Phoenix, AZ

Brittney Griner and Cherelle Griner's Relationship Timeline

WNBA star Brittney Griner wed Cherelle Griner in June 2019 Brittney and Cherelle Griner have supported each other through thick and thin. The WNBA star and her wife got engaged in August 2018 and tied the knot one year later. However, they had met years earlier, having attended the same college, Baylor University. Cherelle has always showed her support for Brittney's career highs, and she's shown herself to be equally dedicated to her wife during some of her most difficult moments, including when Brittney was recently detained in Russia...
ARIZONA STATE
thenexthoops.com

Lynx-Sky set to be first ever WNBA game held in Canada

The WNBA announced today the Chicago Sky and Minnesota Lynx will play in the league’s first-ever game in Canada when the two meet in Toronto on May 13. It will take place at Scotiabank Arena which is home to the NBA’s Toronto Raptors and the NHL’s Toronto Maple Leafs.
CHICAGO, IL
Cristoval Victorial

Death Row All Stars, a group of inmates whos death penalty was delayed as long as they kept winning baseball games

Simply by reading the headline one may think of the hit movie "The Longest Yard" starring Adam Sandler and many other great actors and celebrities that come out in that movie. However this story entails the reality of what happened in the early years of the State Penitentiary of Wyoming back in the year 1911. Opening its doors in 1901, the prison was known for its extreme harsh environment under its first warden Otto Gramm. By the 1910's, a new warden had been positioned to oversee the prison. His name was Sheriff Felix Alston.
WYOMING STATE
The Denver Gazette

A tale of two Venezuelan families seeking refuge in Denver and a shot at the American dream

Even as thick mud glopped around his thighs, with one child slipping down his back and the youngest thin and weak in his arms, José told himself there was only one choice: to keep moving. “We couldn’t give up,” said José, speaking through a Denver woman who agreed to house his family while he looks for a job and works to gain political asylum. “We could not return to Venezuela,”...
DENVER, CO
E! News

E! News

