Hochul’s ‘Cap-and-Invest’ Climate Plan Stirs Skepticism From Environmentalists & Polluters Alike

The program will charge companies for carbon pollution and introduce a novel rebate initiative that promises to distribute $1 billion to New Yorkers. But environmentalists say its success will rest on how exactly the state designs the program, to ensure it doesn’t allow companies to essentially pay to pollute without meaningfully lowering emissions.
Opinion: Governor Hochul’s State of Housing

“As Gov. Kathy Hochul is set to deliver the speech that could define her first full term, she has an opportunity to set a path of real progress on housing. But she will have to break the patterns of past leadership—and her own first year in office.”. When we...
NYCHA Blames Dreary Financial Outlook on $454 Million in Unpaid Pandemic Rent

More than 73,000 NYCHA households are behind on rent, which officials say will force the public housing authority to draw from dwindling operating reserves and make other cuts in the year ahead—and could potentially hamper its repair plans. Meanwhile, the state’s already exhausted Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) to aid New Yorkers in arrears is unlikely to reach NYCHA.
Non-profit independent in-depth journalism on New York City's most pressing issues.

