by Falling Iguana During Outdoor Yoga Class

For 14 years, yoga instructor Anamargret Sanchez has taught a free community class at Legion Park in Miami's Upper Eastside neighborhood. It started with 20 people and grew over time, to the point where attendance can easily top 100 and regulars have braved hurricane watches and COVID-19 lockdowns to meet under the oak trees on Saturday mornings. Sanchez livestreams the sessions so those who can't make it in person can participate on Instagram.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Taste of the Town: It's all about tradition at Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletano in Plantation

MIAMI - It starts like a campfire here at the all-new Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletano in Plantation inside the coal-fired oven. On the walls, a family tree of pizza makers that goes back 98 years to Frank himself who started it all in New Haven Connecticut. This newest location is the 15th restaurant for this family-owned restaurant that has a cult-like following."He passed that down to his grandchildren, who currently control the company.  The most important part of their legacy is the pizza. The pizza made us who we are today," said Kevin Gagliard, Director of Operations.For decades, the original Frank...
PLANTATION, FL
CBS Miami

Brightline temporarily suspends service between Fort Lauderdale and Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE - Everything wasn't so 'bright' for Brightline on Thursday morning. The high-speed rail carrier said on Twitter that due to an operating issue at the New River Bridge, trains between Fort Lauderdale, Aventura, and Miami had been temporarily suspended. Brightline was operating a limited service between Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, and West Palm Beach.Fort Lauderdale police posted on Twitter that the New River bridge was malfunctioning and repairs were underway. They added that this also affected marine traffic. They did not say when they expected it to be resolved. 
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Eater

A Restaurant Inspired by Coco Chanel Just Debuted in the Design District

Coco, the new restaurant inspired by none other than Coco Chanel herself, has debuted in the city’s most fashionable neighborhood, the Miami Design District, offering a modern take on the glam, Art Deco era. On the menu from executive chef Jose Diaz, diners can start with seasonal oysters and...
MIAMI, FL

