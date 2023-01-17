ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumored To Enter Production In 2023

Is a new Nintendo Switch 2 going to be released this year? Zenji Nishikawa, a prominent Japanese tech journalist, reported Nintendo was moving toward producing a new console. In the latest issue of Famitsu, the Tokyo-based video game magazine, Nishikawa informed readers of movements within the company and suggested there might be a release of Nintendo ADR NTDOY's next-gen Switch within the next 12 months.
CBS News

The best New Years 2023 deals on TVs: Samsung, LG, Roku TVs and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Want to start New Years 2023 off with a brand-new TV? Then, you're in luck. There are plenty of excellent...
notebookcheck.net

PlayStation 5 standing position liquid metal leakage is a case of concern getting lost in translation

There have been heightened concerns recently following a discovery that standing PS5s may be prone to liquid metal leakage and eventual console failure. However, the original report has been now retracted as it was a misunderstanding of tweets from French repair shops. The problem can occur only if the PS5 has been manually dismantled affecting the liquid metal barrier and normal use in any position should pose no issues.
GAMINGbible

New PS5 hardware won't be compatible with previous models, says insider

According to prominent games industry insider Tom Henderson, a new PS5 model is currently in the works, but its main new feature won’t be backwards compatible with the existing consoles. Last year, Henderson claimed (via Insider Gaming) that a new PS5 is set to release sometime around September 2023....
pocketnow.com

Score up to 40 percent savings on Pioneer’s 55-inch Class LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV and more

Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Smart TV deals are starting to pick up the pace, as we are beginning to get more and better offers as we get closer to February. The latest deals will get you amazing savings on 4K smart TVs from Pioneer, Sony, Samsung, and more. First up, we have the 55-inch Pioneer Class LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, which now sells for just $270 after seeing a 40 percent discount. This smart TV usually goes for $450, which means that you will receive a great new 2022 model with a 4K LED display, Dolby Vision, DTS Virtual-X Sound, the complete Fire TV experience, Alexa built-in, and $180 savings.
dotesports.com

Will Microsoft ever implement Haptic Feedback for Xbox?

The Haptic Feedback feature has been a revolutionary addition to controllers and one of the main strengths of PlayStation 5. Though Microsoft matched Sony in the hardware war, the tech giant skipped on improving its controller. While competitive players may not care about features like Haptic Feedback and Adaptive Triggers,...
livingetc.com

Best Sony TV: the finest OLED, Mini LED, and 8K sets from Sony

Most people know that Sony makes great TVs, but choosing the best of the best from its range can be a bit of a challenge. If you're set on choosing a Sony product as your next investment, then you may want to know what its TVs do better than anyone else, whether that be Samsung, LG, or another brand.
Android Authority

Samsung shows off foldable phone display that can bend inwards and outwards

Samsung Display has shown off a prototype screen for foldable phones that can fold both inwards and outwards. It’s called the Flex In & Out and comes with a new 360-degree water-drop hinge design. Samsung Display, the company that makes displays for Samsung, has a new prototype phone screen...
CNET

The Best TVs We Saw at CES 2023

There are dozens of new TVs coming in 2023, from the likes of Samsung, LG, Hisense, TCL and more. These were the best ones. If there's one thing you can count on at CES, it's to be a showcase for dazzling TVs. This year's show brought the goods, introducing plenty of interesting TVs. However, some caught our eye more than others. LG shocked us with an OLED and wireless model, while Samsung continued to innovate with its use of MicroLEDs. If you want to know what the next year has in store, here are the best TVs of CES. (And if you're looking for weird and wonderful CES gadgets, we've got those too.)
TechSpot

Microsoft will stop selling Windows 10 licenses this month

What just happened? Windows 10 is still found a lot more devices than Windows 11, despite Microsoft's efforts to get people onto its latest operating system. Redmond's next push is a significant one: later this month, the company will stop issuing Windows 10 licenses via its website. Microsoft has revealed...
Ars Technica

TCL backtracks on making its first OLED TVs

TCL isn't letting go of the QLED dream. TCL still hopes to sell LCD-LED TVs with quantum dots but also feature QLEDs in its lineup. Numerous companies announced new OLED TVs during CES 2023 last week, with some using purported next-gen tech. However, TCL affirmed plans to be one of the last TV makers still holding out on OLED—despite what you may have heard.
Engadget

The Morning After: NVIDIA’s GeForce Now Ultimate is a high-end cloud gaming service

While Google , other cloud gaming services are expanding their offerings. NVIDIA is upgrading its GeForce Now service with a bunch of features, thanks to the addition of new SuperPODs equipped with RTX 4080 GPUs. This seems to be the first truly high-end cloud gaming experience. The renamed Ultimate plan now includes support for refresh rates of up to 240Hz at full HD or 4K at 120 fps and an expanded set of usable widescreen resolutions (3,840x1,600, 3,440x1,440 and 2,560x1,080).
ZDNet

Samsung just extended its at-home self-repair service to laptops

When your device is broken, getting it somewhere to get repaired can be such a hassle. For that reason, Samsung created its self-repair service which lets you fix your device yourself from the convenience of your home. Starting today, the service will be available to more devices, including laptops. The...
