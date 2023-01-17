ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verona, NY

Kidz Bop tour dates include 3 concerts in Upstate NY

Get ready to hear family-friendly versions of all your favorite hits in Upstate New York. Kidz Bop will perform at Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) in Saratoga Springs on Sunday, July 9; at Darien Lake Amphitheater near Buffalo on Friday, July 14; and at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview (St. Joe’s Amp) in Syracuse on Sunday, July 16.
2 heavy metal bands coming to rock Syracuse, Darien Lake

Two heavy metal bands are coming to rock Upstate New York this summer. Pantera will perform at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview in Syracuse on Aug. 8, and at Darien Lake Amphitheater near Buffalo on Aug. 9. Special guest Lamb of God will open both shows at 7 p.m.
2 monsters of heavy metal coming to Syracuse for concert

Two monsters of heavy metal music are coming to Central New York this summer. Mastodon and Gojira will perform at the Upstate Medical Arena at the Oncenter War Memorial in Syracuse on Aug. 13 as part of their 2023 co-headlining “The Mega-Monsters Tour” dates. Special guest Lorna Shore will open the concert at 7 p.m.
Regal Cinemas closing more movie theaters, including 4 in Upstate NY

Regal Cinemas is closing more movie theaters after its parent company, Cineworld, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Business Insider reports the nation’s second-largest movie theater chain, behind AMC, is closing 39 theaters in the U.S. starting Feb. 15, including eight locations in New York state. Four are in Upstate New York, including the Elmwood Center 16 in Buffalo, Ithaca Mall Stadium 14 in Ithaca, Greece Ridge Stadium 12 in Rochester, and Transit Center Stadium 18 and IMAX in Williamsville.
6 Regal Theaters Locations Closing In New York

Business has been rough for theaters for years. But the pandemic certainly didn't help. Now, more theaters will continue to close across the country. We've often said that there's just nothing like going to see a movie at a movie theater. It's a whole different experience there. The smell of the popcorn is the first thing that hits you. Then it's larger than life screens and incredible sound that you can almost feel. It's just cool to see a movie...at the movies.
More wet, less white: Latest CNY forecast is ‘not a good one for snow lovers’

Syracuse, N.Y. -- For a few days there, it looked like Central New York might finally get some accumulating snow in one of the least-snowiest seasons on record. A pair of storms, one Sunday night and another the middle of next week, initially appeared to come bearing a few inches of snow apiece. But the latest forecasts now suggest temperatures will be warmer over the next few days than initially forecast, so that pair of storms might deliver, yet again, cold rain mixed with a little wet snow.
A trio of storms could bring ice, heavy snow to Upstate NY

Update: Some schools are sending students home early today to beat the approach of freezing rain and icy roads. Syracuse, N.Y. -- Winter weather is returning to Upstate New York, with a trio of storms on the horizon that could bring ice on Thursday and heavy snow next week. Thursday...
Stephanie Duprey Leaving WHEC-TV: Where Is the Rochester Reporter Going?

Stephanie Duprey, a reporter at WHEC-TV, is excellent at what she does. Thanks to her dedication and professionalism, she has reached this far. But now the News 10 NBC reporter has announced her departure from the Rochester station. Stephanie Duprey is leaving WHEC-TV in January 2023. Since the announcement, the residents of Rochester have had many questions, but they especially want to know if the reporter is also leaving the city. So here’s what Stephanie Duprey said about her departure from WHEC-TV’s News 10 NBC.
Researching Devil's Rock in Genesee County

Did you know there is an unusual rock formation just outside Batavia? Daybreak Kevin O'Neill checked it out. It's easy to spot, and looks out of place in the Genesee County countryside. Likely several million years old, it’s a 10-foot tall mushroom-shaped glacial deposit. The unique shape has sparked...
Utica jazz musician passes away

Carmen Caramanica, local musician and author, has passed away. Local jazz musician, Carmen Caramanica, passes away. Carmen Caramanica, a local musician and author, has passed away.
Woofs Canine Club & Indoor Dog Park Hosts Grand Opening this Saturday

Dog lovers rejoice! Rochester, New York will now have a year-round oasis for dogs and their families to come together in a safe, fun, and holistic environment at Woofs Canine Club & Indoor Dog Park, beginning with their grand opening event this Saturday, January 21st from 1-6pm. Woofs Canine Club...
Ikea furniture store chain opens 2 pick-up locations in Upstate NY

Ikea is finally in Upstate New York — sort of. The Swedish furniture store chain launched a new pick-up location for the Syracuse and Buffalo areas this month, according to its website. “We are excited to confirm that we’ve recently opened our Pick-Up Location in Liverpool, NY, which offers...
