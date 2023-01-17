ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, SC

abcnews4.com

Community invited to celebrate Folly Beach 'Pier Fest' in March

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission (CCPRC) will host the first-ever Folly Pier Fest on the new pier Saturday, March 11. Families are invited to enjoy festivities, live music, food trucks, drinks, and more. CCPRC says the event is a carnival-type atmosphere that's open...
FOLLY BEACH, SC
abcnews4.com

Historic Charleston Foundation

We’re starting a new year! With a new year means new programs from Historic Charleston Foundation. We’re kicking off with a Valentine’s Day program in the Holy City with our friends at Bulldog Tours, guests will start downtown with new scandalous tid-bits of history and end at the Nathaniel Russell House with a candlelit tour and madeira tasting.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Topgolf Charleston to host first charity golf tournament in March

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — TopGolf is hosting a charity event for Folds of Honor on Thursday, March 23. The golfing tournament, sponsored by Crews Chevrolet, will feature 35 bays of play on the top floor of TopGolf. Teams have begun registering, and sponsorships are available. Folds of Honor...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Sneak peak at new Topgolf location in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCIV) — The most anticipated driving range is about to open in North Charleston. Topgolf is a global sports entertainment company brand with Callaway Golf. "It's not as intimidating as a regular golf course or regular driving range here," Director of Operations, Kevin Kraft said. "You...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Country star Zach Bryan coming to North Charleston in May

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Zach Bryan is "Heading South" to play a show at the North Charleston Coliseum this May as part of his Burn Burn Burn North American Tour. Bryan's Lowcountry show will be the ninth of the tour, which begins in Georgetown, Texas on April 15.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Joint Base Charleston lifts lockdown

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Earlier today, Joint Base Charleston Air Base was placed on lockdown at 12:10 p.m. The base was placed on lockdown due to an altercation in the parking lot of the base fitness center, according to authorities. One individual threatened another with a firearm, according to...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

A popular sports and fitness center in Hanahan set to close in February

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCIV) — Dedication, commitment, and hard work are just some of the skills taught at The Factory in Hanahan. "It's just a safe place where all families come to and get all the work under one roof," said Kendrick Robinson, one of the co-owners of The Factory. "The whole family can come in, mom can be on the treadmill, dad can be lifting weights, the kids can be getting athletic training and we do it as a time where everyone can come together collectively and work out."
HANAHAN, SC
abcnews4.com

Lack of communication from IAAM leaves people upset about delayed opening

CHARLESTON, SC (WCIV) — Saturday would have been the grand opening for the International African American Museum (IAAM). But due to some technical problems, the opening has been delayed indefinitely. Keisha Hunter visited Charleston last August and wanted to immerse herself in the Lowcountry's rich history. "My roots stretch...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Chattanooga Ballet to Perform at Summers Corner Performing Arts Center

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — On January 27, the Chattanooga Ballet will visit Summerville to provide a public performance and a school performance for students at Rollings Middle School. The Chattanooga Ballet will be performing Art/ Motion which will be sponsored by Stolkes Volkswagen at Summers Corner Performing Arts...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

Lowcountry consumers opting for local eggs as prices reach record highs

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — From sun up to sun down, eggs can be found in just about every meal, but recently egg prices reached record highs due to a shortage. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the price of a dozen eggs rose 60 percent in 2022. It's the largest single price increase of any food item.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Police return stolen kitten stolen from Dorchester Paws

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — A Siamese kitten stolen from Dorchester Paws on Thursday was returned to the shelter by Summerville police on Friday morning. Dorchester Paws says SPD got the Siamese kitten named Walker back from the person who took him. 'Walker' was expected to go to his forever...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

Charleston native named new board chair of Palmetto Goodwill

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Herbert L. Drayton III will serve as the next board chair of Palmetto Goodwill. Drayton was announced as the non-profit's board chair in a press release from Palmetto Goodwill on Jan. 18. He succeeds Kelly Jarrett in the position. A local civic leader and investor, he has served on the board since 2018.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

4 Lowcountry 'pillowcase bandits' sent to prison

COLLETON COUNTY — Four men who allegedly burglarized Lowcountry homes on weekdays and then sold the merchandise at swap meets and flea markets on the weekends have been sent to prison. The "Pillowcase Bandits," given their name by law enforcement, reportedly carried stolen items from homes in pillowcases. Brandon...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC

