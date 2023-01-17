ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Kentucky Lantern

Kentucky legislators get pay hike after voting increase for themselves but not for teachers

Most state lawmakers will be getting an 8% pay raise in 2023 and a boost in other expenses. They voted for the pay hike last year for themselves and most state workers but not for teachers. That does not go over well with the Kentucky Education Association and KY 120 United, an advocacy group for […] The post Kentucky legislators get pay hike after voting increase for themselves but not for teachers appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
harlanenterprise.net

COVID cases rise in Kentucky

Kentucky saw an increase in new cases as well as deaths due to COVID-19 over the past seven days, while decreases were seen in hospitalizations and the positivity rate, according to the latest report released Tuesday afternoon. State public health officials say there were 7,559 new cases over the past...
KENTUCKY STATE
Kentucky Lantern

Whatever happened to hemp?

Gov. Andy Beshear’s order allowing Kentuckians with at least one of 21 medical conditions to possess eight ounces of medical cannabis was a welcome response to decades of legislative foot-dragging. The drawback: Of the 37 states where it’s legal, Illinois is the closest to fill out-of-state prescriptions. Meanwhile, another cannabis option is already available here: […] The post Whatever happened to hemp? appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Increased patrols near St. Clair Mall in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, KY
WLKY.com

Kelly Craft discusses latest television ad, campaign strategy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Republican gubernatorial primary candidate Kelly Craft says a family member's struggle with addiction has fueled her desire to tackle the fentanyl crisis in Kentucky. Craft spoke to WLKY News in a one-on-one interview while in Louisville for three stops on her "Kitchen Table Tour." She declined...
KENTUCKY STATE
WOMI Owensboro

These are the Top Ten Things You Absolutely Have to Do in Kentucky

I love to travel. I jump at any chance I have to get out of town and out of the state. When I plan vacations, I routinely consult Tripadvisor to see what users are recommending as the "must see" and "must visit" attractions in the places I am going. I am my own travel agent. I love to research the places I am visiting and base my agenda on the things that I find that look the most engaging, fun and adventurous.
KENTUCKY STATE
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Strangles Quarantine Released in Kentucky

In late December, a Thoroughbred who arrived at a training facility in Fayette County, Kentucky, from out of state started displaying clinical signs of strangles. The horse tested positive on January 4. Thirteen horses were exposed, but no additional positive cases were confirmed. The quarantine on the property has been released.
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
newsfromthestates.com

Oregon hospital industry group floats alternatives to nurse staffing bill

Oregon lawmakers this session will consider proposals to put more nurses in hospitals. Nurses and other health care workers care for a COVID-19 patient at Oregon Health & Science University. (Courtesy of OHSU) The Oregon hospital industry wants the Legislature to increase the number of nurses – in part by...
OREGON STATE
The Center Square

Kentucky threatens to divest from 11 banks over ESG policies

Kentucky State Treasurer Allison Ball notifyied 11 banks that their environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) policies amounted to energy boycotts that harmed the state’s economy according to definitions passed into law last spring. The Jan. 2 statement says the banks have 90 days to stop what Kentucky argues are energy company boycotts or face divestment from the state. According to Fox Business: “Kentucky issued an official notice Monday morning...
KENTUCKY STATE

