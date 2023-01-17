There is good economic news for Indiana. Revenue collections for December were higher than anticipated. The latest report from Indiana State Budget Agency shows General Fund revenues last month totaled $1 point 7 billion. The higher than predicted collections from individual income tax and interest revenues balanced out lower-than-expected collections from the state’s sales tax and corporate taxes. Every year, millions of Americans make a resolution to lose weight. A lot of those promises are made in January. So it’s not surprising that there has been a big increase in the number of fake weight loss ads this month. The Indiana Better Business Bureau warns us to be very careful when any product that promise quick, dramatic results including body wraps, supplements and skin patches. The Bureau also cautions about special herbs or what are advertised as “natural” products for quick weight loss. Some of the products have been recalled for containing ingredients with potentially dangerous effects.

INDIANA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO