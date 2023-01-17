Simply by reading the headline one may think of the hit movie "The Longest Yard" starring Adam Sandler and many other great actors and celebrities that come out in that movie. However this story entails the reality of what happened in the early years of the State Penitentiary of Wyoming back in the year 1911. Opening its doors in 1901, the prison was known for its extreme harsh environment under its first warden Otto Gramm. By the 1910's, a new warden had been positioned to oversee the prison. His name was Sheriff Felix Alston.

WYOMING STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO