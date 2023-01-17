ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roswell, GA

Atlanta Magazine

“The birds stopped singing”: Inside the battle for Atlanta’s South River Forest

Over the centuries, the South River Forest has been many things: Indigenous land, a prison farm, a dumping ground—and the keystone of an ambitious proposal to incorporate nature into Atlanta’s growth. But in 2021, people living nearby were surprised to learn that the city had different plans for it: a massive new police training facility. The post “The birds stopped singing”: Inside the battle for Atlanta’s South River Forest appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
ATLANTA, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

Historic home in Atlanta’s Pittsburgh community to be given new life

A historic home in Atlanta’s Pittsburgh neighborhood is now under construction and is set to become permanent affordable housing. Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation announced the onset of construction on Jan. 13. The local nonprofit will be preserving the shotgun-style cottage to provide a permanently affordable housing opportunity. The project is part of the organization’s […] The post Historic home in Atlanta’s Pittsburgh community to be given new life appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Restaurant Report Card: Taki Japanese fails with 58; Fuego Mundo earns 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Ashford Dunwoody Road in DeKalb County, the health inspector uncovered serious violations at a popular Asian restaurant. Taki Japanese Steakhouse in Dunwoody failed with 58 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says there was a mold-like substance in the ice machine. Plus, several containers of sauces were stored on the floor and chopped steak, cabbage mix, and cream cheese were at unsafe temperatures.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Atlanta Magazine

Five reasons to love Joyland

Joyland is a historic South Atlanta neighborhood not far from Atlanta Technical College and an unpaved section of the BeltLine’s Southside Trail. It was named after a short-lived amusement park that opened here in 1921 to serve Black residents, who were excluded from nearby whites-only Lakewood Fairgrounds—site of today’s film studios and Lakewood Amphitheatre. The post Five reasons to love Joyland appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
ATLANTA, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

The Atlanta Restaurant Farewell, Part One: ‘Leaving the party a little too early’

Editor’s Note: Our dining essayist Sara Delgado is flying the Atlanta coop for new culinary adventures in New York City. This is part one of a five-part series as she looks back at her favorite dining moments in The A. I’ve never been one for saying goodbye. It doesn’t matter if it’s a party or […] The post The Atlanta Restaurant Farewell, Part One: ‘Leaving the party a little too early’ appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Daily World

Mayor Andre Dickens To Officiate Mass Wedding Ceremony On Valentine’s Day

Handwritten cards, chocolate hearts, romantic dinners, and red roses are all staples and traditions of Valentine’s Day. With unlimited ways to celebrate America’s official love day, Southern Hospitality Event Group is excited to introduce ‘Marry We’, a mass wedding ceremony created to celebrate love in a big way.
ATLANTA, GA
Ash Jurberg

These are the five highest rated pizzas in Atlanta. Do you agree?

Yesterday I wrote about the top five rated burgers in Atlanta, which sparked a lot of discussions. So today, I thought we could look at another popular food item- pizza. Once again, to assist with this, I turned to Yelp to see what others thought and which were ranked best. Yelp considers restaurant ratings, user engagement data, and reviews of businesses to determine its rankings.
ATLANTA, GA
Clayton News Daily

Rockdale County chorus reaching new heights with elective program

CONYERS — From learning biblical hymns to assimilating dictation, movements and the melodies of foreign languages, Breon Evans has found a variety of ways to challenge a Rockdale County choir. The challenge is one that has helped push the Rockdale County High School chorus program forward. It is an...
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
iheart.com

Georgia Town Named One Of The ‘Most Beautiful’ In America

The Travel recently released their list of the 12 most beautiful towns in America, and one Georgia city made the list!. According to the publication, Madison is one of the most scenic places in all of the United States, coming in at No.3 in the overall ranking. Here's what they had to say about it:
GEORGIA STATE
secretatlanta.co

Atlanta’s Latest Mediterranean Restaurant Spices Up Lounge Scene

Restaurant and lounge life Atlanta is one of the cities best scenes and it continues to grow just as much as the population. The latest lounge / restaurant giving us all the vibes is Knife Modern Mediterranean. This gorgeous spot is located in the heart of Buckhead on Piedmont Rd. Expect to enjoy gorgeous vibes perfect for IG worthy shots and selfies.
ATLANTA, GA

