Hochul’s ‘Cap-and-Invest’ Climate Plan Stirs Skepticism From Environmentalists & Polluters Alike
The program will charge companies for carbon pollution and introduce a novel rebate initiative that promises to distribute $1 billion to New Yorkers. But environmentalists say its success will rest on how exactly the state designs the program, to ensure it doesn’t allow companies to essentially pay to pollute without meaningfully lowering emissions.
Opinion: LaSalle’s Defenders Are Wrong—The Court of Appeals is Political
“The notion of the law as something outside of politics has surely been put to rest by the recent Supreme Court confirmation processes and the right-wing decisions of that Court. Most Americans now agree: the nation’s highest court is in fact a political body.”. Since Gov. Kathy Hochul nominated...
Opinion: Governor Hochul’s State of Housing
“As Gov. Kathy Hochul is set to deliver the speech that could define her first full term, she has an opportunity to set a path of real progress on housing. But she will have to break the patterns of past leadership—and her own first year in office.”. When we...
Gas Stoves Contribute to Nearly 19% of NY’s Child Asthma Cases, Analysis Estimates
Advocates say the findings add new urgency to the state’s efforts to transition its energy sources away from fossil fuels, and as environmental groups renew calls for state lawmakers to pass legislation that would ban gas hookups in new construction statewide. Nearly 19 percent of childhood asthma cases across...
Opinion: New York’s Housing Plans Must Address Affordability—& Climate Change
“New York State has the lowest per capita emissions in the country. Compared to the rest of the United States, New York City has by far the best transit, and it is the only city where living car-free is the standard. Other cities should pursue more climate-friendly urban design, but New York City should lead by welcoming more people.”
NYCHA Blames Dreary Financial Outlook on $454 Million in Unpaid Pandemic Rent
More than 73,000 NYCHA households are behind on rent, which officials say will force the public housing authority to draw from dwindling operating reserves and make other cuts in the year ahead—and could potentially hamper its repair plans. Meanwhile, the state’s already exhausted Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) to aid New Yorkers in arrears is unlikely to reach NYCHA.
