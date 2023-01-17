Read full article on original website
Todd & Julie Chrisley have now reported to federal prison. In two different states.Alpha TangoPensacola, FL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Earthquake rattles Central Kentucky with 2.6 magnitude tremor and frightens residentsEdy ZooKentucky State
4 Amazing Seafood Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Fan ejected from college game for holding up a 'Please Go To Texas' signAsh JurbergLexington, KY
WLKY.com
Beshear calls on legislature to pass education plan, increase teacher pay by 5%
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear is calling on the Republican-led General Assembly to pass his "Education First" plan which includes a 5% pay increase for teachers. During a visit to Eastern High School Wednesday, Beshear said the raise is necessary to help fill the 11,000 teacher vacancies in Kentucky.
Kentucky legislators get pay hike after voting increase for themselves but not for teachers
Most state lawmakers will be getting an 8% pay raise in 2023 and a boost in other expenses. They voted for the pay hike last year for themselves and most state workers but not for teachers. That does not go over well with the Kentucky Education Association and KY 120 United, an advocacy group for […] The post Kentucky legislators get pay hike after voting increase for themselves but not for teachers appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
harlanenterprise.net
COVID cases rise in Kentucky
Kentucky saw an increase in new cases as well as deaths due to COVID-19 over the past seven days, while decreases were seen in hospitalizations and the positivity rate, according to the latest report released Tuesday afternoon. State public health officials say there were 7,559 new cases over the past...
Whatever happened to hemp?
Gov. Andy Beshear’s order allowing Kentuckians with at least one of 21 medical conditions to possess eight ounces of medical cannabis was a welcome response to decades of legislative foot-dragging. The drawback: Of the 37 states where it’s legal, Illinois is the closest to fill out-of-state prescriptions. Meanwhile, another cannabis option is already available here: […] The post Whatever happened to hemp? appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
linknky.com
Alan Keck stumps in Fort Thomas: ‘I probably own more guns than the rest of the field combined’
Gubernatorial Republican candidate Alan Keck held a town hall Tuesday night at Campbell County Library Fort Thomas branch to present his platform and answer questions from a room of about 25 people. Keck is running against Democrat incumbent Andy Beshear and a field of 11 other Republican candidates, including Attorney...
hancockclarion.com
Kentucky House Bill 71, if passed would devastate state weekly newspapers
If Kentucky House Bill 71 is passed, how will that affect small newspapers and also, how will it affect you, as citizens, and how you receive important information from government agencies in your county and state?. I had the opportunity to ask Dave Thompson this question. Thompson is the Executive...
Parents outraged after Kentucky student who wrote a 'kill list' allowed back on campus
Angry parents criticized school officials at a school board meeting in Kentucky after a student accused of writing a “kill list” was permitted to return to campus.
Kentucky governor accused of violating open records act on COVID school closures
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has been accused of violating an open records law by denying a request for communications related to school closures during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kentucky event criticized over guest speaker
Concerns have been raised over a Republican event that is set to take place at the Bowling Green Country Club on Tuesday.
fox56news.com
Increased patrols near St. Clair Mall in Frankfort
The patrols will take place on Friday and Saturday 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. to attempt to cut down on crime. Increased patrols near St. Clair Mall in Frankfort. The patrols will take place on Friday and Saturday 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. to attempt to cut down on crime.
wymt.com
Chief of staff for former Lt. Governor files to run for Kentucky Secretary of State
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - A new candidate is entering the race for Kentucky’s top election official. Last Friday, Stephen Knipper, a former candidate for Secretary of State and Chief of Staff for former Kentucky Lt. Governor Jenean Hampton, filed to run for the office again. Knipper, who is the...
WLKY.com
Kelly Craft discusses latest television ad, campaign strategy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Republican gubernatorial primary candidate Kelly Craft says a family member's struggle with addiction has fueled her desire to tackle the fentanyl crisis in Kentucky. Craft spoke to WLKY News in a one-on-one interview while in Louisville for three stops on her "Kitchen Table Tour." She declined...
These are the Top Ten Things You Absolutely Have to Do in Kentucky
I love to travel. I jump at any chance I have to get out of town and out of the state. When I plan vacations, I routinely consult Tripadvisor to see what users are recommending as the "must see" and "must visit" attractions in the places I am going. I am my own travel agent. I love to research the places I am visiting and base my agenda on the things that I find that look the most engaging, fun and adventurous.
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Strangles Quarantine Released in Kentucky
In late December, a Thoroughbred who arrived at a training facility in Fayette County, Kentucky, from out of state started displaying clinical signs of strangles. The horse tested positive on January 4. Thirteen horses were exposed, but no additional positive cases were confirmed. The quarantine on the property has been released.
New Kentucky state sales tax sends cost of tattoos soaring
Now just over two weeks into the new year, many Kentucky small businesses have begun feeling the effects of new sales taxes introduced by the General Assembly.
Upset crowd sounds off at Nelson County School Board at possible high school merger
BARDSTOWN, Ky. — It was fiery board of education meeting in Bardstown as dozens of parents, students, educators and alumni pushed back against a proposal to merge two high schools in the area. The move would close the ten-year-old Thomas Nelson High School and merge it with Nelson County...
newsfromthestates.com
Kentucky threatens to divest from 11 banks over ESG policies
Kentucky State Treasurer Allison Ball notifyied 11 banks that their environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) policies amounted to energy boycotts that harmed the state’s economy according to definitions passed into law last spring. The Jan. 2 statement says the banks have 90 days to stop what Kentucky argues are energy company boycotts or face divestment from the state. According to Fox Business: “Kentucky issued an official notice Monday morning...
spectrumnews1.com
'It's just absurd': Fans call for legalized sports betting in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Attorney Wade Yeoman makes the short drive about once a week over the Ohio River from his Louisville office to Jeffersonville, Ind., where he grabs lunch or a coffee and uses his phone to place small bets on sports. He’s one of many Kentuckians traveling across...
