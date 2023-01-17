Lots of people in the Southeast — and beyond — grow this plant as a shrub or hedge without really knowing its identity. It is a native evergreen, and it is widely cultivated as a popular yard plant, especially in the South. There are several popular horticultural forms, various of which are excellent for use in topiary. Here in town I’ve seen a tall variety with weeping branches. Some of these forms resemble the common boxwood, with its slow growth and tiny leaves, but boxwood...

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO