A group of adorable dogs got an adventure of a lifetime with a tour through the aquatic fun at the Georgia Aquarium. The visit was arranged through a partnership between Georgia Aquarium and Atlanta Humane Society, in an effort to shine a light on pet adoption here in metro Atlanta; all of the dogs included in the field trip are currently housed by Atlanta Humane Society and are available for adoption.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO