Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Walmart Locations Have Indefinitely Closed; One May Not ReopenJoel EisenbergAtlanta, GA
These are the five highest rated pizzas in Atlanta. Do you agree?Ash JurbergAtlanta, GA
Black trans woman awarded $1.5M after 6 months in male prison over bogus drug arrestWestland DailyAtlanta, GA
7 people have been arrested on domestic terrorism charges after a gunshot death near a planned Atlanta police academy.Sherif SaadAtlanta, GA
2022 Metro Atlanta Homicides Rise for Third Straight Year, Hitting the Highest Total since ‘96Wild Orchid MediaAtlanta, GA
Related
Black Developer of Atlanta Micro Home Community Gifts Black Woman with Her Own Home
Lisa Williams rented a townhome in Atlanta for 12 years, until she was given a 60-day notice to vacate the residence. But little did she know that Booker T. Washington, a real estate developer who built a Black-owned micro home community, South Park Cottages in College Park, GA with his team, would make her dream of being a homeowner come true.
“The birds stopped singing”: Inside the battle for Atlanta’s South River Forest
Over the centuries, the South River Forest has been many things: Indigenous land, a prison farm, a dumping ground—and the keystone of an ambitious proposal to incorporate nature into Atlanta’s growth. But in 2021, people living nearby were surprised to learn that the city had different plans for it: a massive new police training facility. The post “The birds stopped singing”: Inside the battle for Atlanta’s South River Forest appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
Barry Manilow to award Atlanta high school band director $5K for music program at tonight’s show
ATLANTA — For an Atlanta high school band director, this one’s for you. Grammy Award-winning singer Barry Manilow will award Adam Brooks, the band and music technology director at Atlanta High School will be awarded with The Manilow Music Teacher Award on Thursday night. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
fox5atlanta.com
Meet Little Dariya Denise: Baby born to couple in the middle of Atlanta traffic
ATLANTA - Everyone has a story about Atlanta traffic, but one couple might know more than most. That is because their baby was born in traffic along Interstate 75. It was a typical busy Tuesday in November on the interstate. Loston and Deshai Fudd were in traffic. "Literally, my water...
fox5atlanta.com
Pet of the day from the Atlanta Humane Society
Joey is an extra cuddler. He has a spinal issue that affects his hind legs and uses a wheelchair to happily scoot around.
Local designer Michel Smith Boyd hosts HGTV’s newest show, Luxe for Less
The philosophy behind the show: Upscale design is within everyone’s reach; the secret is knowing where to splurge and where to save. The post Local designer Michel Smith Boyd hosts HGTV’s newest show, Luxe for Less appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
Historic home in Atlanta’s Pittsburgh community to be given new life
A historic home in Atlanta’s Pittsburgh neighborhood is now under construction and is set to become permanent affordable housing. Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation announced the onset of construction on Jan. 13. The local nonprofit will be preserving the shotgun-style cottage to provide a permanently affordable housing opportunity. The project is part of the organization’s […] The post Historic home in Atlanta’s Pittsburgh community to be given new life appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
fox5atlanta.com
Trilith Studios gives big ‘thank you’ gift to Piedmont Fayette Hospital ER staff
FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. - Emergency room workers in Fayette County have gotten a big thank you from a metro Atlanta movie studio. Trillith Studios, which is home to many of the Marvel movies, renovated the break room at Piedmont Fayette Hospital. It is a project called Reel People Care. Reel as...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Restaurant Report Card: Taki Japanese fails with 58; Fuego Mundo earns 100
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Ashford Dunwoody Road in DeKalb County, the health inspector uncovered serious violations at a popular Asian restaurant. Taki Japanese Steakhouse in Dunwoody failed with 58 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says there was a mold-like substance in the ice machine. Plus, several containers of sauces were stored on the floor and chopped steak, cabbage mix, and cream cheese were at unsafe temperatures.
Five reasons to love Joyland
Joyland is a historic South Atlanta neighborhood not far from Atlanta Technical College and an unpaved section of the BeltLine’s Southside Trail. It was named after a short-lived amusement park that opened here in 1921 to serve Black residents, who were excluded from nearby whites-only Lakewood Fairgrounds—site of today’s film studios and Lakewood Amphitheatre. The post Five reasons to love Joyland appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
The Atlanta Restaurant Farewell, Part One: ‘Leaving the party a little too early’
Editor’s Note: Our dining essayist Sara Delgado is flying the Atlanta coop for new culinary adventures in New York City. This is part one of a five-part series as she looks back at her favorite dining moments in The A. I’ve never been one for saying goodbye. It doesn’t matter if it’s a party or […] The post The Atlanta Restaurant Farewell, Part One: ‘Leaving the party a little too early’ appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Atlanta Daily World
Mayor Andre Dickens To Officiate Mass Wedding Ceremony On Valentine’s Day
Handwritten cards, chocolate hearts, romantic dinners, and red roses are all staples and traditions of Valentine’s Day. With unlimited ways to celebrate America’s official love day, Southern Hospitality Event Group is excited to introduce ‘Marry We’, a mass wedding ceremony created to celebrate love in a big way.
These are the five highest rated pizzas in Atlanta. Do you agree?
Yesterday I wrote about the top five rated burgers in Atlanta, which sparked a lot of discussions. So today, I thought we could look at another popular food item- pizza. Once again, to assist with this, I turned to Yelp to see what others thought and which were ranked best. Yelp considers restaurant ratings, user engagement data, and reviews of businesses to determine its rankings.
Clayton News Daily
Rockdale County chorus reaching new heights with elective program
CONYERS — From learning biblical hymns to assimilating dictation, movements and the melodies of foreign languages, Breon Evans has found a variety of ways to challenge a Rockdale County choir. The challenge is one that has helped push the Rockdale County High School chorus program forward. It is an...
As Atlanta grows, its trademark tree canopy suffers
Atlanta has long been known as the "city in the forest," but analyses commissioned by city hall and recent data show Atlanta is losing its tree canopy at an increasing rate.
fox5atlanta.com
World's top bull riders come to Atlanta for 'Unleash the Beast' event
For two nights only, the top 40 bull riders in the world will gather in Gwinnett County to compete in one of the most exciting sports events to witness. One of them is Dakota Louis, and he joins Good Day's Alyse Eady to talk about the skill of bull riding and what fans can expect.
Gwinnett elementary school comes together to help 5th grader battling brain cancer
LILBURN, Ga. — A Gwinnett County elementary school came together as a family Thursday to help one of their own. Fifth grader Genesis Garcia,10, was recently diagnosed with a brain tumor. Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen was at Hopkins Elementary in Lilburn where a teacher and fellow student gave the...
Beloved Zoo Atlanta hawk dies after getting into fight with wild animal
ATLANTA — A beloved Zoo Atlanta’s World of Wild Theater member died this week. Zoo officials said 23-year-old Tahoe the Harris hawk got into a fight with a wild animal in his secure outdoor mew and died from his injuries. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
iheart.com
Georgia Town Named One Of The ‘Most Beautiful’ In America
The Travel recently released their list of the 12 most beautiful towns in America, and one Georgia city made the list!. According to the publication, Madison is one of the most scenic places in all of the United States, coming in at No.3 in the overall ranking. Here's what they had to say about it:
secretatlanta.co
Atlanta’s Latest Mediterranean Restaurant Spices Up Lounge Scene
Restaurant and lounge life Atlanta is one of the cities best scenes and it continues to grow just as much as the population. The latest lounge / restaurant giving us all the vibes is Knife Modern Mediterranean. This gorgeous spot is located in the heart of Buckhead on Piedmont Rd. Expect to enjoy gorgeous vibes perfect for IG worthy shots and selfies.
Comments / 0