Two Walmart Locations Have Indefinitely Closed; One May Not ReopenJoel EisenbergAtlanta, GA
These are the five highest rated pizzas in Atlanta. Do you agree?Ash JurbergAtlanta, GA
Black trans woman awarded $1.5M after 6 months in male prison over bogus drug arrestWestland DailyAtlanta, GA
7 people have been arrested on domestic terrorism charges after a gunshot death near a planned Atlanta police academy.Sherif SaadAtlanta, GA
2022 Metro Atlanta Homicides Rise for Third Straight Year, Hitting the Highest Total since ‘96Wild Orchid MediaAtlanta, GA
fox5atlanta.com
Meet Little Dariya Denise: Baby born to couple in the middle of Atlanta traffic
ATLANTA - Everyone has a story about Atlanta traffic, but one couple might know more than most. That is because their baby was born in traffic along Interstate 75. It was a typical busy Tuesday in November on the interstate. Loston and Deshai Fudd were in traffic. "Literally, my water...
fox5atlanta.com
Pet of the day from the Atlanta Humane Society
Joey is an extra cuddler. He has a spinal issue that affects his hind legs and uses a wheelchair to happily scoot around.
fox5atlanta.com
Trilith Studios gives big ‘thank you’ gift to Piedmont Fayette Hospital ER staff
FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. - Emergency room workers in Fayette County have gotten a big thank you from a metro Atlanta movie studio. Trillith Studios, which is home to many of the Marvel movies, renovated the break room at Piedmont Fayette Hospital. It is a project called Reel People Care. Reel as...
fox5atlanta.com
Pet of the Day from PAWS Atlanta
Ms. Molly may be small, but she's got a big personality. She's a ball of energy and would be great for a home with people who have an active lifestyle.
fox5atlanta.com
Adoptable puppies take over the Georgia Aquarium
A group of adorable dogs got an adventure of a lifetime with a tour through the aquatic fun at the Georgia Aquarium. The visit was arranged through a partnership between Georgia Aquarium and Atlanta Humane Society, in an effort to shine a light on pet adoption here in metro Atlanta; all of the dogs included in the field trip are currently housed by Atlanta Humane Society and are available for adoption.
fox5atlanta.com
Milton family shares life with Williams syndrome
A Milton couple knew their youngest daughter was experiencing some learning and developmental delays growing up, but they didn't know why until about three years ago. That's when Alyssa Okeyo was diagnosed with a rare genetic condition known as Williams syndrome.
fox5atlanta.com
Hundreds of Westlake High School students withdrawn
More than 350 students withdrawn from a school. Parents claim they were threatened with arrest and it’s all stemming from Westlake High School’s overcrowding problem. Parents contacted FOX 5 saying their kids were unrightfully withdrawn by Fulton County Schools.
fox5atlanta.com
Study projects how much time, money is lost being stuck in Atlanta traffic
ATLANTA - A new report from Inrix says Atlanta drivers wasted more than 70 hours stuck in traffic in 2022. The report’s author says Atlanta has not reached pre-pandemic travel levels, yet, which likely means that time stuck on the road will get even worse in 2023. Steve May...
fox5atlanta.com
Milton girl navigates life with rare genetic condition characterized by being very friendly, trusting
ATLANTA - When Alyssa Okeyo's fifth grade class started studying biology, and specifically cells, the daughter of two career scientists wanted to really see them for herself. "And, she had convinced Dad to buy her a microscope, so she can look at the cells," her mother Jenty Okeyo smiles. At...
fox5atlanta.com
Young Thug RICO trial: Prosecutors say video appears to show 'drug deal' in courtroom
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Atlanta rapper Young Thug and a co-defendant in Fulton County's investigation into the YSL organization have been accused of conducting a hand-to-hand drug deal in court during selection, authorities say. The state's clarification of the record obtained by FOX 5 explains the allegations against Young Thug,...
fox5atlanta.com
Medical examiner identifies body found burning in woods as missing Atlanta man
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Fulton County Medical Examiner identified a body found burning in the woods as a missing Atlanta man. The medical examiner's office said Nicholas Williams, whose body was found on Dec. 13 in Atlanta, died from a gunshot wound. Investigators found his burning body near the 800 block of Old Gordon Road.
fox5atlanta.com
'Bogus charges': Demonstrators protest arrests after deadly shooting near planned APD training center
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Demonstrators rallied outside the DeKalb County jail Thursday night, protesting a deadly confrontation at the future site of a planned training center for Atlanta police. Law enforcement on Wednesday went into Intrenchment Creek Park to clear the woods of activists camped out there, protesting the site...
fox5atlanta.com
Some residents push to de-annex from newly-formed Mableton
MABLETON, Ga - A major push is underway to break away from Georgia's newest city. Just a few months ago, voters approved cityhood for Mableton. Wednesday night, hundreds packed a town hall to find out how to de-annex from the new city. "I support local control, and my community, and...
fox5atlanta.com
This is when students in Spalding County are now expected to return to the classroom
GRIFFIN, Ga. - Students in Griffin-Spalding County Schools now will return to the classroom for a half day on Friday. The district made that decision Wednesday after assessing the continued cleanup following last week's tornadoes. Five confirmed tornadoes, most EF-2 and one EF-3, tore through the county. School staff reported...
fox5atlanta.com
1 arrested, 2 wanted after dozens of cars broken into at Downtown Atlanta apartment garage
ATLANTA - Police have one man in custody and are searching for two more after more than two dozen cars were targeted for break-ins at a Downtown Atlanta parking garage. It happened around 5 a.m. Wednesday at the parking garage for apartments located on the corner of Auburn and Piedmont avenues.
fox5atlanta.com
Trading cards worth thousands stolen from Roswell store
ROSWELL, Ga - A man with a sledgehammer smashed his way into Dave's Sports Cards in Roswell last week. Owner Dave Olivieri says the thief was likely in the store before, because he went straight to the vault where the high-end boxes and single cards are kept. "Things that are...
fox5atlanta.com
'Cop City' shooting: GBI releases names of man killed by officers, arrested during sweep
ATLANTA - The name of the man shot and killed by officers near the site of the controversial "Cop City" Atlanta Public Safety Training Center during a sweep on Wednesday has been released. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says 26-year-old Manuel Esteban Paez Teran opened fire on a Georgia State...
fox5atlanta.com
GBI: Gun found on protester was used to shoot trooper at future APD training site
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A newly released photograph of a gun is the weapon state investigators say was used by a protester camped near the so-called "Cop City" training facility site to shoot a Georgia State Patrol trooper on Wednesday. That protester was shot and killed by other officers on a task force assigned to sweep and clear the woods.
fox5atlanta.com
Man convicted in Ahmaud Arbery murder moved to Georgia medical prison
AUGUSTA, Ga. - One of the men convicted of chasing down and killing Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery is now being held at a new facility. Officials say 66-year-old Gregory McMichael has been transferred to the Augusta State Medical Prison from his prior location at Georgia Diagnostic and Classification State Prison in Jackson, Georgia.
fox5atlanta.com
Paulding County bus driver suspended after elementary school student 'backup' at bus stop
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - A substitute bus driver is suspended while the Paulding County School District investigates why several elementary school students weren't allowed to exit a school bus on Wednesday afternoon. Paulding County schools said the bus driver was filling in for the regular driver, who had called out...
