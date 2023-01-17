Read full article on original website
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumored To Enter Production In 2023
Is a new Nintendo Switch 2 going to be released this year? Zenji Nishikawa, a prominent Japanese tech journalist, reported Nintendo was moving toward producing a new console. In the latest issue of Famitsu, the Tokyo-based video game magazine, Nishikawa informed readers of movements within the company and suggested there might be a release of Nintendo ADR NTDOY's next-gen Switch within the next 12 months.
CBS News
The best New Years 2023 deals on TVs: Samsung, LG, Roku TVs and more
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Want to start New Years 2023 off with a brand-new TV? Then, you're in luck. There are plenty of excellent...
notebookcheck.net
PlayStation 5 standing position liquid metal leakage is a case of concern getting lost in translation
There have been heightened concerns recently following a discovery that standing PS5s may be prone to liquid metal leakage and eventual console failure. However, the original report has been now retracted as it was a misunderstanding of tweets from French repair shops. The problem can occur only if the PS5 has been manually dismantled affecting the liquid metal barrier and normal use in any position should pose no issues.
The coolest and weirdest new gadgets from CES 2023 Day 3
Tony WareGet a look at a totally wireless TV, a super-fast electric motorcycle, a streaming record player, and more from Vegas.
Apple Investors Have Reason To Cheer As iPhone's Share Of Global Smartphone Market Climbs To Record In Q4
Apple Inc. AAPL is scheduled to report its fiscal year 2023, first-quarter results on Feb. 2 and investors are fretting over the impact China production disruptions and the economic softness may have had on the quarter’s performance. What Happened: Apple ended the December quarter strong, with its higher-ever quarterly...
New PS5 hardware won't be compatible with previous models, says insider
According to prominent games industry insider Tom Henderson, a new PS5 model is currently in the works, but its main new feature won’t be backwards compatible with the existing consoles. Last year, Henderson claimed (via Insider Gaming) that a new PS5 is set to release sometime around September 2023....
pocketnow.com
Score up to 40 percent savings on Pioneer’s 55-inch Class LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV and more
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Smart TV deals are starting to pick up the pace, as we are beginning to get more and better offers as we get closer to February. The latest deals will get you amazing savings on 4K smart TVs from Pioneer, Sony, Samsung, and more. First up, we have the 55-inch Pioneer Class LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, which now sells for just $270 after seeing a 40 percent discount. This smart TV usually goes for $450, which means that you will receive a great new 2022 model with a 4K LED display, Dolby Vision, DTS Virtual-X Sound, the complete Fire TV experience, Alexa built-in, and $180 savings.
hypebeast.com
Apple Is Reportedly Developing a Cheaper Alternative to Its Rumored Mixed Reality Headset
For a few years now, Apple has been rumored to be working on a mixed-reality headset that would rival Meta’s Quest Pro. Previous reports on the mixed-reality headset have alleged that the company plans to price the headset somewhere around $3,000 USD. New reports on the company’s activities now...
Amazon Presidents Day sales 2023 — best early deals now
Amazon Presidents Day sales are right around the corner. Here's what to expect and the best early deals.
dotesports.com
Will Microsoft ever implement Haptic Feedback for Xbox?
The Haptic Feedback feature has been a revolutionary addition to controllers and one of the main strengths of PlayStation 5. Though Microsoft matched Sony in the hardware war, the tech giant skipped on improving its controller. While competitive players may not care about features like Haptic Feedback and Adaptive Triggers,...
livingetc.com
Best Sony TV: the finest OLED, Mini LED, and 8K sets from Sony
Most people know that Sony makes great TVs, but choosing the best of the best from its range can be a bit of a challenge. If you're set on choosing a Sony product as your next investment, then you may want to know what its TVs do better than anyone else, whether that be Samsung, LG, or another brand.
Sigma launches world's first 60-600mm lens for Sony and L Mount
This incredibly versatile zoom lens is marketed as the perfect lens for wildlife, landscape, sport or close-up photography
Android Authority
Samsung shows off foldable phone display that can bend inwards and outwards
Samsung Display has shown off a prototype screen for foldable phones that can fold both inwards and outwards. It’s called the Flex In & Out and comes with a new 360-degree water-drop hinge design. Samsung Display, the company that makes displays for Samsung, has a new prototype phone screen...
This Super Bowl TV deal drops Hisense's 50-inch ULED to just $399
This excellent value TV just got even cheaper thanks to a $200 discount at Best Buy.
CNET
The Best TVs We Saw at CES 2023
There are dozens of new TVs coming in 2023, from the likes of Samsung, LG, Hisense, TCL and more. These were the best ones. If there's one thing you can count on at CES, it's to be a showcase for dazzling TVs. This year's show brought the goods, introducing plenty of interesting TVs. However, some caught our eye more than others. LG shocked us with an OLED and wireless model, while Samsung continued to innovate with its use of MicroLEDs. If you want to know what the next year has in store, here are the best TVs of CES. (And if you're looking for weird and wonderful CES gadgets, we've got those too.)
Microsoft will stop selling Windows 10 licenses this month
What just happened? Windows 10 is still found a lot more devices than Windows 11, despite Microsoft's efforts to get people onto its latest operating system. Redmond's next push is a significant one: later this month, the company will stop issuing Windows 10 licenses via its website. Microsoft has revealed...
Ars Technica
TCL backtracks on making its first OLED TVs
TCL isn't letting go of the QLED dream. TCL still hopes to sell LCD-LED TVs with quantum dots but also feature QLEDs in its lineup. Numerous companies announced new OLED TVs during CES 2023 last week, with some using purported next-gen tech. However, TCL affirmed plans to be one of the last TV makers still holding out on OLED—despite what you may have heard.
Engadget
The Morning After: NVIDIA’s GeForce Now Ultimate is a high-end cloud gaming service
While Google , other cloud gaming services are expanding their offerings. NVIDIA is upgrading its GeForce Now service with a bunch of features, thanks to the addition of new SuperPODs equipped with RTX 4080 GPUs. This seems to be the first truly high-end cloud gaming experience. The renamed Ultimate plan now includes support for refresh rates of up to 240Hz at full HD or 4K at 120 fps and an expanded set of usable widescreen resolutions (3,840x1,600, 3,440x1,440 and 2,560x1,080).
ZDNet
Samsung just extended its at-home self-repair service to laptops
When your device is broken, getting it somewhere to get repaired can be such a hassle. For that reason, Samsung created its self-repair service which lets you fix your device yourself from the convenience of your home. Starting today, the service will be available to more devices, including laptops. The...
Select Xiaomi 12 owners are getting 'beta stable' MIUI 14 (Android 13) update
Keeping up with its promise, Xiaomi is rolling out the much-awaited Android 13-based operating system to its recent flagships.
