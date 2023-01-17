ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roswell, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Pet of the Day from PAWS Atlanta

Ms. Molly may be small, but she's got a big personality. She's a ball of energy and would be great for a home with people who have an active lifestyle.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Adoptable puppies take over the Georgia Aquarium

A group of adorable dogs got an adventure of a lifetime with a tour through the aquatic fun at the Georgia Aquarium. The visit was arranged through a partnership between Georgia Aquarium and Atlanta Humane Society, in an effort to shine a light on pet adoption here in metro Atlanta; all of the dogs included in the field trip are currently housed by Atlanta Humane Society and are available for adoption.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Milton family shares life with Williams syndrome

A Milton couple knew their youngest daughter was experiencing some learning and developmental delays growing up, but they didn't know why until about three years ago. That's when Alyssa Okeyo was diagnosed with a rare genetic condition known as Williams syndrome.
MILTON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Hundreds of Westlake High School students withdrawn

More than 350 students withdrawn from a school. Parents claim they were threatened with arrest and it’s all stemming from Westlake High School’s overcrowding problem. Parents contacted FOX 5 saying their kids were unrightfully withdrawn by Fulton County Schools.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Medical examiner identifies body found burning in woods as missing Atlanta man

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Fulton County Medical Examiner identified a body found burning in the woods as a missing Atlanta man. The medical examiner's office said Nicholas Williams, whose body was found on Dec. 13 in Atlanta, died from a gunshot wound. Investigators found his burning body near the 800 block of Old Gordon Road.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Some residents push to de-annex from newly-formed Mableton

MABLETON, Ga - A major push is underway to break away from Georgia's newest city. Just a few months ago, voters approved cityhood for Mableton. Wednesday night, hundreds packed a town hall to find out how to de-annex from the new city. "I support local control, and my community, and...
MABLETON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Trading cards worth thousands stolen from Roswell store

ROSWELL, Ga - A man with a sledgehammer smashed his way into Dave's Sports Cards in Roswell last week. Owner Dave Olivieri says the thief was likely in the store before, because he went straight to the vault where the high-end boxes and single cards are kept. "Things that are...
ROSWELL, GA
fox5atlanta.com

GBI: Gun found on protester was used to shoot trooper at future APD training site

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A newly released photograph of a gun is the weapon state investigators say was used by a protester camped near the so-called "Cop City" training facility site to shoot a Georgia State Patrol trooper on Wednesday. That protester was shot and killed by other officers on a task force assigned to sweep and clear the woods.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man convicted in Ahmaud Arbery murder moved to Georgia medical prison

AUGUSTA, Ga. - One of the men convicted of chasing down and killing Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery is now being held at a new facility. Officials say 66-year-old Gregory McMichael has been transferred to the Augusta State Medical Prison from his prior location at Georgia Diagnostic and Classification State Prison in Jackson, Georgia.
JACKSON, GA

