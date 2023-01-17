Read full article on original website
Columbia hopes to turn old buses into mobile food markets
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Imagine having to choose between gas and groceries because you have to travel nearly 10 miles to get to the nearest grocery store. “I grocery shop three times a week. Groceries are so high nowadays; you can only buy enough for two days or three days," Columbia resident Derek Johnson said. “It takes me approximately 15 to 20 minutes to get to my nearest grocery store," he said.
Dominion Energy: tree trimming activities continuing this week
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Dominion Energy announced they will continue their tree trimming efforts this week. Residents can expect to see contractor’s in the following neighborhoods:. Greenview. Farrow Hills. The activity aims to increase safety and reliability of electric service. The energy company says there is a 89% improvement...
Richland Library Cafe reopens for business
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland Library patrons will now have more than good books to look forward to during their visit. Rambo’s Fat Cat Biscuits will be open for business after a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Jan. 25 at 9:30 a.m. The in-library dining space is located on the first...
This Is Carolina: Florence 1 Schools creates student run market
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Special needs students from Florence 1 high schools are ready to work at the F1S Pepsi Market, an impressive store that’s housed inside the historic McClenaghan Administrative Building. “We check the drinks to see any dates and mostly count them to see how much we...
Lonnie B. Nelson in ‘secure’ status, RCSD searching nearby
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials confirmed Friday morning that Lonnie B. Nelson Elementary is under ‘secure’ status. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is conducting a search nearby. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's...
City of West Columbia is hiring!
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of West Columbia is hiring. Among the positions available include code compliance inspector, truck driver sanitation department, equipment operator, street and sanitation workers and water plant maintenance mechanic. Submit your application and find more information at westcolumbiasc.gov.
New MUSC Health Black River Medical Center opens
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Medical University of South Carolina has opened the MUSC Health Black River Medical Center serving residents in lower Florence County and others in the area. MUSC Health originally broke ground in January 2021, according to a news release. Black River Medical Center was built to replace Williamsburg Regional and Lake […]
Richland County Sheriff’s Department celebrates 10 new additions at graduation ceremony
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department employs more than 700 uniformed officers. Friday, 10 more deputies joined their ranks. “A lot of people think people don’t want to be cops. I think today proves that wrong. Here’s 10 new Richland County deputies who are starting and are going to hit the ground running,” said Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott.
Food and clothes provided to Colony Apartments’ residents
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Residents at the Colony Apartments forced to evacuate nearly three weeks ago are finally starting to move back in their homes. Many were required to leave during some of the coldest weather we’ve seen this winter, after City officials learned numerous units did not have heat or water.
DHEC sees increase in severe Covid-19 cases in SC
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Severe cases of Covid-19 are on the rise in South Carolina. Today officials with DHEC announced they have seen a spike in the number of people hospitalized with Covid-19 as well as deaths related to the virus. Richland County is among the counties where officials say...
Tyler Ryan learns from agent Jeannette Womble about Federal and State options for down payments
COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) — It is no secret that the cost of obtaining the American Dream…owning a home…has becoming increasingly out of reach for many Americans. Between rising home prices, inventory, and the cost of most everything else on the way up, means that many families find themselves with less money in the bank. Less money that can be used for a down payment or closing costs when they do find a dream home.
Bank of America, Zelle customers allege continued fraud issues, missing funds
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren is calling out Bank of America and the money transfer company Zelle for alleged fraud issues again. In a tweet, Warren said, “Bank of America and Zelle are apparently failing customers again, with money somehow disappearing from accounts.”. The tweet comes...
PEAK DRIFT: New brewery opens in NoMa district and plans expansion
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — The past few years have seen many entrepreneurs open breweries in the Columbia area. Now, one group of local entrepreneurs is opening a brewery in a less developed area of town. “City council has spent a long time over this past year emphasizing the importance...
South Carolina sheriff's office warns of fake money being used at businesses
MARION COUNTY, S.C. — Movie prop money is popping up at businesses inone South Carolina county and the sheriff's office has put out a warning. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) MORE HEADLINES. The sheriff's office in Marion County posted the warning on Facebook. They are encouraging...
Columbia police say they found 20 pounds of real marijuana at a CBD store in Five Points
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Three people are facing charges in Five Points after a search by police. One of the suspects was a manager at a CBD store. A search warrant on Crowntown Cannabis at 610 Harden Street, recovered approximately 15-20 pounds of green plant-like material believed to be marijuana. It was seized along with THC hash oil and edible samples.
Construction on a new fire station in Kershaw County has been halted. Here's why.
CASSATT, S.C. — Back in October, we brought you the story about a possible 24-hour fire station coming to Cassatt. Well, months later, the project hit a roadblock, after frustration and confusion over its exact location were brought to the county's attention. News19 was informed back in October, the...
Richland Two Superintendent Dr. Baron Davis turns in resignation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland School District Two’s Superintendent has resigned after a special called board meeting Tuesday. The vote to accept Dr. Baron Davis’ resignation was unanimous and was effective immediately. Davis has served as superintendent since 2017. The board has not yet named an interim superintendent.
FBI Columbia’s Elder Fraud Initiative aims to help seniors from scams
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – FBI Columbia has launched an initiative to protect South Carolina seniors from scams. Curtis spoke with Kevin Wheeler, Public Affairs Specialist, about the Elder Fraud Awareness Initiative that was launched in 2021. Wheeler says through the initiative, they have presenters who are highly trained who...
Sumter Coroner identifies US Hwy 15 vehicle collision victim
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker says 35 year-old Eduardo Rivera is the individual who died from a result of a single vehicle collision on US Hwy 15 North just south of Browntown Road in Sumter County. Authorities say the fatal accident occurred before 4 a.m. on...
Things to Do in Sumter, South Carolina
Places to visit in Sumter, SC. If you’re looking to get out and explore, there are plenty of things to do in Sumter, South Carolina. Whether you’re interested in learning about the area’s history or taking a tour of the local museums, you’ll find it all here.
