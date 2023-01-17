Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
McCarthy marks end of proxy voting: Lawmakers have to ‘show up’ for ‘their vote to count’
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) marked the end of proxy voting in a Thursday tweet, telling lawmakers they have to "show up to work" under the new Republican House majority. The House GOP officially ended proxy voting with the rules package adopted earlier this month. The pandemic-related measure allowed colleagues...
Washington Examiner
McCarthy accepts White House meeting with Biden, takes shot at 'irresponsible' spending
Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has agreed to sit down with President Joe Biden after the White House said it would soon host the House speaker for a meeting. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre would not specify if the sit-down would focus on the debt ceiling, as McCarthy has requested, in Friday's press briefing, but the Republican framed the talks that way in a tweet agreeing to the meeting.
Washington Examiner
'Hate in their heart': Byron Donalds's office sent copy of Uncle Tom's Cabin
Rep. Byron Donalds's (R-FL) office received a copy of Uncle Tom's Cabin on Thursday, according to the congressman, who accused the book's sender of having "hate in their heart." The 1852 anti-slavery novel is one of the best-known abolitionist works of all time, but its portrayal of the deferential main...
Washington Examiner
Karine Jean-Pierre's tough week of questions about Biden and classified documents
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is continuing to defend President Joe Biden’s handling of classified material with answers that yield little new information, even as the president says he has “no regrets” about his handling of the matter. Jean-Pierre’s responses have frustrated reporters seeking details about...
Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Reportedly Planned a Scheme to Remove Mike Pence From Donald Trump’s 2020 Campaign
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have exited political life, but they were certainly in the mix during the Donald Trump administration, where they are being accused of trying to unseat Vice President Mike Pence for the 2020 presidential campaign. Those allegations surfaced in former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s upcoming book, Never Give an Inch: Fighting for the America I Love.
Ivanka Trump Living Lavish Retirement Life Following Rumors Of Jared Kushner Marital Woes
Ivanka Trump is giving off all of the relaxing, carefree vibes despite rumors that her marriage to Jared Kushner is on the rocks. Over the past few weeks, the daughter of former President Donald Trump has been frequently spotted out and about, from golfing with friends to hosting luxurious parties in pricey Miami condos as her husband works to land his next big business deal. On Wednesday, January 11, Ivanka was seen sporting a 1970s style denim jumpsuit and a short bob haircut, one day before heading to Palm Beach, Flor., for a round of golf. BAD BLOOD? IVANKA TRUMP...
Washington Examiner
‘A completely broken ship’: Megyn Kelly Show says CNN’s ‘sinking’ problem is approach
Media personalities Megyn Kelly and Glenn Greenwald mocked CNN’s plans to hire a comedian to save its prime-time lineup. “There’s a reason instead of just thinking about, what are they doing that works? Like, maybe we could be ripping on both sides like Jay Leno used to do, right?” Kelly said on her SiriusXM The Megyn Kelly Show on Tuesday. “Nope, they don’t want to do that. They’re going to double down on their partisanship, or they’re going to both double down on their partisanship, and they’re going to try to call it comedy like they do with Jon Stewart.”
Washington Examiner
White House: GOP supports the 'ruin of millions of American livelihoods' on debt ceiling
The White House is targeting Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) as it prepares for what is expected to be a protracted political skirmish over whether and how to raise the debt ceiling. “Rep. Biggs is dead wrong to actively support the ruin of millions of American livelihoods, 401k plans, and small businesses, all in the name of scorched earth partisanship,” White House spokesman Andrew Bates wrote Wednesday. “Default would needlessly plunge the country into economic chaos, collapse, and catastrophe while giving our competitors like China an historic boost against us."
Washington Examiner
Democrats join European elites in despising the First Amendment
The world’s biggest advocates for censorship want to destroy the First Amendment in the U.S., and some Democrats are happy to help. At the World Economic Forum, the “Vice President of the European Commission for Values and Transparency” predicted that hate speech regulations would be coming to the U.S. soon enough. “Illegal hate speech, which you will have soon also in the U.S., I think that we have a strong reason why we have this in the criminal law,” Vera Jourova said.
Joe Biden’s Tweets about Stimulus Payments in 2023 Leaves Americans Confused
People who are looking for more stimulus checks to come their way should be waiting for word from President Joe Biden that an additional payment is on its way. Luckily, just earlier this month, President Joe Biden let the American people know via Twitter that there was more work to be done, giving some hope that he will push for an expanded Child Tax Credit that would provide greater financial assistance to parents.
Washington Examiner
Democrats needed Biden in 2020. Now, they need him to go away
Since the first report about President Joe Biden’s mishandling of classified documents dropped, very little has added up. In rapid fashion, we learned that Biden’s lawyers had located a batch of classified documents in the president’s Washington, D.C., think tank shortly before the midterm elections. They then discovered a second batch of highly sensitive material in the garage of his Wilmington, Delaware, residence, and revealed that additional documents were found inside the home. Before we knew it, Attorney General Merrick Garland had appointed a special counsel to take over the investigation from U.S. Attorney John Lausch Jr.
Washington Examiner
The 'meh' presidency: Biden slips again
THE 'MEH' PRESIDENCY: BIDEN SLIPS AGAIN. Here's a lesson from the polls in the last 16 months. When President Joe Biden is unpopular, when things are going badly, his job approval rating falls to about 36%. When he is doing better, when things are going well, his job approval rises to about 44%.
Washington Examiner
Judge tying Trump instructions to Jan. 6 rioter could improve case for indictment
A federal judge determined a California woman “followed then-President [Donald] Trump’s instructions” as she breached the Capitol as part of a mob on Jan. 6, 2021. U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly’s ruling that Danean MacAndrew is guilty of several crimes related to her participation in the Jan. 6 riot highlighted the specific role Trump played in the day’s events.
Washington Examiner
FBI offers implausible excuse for not overseeing Biden document search
The sickening, pro-Democratic double standards at the Justice Department and FBI continue in full force. The Justice Department’s decision not to have FBI agents or other federal officials present as President Joe Biden ’s personal lawyers searched for more classified documents is compelling evidence, yet again, of two-tiered law enforcement. The department’s excuses, meanwhile, are farcical.
Washington Examiner
Pelosi won't speculate whether Trump could be charged after Biden doc scandal
Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) refused to speculate whether former President Donald Trump could be charged with a crime given the mishandling of classified documents from President Joe Biden's vice presidency. CNN host Chris Wallace asked Pelosi whether it was impossible for Trump to be charged for the top secret documents...
Washington Examiner
Marjorie Taylor Greene declares herself top MAGA voice in Congress
Georgia firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has just declared herself a top leader of half of the Republican Party. Upon winning back her right to sit on House committees and being named to two, the most prominent House ally of former President Donald Trump tweeted that she’s ready to end President Joe Biden’s agenda and maybe pave the way for Trump’s return.
Washington Examiner
RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel says she can stop Trump from forming third party: Report
Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel is promoting herself to lead the committee for the next two years, arguing she is best positioned to stop former President Donald Trump from creating a third party should he lose the GOP primary election and split the party's electorate. McDaniel reportedly made the...
Washington Examiner
National Archives tells Comer DOJ must sign off on Biden document cooperation
In the latest sign that House Republicans may face roadblocks in their quest for information about President Joe Biden’s classified documents inquiry, the National Archives told congressional investigators on Tuesday that it won’t share documents with lawmakers without a green light from the Justice Department. Debra Steidel Wall,...
Washington Examiner
An anniversary Joe Biden wants you to forget
With the benefit of hindsight, one wonders whether President Joe Biden would cancel the Keystone XL pipeline again. Just kidding! Of course he would. When it comes to Biden’s green agenda, the pain is the point. And we know there is no shortage of pain. The ramifications of his...
Washington Examiner
Kristi Noem calls for investigation into leak of Social Security numbers by Jan. 6 panel
Republican South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is calling on the federal government to investigate the leak of more than 2,000 Social Security numbers belonging to Trump officials and allies that were inadvertently included in documents released by the Jan. 6 committee earlier this month. In letters written to the Justice...
Comments / 0