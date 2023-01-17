ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Goldman Sachs, New Oriental Education & Technology And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Tuesday

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NObA0_0kHVHYw200

U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Dow Jones dropping around 300 points on Tuesday. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s session.

  • BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. BBAI shares dipped 23% to $1.63 after the company announced a $25 million private placement.
  • iQIYI, Inc. IQ dropped 14.3% to $1.63. iQIYI priced its 76.5 million ADS offering at $5.90 per ADS.
  • EHang Holdings Limited EH fell 13.6% to $14.58.
  • Mullen Automotive, Inc. MULN dropped 11.7% to $0.3156.
  • ioneer Ltd IONR declined 11.3% to $15.15. Ioneer, last week, announced finalization of a term sheet and offer of a conditional commitment for a proposed $700 million loan from the US Department of Energy.
  • Rain Oncology Inc. RAIN dropped 10.4% to $9.63.
  • New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. EDU declined 10.4% to $38.18 following weak quarterly earnings.
  • Newegg Commerce, Inc. NEGG fell 9.6% to $1.87.
  • Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited ATAT declined 9.6% to $22.96.
  • HUYA Inc. HUYA fell 9.2% to $4.8785.
  • Baozun Inc. BZUN dropped 9% to $7.39.
  • Scholar Rock Holding Corporation SRRK dipped 8.9% to $10.97.
  • Orla Mining Ltd. ORLA fell 8.3% to $3.8990.
  • Dada Nexus Limited DADA dropped 7.7% to $12.92.
  • XPeng Inc. XPEV fell 7.4% to $9.25.
  • Baidu, Inc. BIDU declined 6.9% to $129.33. Jefferies maintained Baidu with a Buy and lowered the price target from $217 to $210.
  • The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS dropped 6% to $351.70 following downbeat Q4 results.
  • The Travelers Companies, Inc. TRV fell 5.1% to $184.10. The Travelers Companies expects to report Q4 net income of $3.44 per Share.

Check This Out: Global Crypto Market Cap Hits $1 Trillion; Gala, Casper Among Top Gainers

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

$2.6M Bet On This Energy Stock? Check Out These 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed mostly lower on Tuesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Benzinga

Why This Tesla Analyst Says 'Investors Should Be 'Proactively Buying' EV Stock

Tesla, Inc. TSLA shares received another price target cut late Wednesday, although the analyst recommends that investors accumulate shares. The Tesla Analyst: Piper Sandler analyst Alexander Potter maintained an Overweight rating on Tesla shares and reduced the price target from $340 to $300, which represents roughly 133% upside from current levels.
Benzinga

Tesla, Netflix, Alphabet, Meta, Nordstrom: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today

Major Wall Street indices closed in the red on Thursday after U.S. unemployment data showed the labor market continues to remain resilient, a factor considered to be crucial in driving the Federal Reserve’s future policies. The weekly jobless claims fell by 15,000 to 190,000 while continuing claims increased by 17,000 to 1.647 million, according to a Reuters report. Meanwhile, here are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention:
Benzinga

Jim Cramer Says This Stock Up 23% In A Month Is 'A Great Speculative Buy'

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Biohaven Ltd BHVN is a "great speculative buy." Analysts agree, Benzinga data shows a consensus Overweight rating on BHVN. When asked about Boston Properties Inc BXP, he said, "They are disciplined, they’ve got a good yield." Don’t forget to...
Benzinga

Is Getting High In 10 Minutes Without The Respiratory Health Risks Possible? Company Clams It Is With New THC Oral Spray

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. PBIO announced results from initial consumer focus group testing of a THC Nanoemulsion Oral Spray prepared using PBI's Ultra Shear Technology platform. Preparation of the THC Nanoemulsion Oral Spray was completed by PBI's California-based partner companies, including Crème De Canna. John B. Hollister, PBI's director of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Benzinga

Another Crypto Firm Collapses, Microsoft Slashes Workforce, Fake Cannabis Billionaire Pleads Guilty: Top Stories For Thursday, Jan. 19

Beleaguered crypto lender Genesis Global Capital, the cryptocurrency lending unit of Digital Currency Group (DCG), could file for bankruptcy as soon as this week. Genesis fell into a liquidity crunch and halted redemptions shortly after revealing on Nov. 10 that it had $175 million locked in an FTX (FTT/USD) trading account.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Benzinga

Fake Cannabis Tycoon Admits To $35M Fraudulent Scheme

It’s not just Congressional wannabes who invent lies about themselves to impress naïve voters and dupe their own party, it seems such posers have seeped into the cannabis industry as well. And, they're not just enhancing their resumé, they're stealing loads of money. Justin Costello, who posed...
SEATTLE, WA
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
110K+
Followers
193K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy