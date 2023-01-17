Media personalities Megyn Kelly and Glenn Greenwald mocked CNN’s plans to hire a comedian to save its prime-time lineup. “There’s a reason instead of just thinking about, what are they doing that works? Like, maybe we could be ripping on both sides like Jay Leno used to do, right?” Kelly said on her SiriusXM The Megyn Kelly Show on Tuesday. “Nope, they don’t want to do that. They’re going to double down on their partisanship, or they’re going to both double down on their partisanship, and they’re going to try to call it comedy like they do with Jon Stewart.”

2 DAYS AGO