Treasurer: Iowa will earn $1.7 million in interest through certificates of deposit
(The Center Square) – Iowa will deposit $72 million in 15 financial institutions across the state that will earn an average rate of return of 4.77%, State Treasurer Roby Smith said Thursday. The six-month certificates of deposit following the Jan. 10 Invest in Iowa online auction. The program offers deposits of State dollars to financial institutions to bring low-cost funds into Iowa communities and maximize the return on investment of Iowa taxpayer dollars, according to a news release. Approved Iowa financial institutions can electronically bid...
KCCI.com
MercyOne says financial trouble will lead to job cuts
DES MOINES, Iowa — MercyOne is warning its workers that job cutbacks are on the way. It's losing money and it appears the medical system will be cutting jobs, mostly in its management area. The company says the job cuts will not affect clinical or patient-facing jobs. “As the...
KCCI.com
School choice debate: Where are the private schools in Iowa?
After gaining approval from the Senate Appropriations Committee Thursday,the governor's proposal to use taxpayer money to fund private school scholarships is ready for debate and a full vote on the Senate floor. House File 68 passed out of the House Education Reform Committee Wednesday, the final hurdle it needed to...
Tax Foundation
Iowa Proposal to Rein in Property Taxes Misses the Mark
On the heels of adopting one of the most comprehensive state tax reform packages in years, Iowa lawmakers are back in Des Moines with property tax relief in their sights. But while the issue is worthy of their attention, House File 1 (HF 1) as currently drafted misses the mark.
Radio Iowa
Vets press for boost in Iowa Veterans Trust Fund
Veterans groups are urging lawmakers to find more money for a state fund that helps low income veterans cover unexpected expenses. Iowa Commission on Veterans Affairs chair Elizabeth Ledvina spoke at Wednesday’s Iowa Veterans Day ceremony at the Capitol. “Update the Veterans Trust Fund…to meet needs in the 2023...
Radio Iowa
December unemployment rate unchanged
The state unemployment rate held steady at 3.1% in December. Iowa Workforce Development director, Beth Townsend, says there were some positive signs as the year wrapped up. “Iowa employers added 2,400 jobs in December — we’ve had 10, out of 12 months of job growth, over 2022. That’s a good sign,” Townsend says. “Added 34,200 jobs over the past year. So that’s also a good sign. We have 45,600 Iowans working now that we didn’t have in 2021.”
Radio Iowa
Iowa Chamber Alliance explores why people live here
A so-called Talent Poll that was done by a coalition of the state’s 15 largest chambers of commerce aims to find out what people who live in Iowa love about the state, and equally as crucial, what might make them want to move away. Dustin Miller, executive director of...
Rule Changes Make Way for Governor Kim Reynolds’ School Choice Bill for Debate
(Des Moines, IA) Governor Kim Reynolds’ School choice has failed in the Iowa House Appropriations committee in the last two years, but a proposed change is letting Governor Kim Reynolds’ bill bypass the hurdle. The proposed rule means all bills that go through the newly formed House Education Reform Committee are exempt to the process. Normally, proposals involving state spending must pass through each chamber’s Appropriations committee, but not this year.
GOP property tax bill focuses on school levy, assessed values and transparency
Republican legislators want to reduce Iowans’ property tax costs with new rules on how cities, counties and schools determine value and fund projects. But some of the proposed restrictions would throw Iowa’s property tax system into “chaos,” representatives of local governments said. Republicans in both chambers highlighted property tax changes as a top goal for […] The post GOP property tax bill focuses on school levy, assessed values and transparency appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
kmaland.com
Bird 'hitting the ground running' as Iowa AG
(Des Moines) -- Former Fremont County Attorney Brenna Bird has had a busy few weeks to kick off her first term as Iowa's Attorney General. Bird became the first Republican to hold the office in over 40 years after defeating Democratic incumbent and long-time officeholder Tom Miller in November's general election and has wasted no time attempting to stick to her campaign promises. Bird tells KMA News she has already joined several other Republican state attorney generals in multiple lawsuits against President Joe Biden's Administration and what she believes is "federal government overreach."
siouxlandnews.com
Gov. Reynolds issues open letter in response to school choice bill's unpopularity
Speaker of the Iowa House Pat Grassley says Republicans have the votes to pass the Student First Bill, also known as school choice. That vote could come as soon as next week. The move comes despite overwhelming negative feedback in public hearings the last two weeks. A public feedback session...
Group pushes for Veterans Home in southwest Iowa
The Iowa Veterans Home is one of the largest in the country, but it makes for a long trip for families living closer to the state border, like Council Bluffs and Glenwood.
Restaurant inspection update: Dusty chicken, cockroach coleslaw and moldy beef
State, city and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and stores for hundreds of food-safety violations during the past four weeks, including moldy roast beef, cockroach infestations, months-old cheese, mouse droppings and food that was contaminated by construction dust. The findings are reported by the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals, which handles food-establishment […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Dusty chicken, cockroach coleslaw and moldy beef appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
superhits106.com
Reynolds Issues Statement on Students First Act
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds issued a statement Wednesday after committees in the House and Senate voted to move forward with her controversial school choice bill. Reynolds said it’s time for the government to get out of the way and allow parents the freedom of choice in education. The Iowa Senate Committee on Education and the Iowa House Education Reform Committee passed the Students First Act on Wednesday, one day after a public hearing indicated the plan was widely unpopular among Iowans. 73% of Iowans who gave feedback came out against the Students First Act.
theperrynews.com
Letter to the editor: Reynolds an enemy of Iowa values
Rural Iowa counties are where a person can easily identify Iowa values. Small towns and agricultural communities are where people know everyone in their township, where they vote for their neighbor for school board, volunteer in their school and church, encourage everyone to participate in the community events, attend school events even if they have no children participating and come together when a neighbor has a tragedy.
Radio Iowa
Governor commits funding to finish ISU Vet Diagnostics Lab
Governor Kim Reynolds has announced funding to complete phase two of Iowa State University’s new Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory. The governor announced that ISU will receive $40 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding and is proposing that an additional $20 million from the Rebuild Iowa Infrastructure Fund go to the project.
Are You Legally Required To Shovel Snow Off Your Sidewalks In Iowa?
Recent snow this week in Iowa has built up to as much as 6 inches in some areas. But what do we have to do when it comes to shoveling it?. Snow is in the forecast for the QC this weekend, mainly on Saturday night, and it could accumulate to 1-3 inches of snow, after it's already been snowy this week. Even into next Tuesday and Wednesday, there's yet another chance we could get 1-3 inches of snow. 'Tis the season.
Davenport educators react to Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds's third 'school choice' plan
DAVENPORT, Iowa — For the second time, people in Iowa got the chance to weigh in on a proposed school choice bill to lawmakers in Des Moines. The House Education Reform Committee held a hearing on the proposal, House Study Bill 1, Tuesday night, alternating between public comment in support and against the plan.
kchanews.com
Iowa DNR Fishing Report for Week of January 18
Ice thickness is around 6 inches at the boat ramp. Black Crappie – Fair: Bluegill – Fair. Ice thickness is around 10 inches off of Ice House Point boat ramp. This is where most of the activity is taking place. The aerators in Town Bay are in operation so expect open water and thin ice in this vicinity. Anglers can also fish open water at the fish house in Town Bay; the area directly underneath the structure is kept open with a small water agitator. Black Crappie – Fair: the bigger fish are 10-12 inches. Use minnows and waxworms on a jig. Bluegill – Fair: Most fish are 6-8 inches. Walleye – Fair: Anglers are picking up a few walleye in the area off of Ice House Point and near Gunshot Hill. Yellow Perch – Fair.
Governor Kim Reynolds’ School Choice Bill Approaches Floor Debate
(Des Moines, IA) — Governor Kim Reynolds’ school choice bill is ready for debate in both chambers, more than a week and a half into the session. The proposal putting nearly 76 hundred dollars into educational savings accounts for parents who opt out of the public school system gets approval from two state committees. Passed by the Senate Education and House Education Reform committees, the bill can now be considered by either chamber on the floor. Under the proposal, all Iowa parents would have the chance to access the educational savings accounts within three years.
