A Touch of Soul: Celebrate Black History Month at Syracuse's Popular Black-Owned Soul Food RestaurantJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
New York Resident at Lillian Cooper Apts Fears for His Life After Complaining About Codes Violations to Government.Source MoneyUtica, NY
This Tiny Hole-in-the-Wall Serves Some of the Biggest Pancakes in all of New York StateTravel MavenSyracuse, NY
Combating Gang Violence in Syracuse: A Community EffortJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Rising Heating Costs in New York State: Residents Brace for Impact and Seek AssistanceJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
newyorkupstate.com
Kidz Bop tour dates include 3 concerts in Upstate NY
Get ready to hear family-friendly versions of all your favorite hits in Upstate New York. Kidz Bop will perform at Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) in Saratoga Springs on Sunday, July 9; at Darien Lake Amphitheater near Buffalo on Friday, July 14; and at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview (St. Joe’s Amp) in Syracuse on Sunday, July 16.
newyorkupstate.com
2 heavy metal bands coming to rock Syracuse, Darien Lake
Two heavy metal bands are coming to rock Upstate New York this summer. Pantera will perform at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview in Syracuse on Aug. 8, and at Darien Lake Amphitheater near Buffalo on Aug. 9. Special guest Lamb of God will open both shows at 7 p.m.
newyorkupstate.com
2 monsters of heavy metal coming to Syracuse for concert
Two monsters of heavy metal music are coming to Central New York this summer. Mastodon and Gojira will perform at the Upstate Medical Arena at the Oncenter War Memorial in Syracuse on Aug. 13 as part of their 2023 co-headlining “The Mega-Monsters Tour” dates. Special guest Lorna Shore will open the concert at 7 p.m.
newyorkupstate.com
Regal Cinemas closing more movie theaters, including 4 in Upstate NY
Regal Cinemas is closing more movie theaters after its parent company, Cineworld, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Business Insider reports the nation’s second-largest movie theater chain, behind AMC, is closing 39 theaters in the U.S. starting Feb. 15, including eight locations in New York state. Four are in Upstate New York, including the Elmwood Center 16 in Buffalo, Ithaca Mall Stadium 14 in Ithaca, Greece Ridge Stadium 12 in Rochester, and Transit Center Stadium 18 and IMAX in Williamsville.
6 Regal Theaters Locations Closing In New York
Business has been rough for theaters for years. But the pandemic certainly didn't help. Now, more theaters will continue to close across the country. We've often said that there's just nothing like going to see a movie at a movie theater. It's a whole different experience there. The smell of the popcorn is the first thing that hits you. Then it's larger than life screens and incredible sound that you can almost feel. It's just cool to see a movie...at the movies.
Report: Two Regal theaters in Western New York set to close amid bankruptcy
According to a report from Business Insider, two Regal theaters in Western New York are among 39 locations nationwide that are set to close.
This Tiny Hole-in-the-Wall Serves Some of the Biggest Pancakes in all of New York State
We all know breakfast is the most important meal of the day and if you're looking for a restaurant that takes that saying seriously, look no further than this tiny roadside shack located in Upstate New York.
newyorkupstate.com
Central NY bar that focused almost exclusively on New York craft beers is closing
Skaneateles, N.Y. — At Finger Lakes on Tap, you can tour the state, glass by glass. Of its 60 taps, at least 50 pour New York craft beers. But the seven-year-old bar at 35 Fennell St. in Skaneateles won’t be around much longer: Owner Tom Ierardi announced this weekend that he’s closing the bar when his lease expires in April.
Coming soon: Frontier Field conversion to Innovative Field
The new naming rights partnership was announced in October 2022 and later approved by the Monroe County Legislature.
The Largest Pancake Griddle in the World Can Be Seen in Upstate New York
36 years ago, history was made in Upstate New York when a crowd of nearly 40,000 people came from near and far to witness the making of the world’s largest pancake. The record holding pancake was made in Penn Yan in the Finger Lakes Region on September 27, 1987, and it took a huge team to make it happen.
3 Upstate New York Towns Named Best for First-Time Homebuyers
Upstate New York has a lot of offer people looking to purchase their first house. The cost of living here is quite low compared to other locations in the U.S., and you can usually find a decent home in a decent area that fits your budget. This is not news...
newyorkupstate.com
More wet, less white: Latest CNY forecast is ‘not a good one for snow lovers’
Syracuse, N.Y. -- For a few days there, it looked like Central New York might finally get some accumulating snow in one of the least-snowiest seasons on record. A pair of storms, one Sunday night and another the middle of next week, initially appeared to come bearing a few inches of snow apiece. But the latest forecasts now suggest temperatures will be warmer over the next few days than initially forecast, so that pair of storms might deliver, yet again, cold rain mixed with a little wet snow.
newyorkupstate.com
A trio of storms could bring ice, heavy snow to Upstate NY
Update: Some schools are sending students home early today to beat the approach of freezing rain and icy roads. Syracuse, N.Y. -- Winter weather is returning to Upstate New York, with a trio of storms on the horizon that could bring ice on Thursday and heavy snow next week. Thursday...
earnthenecklace.com
Stephanie Duprey Leaving WHEC-TV: Where Is the Rochester Reporter Going?
Stephanie Duprey, a reporter at WHEC-TV, is excellent at what she does. Thanks to her dedication and professionalism, she has reached this far. But now the News 10 NBC reporter has announced her departure from the Rochester station. Stephanie Duprey is leaving WHEC-TV in January 2023. Since the announcement, the residents of Rochester have had many questions, but they especially want to know if the reporter is also leaving the city. So here’s what Stephanie Duprey said about her departure from WHEC-TV’s News 10 NBC.
Researching Devil's Rock in Genesee County
Did you know there is an unusual rock formation just outside Batavia? Daybreak Kevin O'Neill checked it out. It's easy to spot, and looks out of place in the Genesee County countryside. Likely several million years old, it’s a 10-foot tall mushroom-shaped glacial deposit. The unique shape has sparked...
The Rumor Mill Claims This Major Store Is Opening In Syracuse- Is It True?
The internet rumor mill in Central New York is claiming THIS major store is opening in Syracuse. Is it true?. Quick Answer- Yes, and no. Long Answer- Ikea has launched a new pick-up location for the Syracuse area. According to Syracuse.com, the Ikea pick-up location is located at 4530 Steelway...
WKTV
Utica jazz musician passes away
Carmen Caramanica, local musician and author, has passed away. Local jazz musician, Carmen Caramanica, passes away. Carmen Caramanica, a local musician and author, has passed away.
lifeinthefingerlakes.com
Woofs Canine Club & Indoor Dog Park Hosts Grand Opening this Saturday
Dog lovers rejoice! Rochester, New York will now have a year-round oasis for dogs and their families to come together in a safe, fun, and holistic environment at Woofs Canine Club & Indoor Dog Park, beginning with their grand opening event this Saturday, January 21st from 1-6pm. Woofs Canine Club...
Major Retailer Closing Last Central New York Store After Nearly 50 Years
It's the end of an era. A major retailer is closing its last store in Central New York after nearly 50 years in business. JC Penney is closing the Oswego store that opened in 1977. The doors will shut for a final time in May. Liquidation sales will begin in February, according to Syracuse.com.
newyorkupstate.com
Ikea furniture store chain opens 2 pick-up locations in Upstate NY
Ikea is finally in Upstate New York — sort of. The Swedish furniture store chain launched a new pick-up location for the Syracuse and Buffalo areas this month, according to its website. “We are excited to confirm that we’ve recently opened our Pick-Up Location in Liverpool, NY, which offers...
