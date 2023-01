11th Hour Racing Team finishes the 2,401 nautical mile Leg 1 of The Ocean Race 2022-23 in second place behind Team Holcim-PRB, just 2 hours, 48 minutes, and 46 seconds ahead. A brutal leg with sustained damage to the boats across the fleet, the team had to carry out several repairs onboard as wind speeds topped 50 knots [58 miles or 92 kilometers]

RHODE ISLAND STATE ・ 42 MINUTES AGO