abcnews4.com
Community invited to celebrate Folly Beach 'Pier Fest' in March
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission (CCPRC) will host the first-ever Folly Pier Fest on the new pier Saturday, March 11. Families are invited to enjoy festivities, live music, food trucks, drinks, and more. CCPRC says the event is a carnival-type atmosphere that's open...
abcnews4.com
Historic Charleston Foundation
We’re starting a new year! With a new year means new programs from Historic Charleston Foundation. We’re kicking off with a Valentine’s Day program in the Holy City with our friends at Bulldog Tours, guests will start downtown with new scandalous tid-bits of history and end at the Nathaniel Russell House with a candlelit tour and madeira tasting.
abcnews4.com
Topgolf Charleston to host first charity golf tournament in March
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — TopGolf is hosting a charity event for Folds of Honor on Thursday, March 23. The golfing tournament, sponsored by Crews Chevrolet, will feature 35 bays of play on the top floor of TopGolf. Teams have begun registering, and sponsorships are available. Folds of Honor...
abcnews4.com
REI to open Mt. Pleasant location and grand opening celebration in February
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — REI has announced a Mount Pleasant location is opening in Indigo Square on Feb 17. The outdoors shop invites the community to celebrate the Grand Opening from Friday, Feb 17. to Sunday, Feb 19. in Indigo Square off Highway 17 on Indigo Market Drive.
abcnews4.com
Camp Happy Days announces 32nd annual Cabooty Party benefit gala
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Camp Happy Days is preparing to host its 32nd annual Cabooty Party benefit Gala, A Night at Studio 54. On February 23 festival Hall will be turned into the iconic NYC studio 54 for an evening of fun. Themed food will be provided by Swig...
abcnews4.com
Sneak peak at new Topgolf location in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCIV) — The most anticipated driving range is about to open in North Charleston. Topgolf is a global sports entertainment company brand with Callaway Golf. "It's not as intimidating as a regular golf course or regular driving range here," Director of Operations, Kevin Kraft said. "You...
abcnews4.com
Newest McDonald's in Summerville to have grand opening celebration on Jan. 21
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — A grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled for the newest McDonald's location in the South Carolina Lowcountry at 2902 West Fifth North Street, Summerville. According to a press release from McDonald's, the ceremony will take place on Jan. 21 from 11 a.m. to...
abcnews4.com
Country star Zach Bryan coming to North Charleston in May
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Zach Bryan is "Heading South" to play a show at the North Charleston Coliseum this May as part of his Burn Burn Burn North American Tour. Bryan's Lowcountry show will be the ninth of the tour, which begins in Georgetown, Texas on April 15.
abcnews4.com
New McDonald's location in Summerville to host grand opening on January 21
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — A new McDonald's in Summerville has opened its doors. The Jedburg McDonald's, which is owned and operated by local business owners Jim, Sarah, and Ryan Booth, is hosting a grand opening on January 21 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be various activities...
abcnews4.com
Joint Base Charleston lifts lockdown
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Earlier today, Joint Base Charleston Air Base was placed on lockdown at 12:10 p.m. The base was placed on lockdown due to an altercation in the parking lot of the base fitness center, according to authorities. One individual threatened another with a firearm, according to...
abcnews4.com
A popular sports and fitness center in Hanahan set to close in February
HANAHAN, S.C. (WCIV) — Dedication, commitment, and hard work are just some of the skills taught at The Factory in Hanahan. "It's just a safe place where all families come to and get all the work under one roof," said Kendrick Robinson, one of the co-owners of The Factory. "The whole family can come in, mom can be on the treadmill, dad can be lifting weights, the kids can be getting athletic training and we do it as a time where everyone can come together collectively and work out."
abcnews4.com
Lack of communication from IAAM leaves people upset about delayed opening
CHARLESTON, SC (WCIV) — Saturday would have been the grand opening for the International African American Museum (IAAM). But due to some technical problems, the opening has been delayed indefinitely. Keisha Hunter visited Charleston last August and wanted to immerse herself in the Lowcountry's rich history. "My roots stretch...
abcnews4.com
Chattanooga Ballet to Perform at Summers Corner Performing Arts Center
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — On January 27, the Chattanooga Ballet will visit Summerville to provide a public performance and a school performance for students at Rollings Middle School. The Chattanooga Ballet will be performing Art/ Motion which will be sponsored by Stolkes Volkswagen at Summers Corner Performing Arts...
abcnews4.com
Lowcountry consumers opting for local eggs as prices reach record highs
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — From sun up to sun down, eggs can be found in just about every meal, but recently egg prices reached record highs due to a shortage. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the price of a dozen eggs rose 60 percent in 2022. It's the largest single price increase of any food item.
abcnews4.com
Police return stolen kitten stolen from Dorchester Paws
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — A Siamese kitten stolen from Dorchester Paws on Thursday was returned to the shelter by Summerville police on Friday morning. Dorchester Paws says SPD got the Siamese kitten named Walker back from the person who took him. 'Walker' was expected to go to his forever...
abcnews4.com
Charleston native named new board chair of Palmetto Goodwill
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Herbert L. Drayton III will serve as the next board chair of Palmetto Goodwill. Drayton was announced as the non-profit's board chair in a press release from Palmetto Goodwill on Jan. 18. He succeeds Kelly Jarrett in the position. A local civic leader and investor, he has served on the board since 2018.
abcnews4.com
Authentic Italian all-day café-style restaurant opening in downtown Charleston in February
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A new Italian restaurant is coming to downtown Charleston. Sorelle is opening its doors to the Holy City on Wednesday, Feb. 15. Located at 88 Broad St., Sorelle features a mercato, central bar, wine room, pizza counter and grand dining room. Charleston-based Beemok Hospitality Collection...
abcnews4.com
4 Lowcountry 'pillowcase bandits' sent to prison
COLLETON COUNTY — Four men who allegedly burglarized Lowcountry homes on weekdays and then sold the merchandise at swap meets and flea markets on the weekends have been sent to prison. The "Pillowcase Bandits," given their name by law enforcement, reportedly carried stolen items from homes in pillowcases. Brandon...
abcnews4.com
Crosswind Farms ask for donations for improved shelter after predators kill some animals
HOLLY HILL, S.C. (WCIV) — Crosswind Farms asks the community for help after predators have killed some smaller and larger animals at night. The mobile petting zoo, event, and birthday party venue business has suffered greatly. Crosswind Farms have a barn for horses and shelter for its animals but need a specific place that closes all the way shut.
abcnews4.com
Dog missing for more than 3 years reunited with family in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — For 3 1/2 years, a family in North Charleston had no idea where their dog, Roc, went. That all changed when they received a call from the Berkeley Animal Center letting them know that their sweet boy had been found. A Berkeley County Animal...
