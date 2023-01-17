Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular California Sandwich Restaurant Has Opened in TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
A guide to planning a girls' weekend in Scottsdale, ArizonaGenni FranklinScottsdale, AZ
This Huge Thrift Shop in Arizona is a Must-VisitJoe MertensTempe, AZ
Local Pizza Restaurant Opens New LocationGreyson FArizona State
Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken Restaurant Brand Opening In GilbertMadocPhoenix, AZ
Related
Brittney Griner's Wife Cherelle Reflects on Their "Amazing" Yet "Overwhelming" New Chapter
Watch: Brittney Griner's Wife Reflects on Their Next Chapter Together. Following Brittney Griner's release from Russia, her wife Cherelle Griner is focused on their road ahead. The WNBA star, who was found guilty on drug charges by a Russian court and sentenced to 9 years in prison earlier this year,...
Brittney Griner and Cherelle Griner's Relationship Timeline
WNBA star Brittney Griner wed Cherelle Griner in June 2019 Brittney and Cherelle Griner have supported each other through thick and thin. The WNBA star and her wife got engaged in August 2018 and tied the knot one year later. However, they had met years earlier, having attended the same college, Baylor University. Cherelle has always showed her support for Brittney's career highs, and she's shown herself to be equally dedicated to her wife during some of her most difficult moments, including when Brittney was recently detained in Russia...
Yardbarker
Mystics among four teams slated to meet with WNBA free agent Breanna Stewart
Free agency in the WNBA starts Saturday at midnight. Breanna Stewart is the top free agent, and the Washington Mystics are one of four teams looking to land the two-WNBA champion. According to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, Stewart will meet with the Mystics, Seattle Storm, Minnesota Lynx, and the New York...
thenexthoops.com
Lynx-Sky set to be first ever WNBA game held in Canada
The WNBA announced today the Chicago Sky and Minnesota Lynx will play in the league’s first-ever game in Canada when the two meet in Toronto on May 13. It will take place at Scotiabank Arena which is home to the NBA’s Toronto Raptors and the NHL’s Toronto Maple Leafs.
Sources: Dream to acquire Allisha Gray in trade with Wings
The Dallas Wings have agreed to trade Allisha Gray, who averaged 13.3 points and 4.8 rebounds last season, to the Atlanta Dream, sources told ESPN.
Death Row All Stars, a group of inmates whos death penalty was delayed as long as they kept winning baseball games
Simply by reading the headline one may think of the hit movie "The Longest Yard" starring Adam Sandler and many other great actors and celebrities that come out in that movie. However this story entails the reality of what happened in the early years of the State Penitentiary of Wyoming back in the year 1911. Opening its doors in 1901, the prison was known for its extreme harsh environment under its first warden Otto Gramm. By the 1910's, a new warden had been positioned to oversee the prison. His name was Sheriff Felix Alston.
2023 WNBA free agency and trade tracker: Deals, news, more
Check back all offseason long for all the latest buzz, news and reports surrounding WNBA free agency and trades, including where Breanna Stewart might land for 2023.
A tale of two Venezuelan families seeking refuge in Denver and a shot at the American dream
Even as thick mud glopped around his thighs, with one child slipping down his back and the youngest thin and weak in his arms, José told himself there was only one choice: to keep moving. “We couldn’t give up,” said José, speaking through a Denver woman who agreed to house his family while he looks for a job and works to gain political asylum. “We could not return to Venezuela,”...
E! News
232K+
Followers
59K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT
We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.https://www.eonline.com
Comments / 0