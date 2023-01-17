Read full article on original website
Two Hollister students awarded at 2023 talent show
Two Hollister students were recognized for their talents after winning the Hollister School District Talent Show on Friday, Jan. 13. The talent show returned to Hollister after several years of being away, mostly due to the COVID pandemic. The 2023 show featured 21 Hollister Students, ranging from grades kindergarten to 12th grade, took to the stage to showcase their abilities in front of close to 200 attendees.
C of O to host area appreciation dates
Area residents will have an opportunity to experience some of what C of O has to offer at a discount. The Keeter Center at College of the Ozarks will offer area appreciation Jan. 22 through Feb. 5 as a thank you to residents in the Tri-Lakes area community. Residents of...
Ozark Mountain Friday Nights return for 2023
Ozark Mountain Friday Nights are back for 2023 with their first concert of the year scheduled for Friday, Jan. 27, in Reeds Spring. The monthly evenings of live music are hosted by The Farnum Family from Galena at 7 p.m. at the New Testament Christian Church. The concert series is free and open to the public.
Over 2,200 customers in West Springfield without power
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – City Utilities is responding to a power outage in West Springfield Thursday afternoon. City Utilities says the outage was caused by a trash truck crashing into a power line and pulling down poles in the area of West Seminole Street and Farm Road 131. Currently, about 300 customers are without power, but […]
Heated closed session shows Branson aldermen at odds
The retirement of Lisa Westfall as Branson City Clerk led to a contentious closed session of the Branson Board of Aldermen on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The meeting, which lasted over six hours, included a vote related to the retention of Cathy Stepp as city administrator. The vote was 3 to...
Two residents remain at Yacht Club after families forced out
HOLLISTER, Mo. – Residents of Yacht Club Mobile Home Park were told in August of 2022 they had until the end of the year to pick up and move as investors looked to make changes to the property. Five months later, many of those residents are living somewhere else. “There would be somewhere around 100 […]
New Highway 60/125 interchange between Springfield-Rogersville has some businesses worried about the effects of construction
ROGERSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - A new interchange is about to be built at the intersection of Highway 60 and 125. The spot, near Logan Rogersville High School, will take about a year-and-a-half to finish with the long-term goal of easing traffic congestion along a heavily traveled corridor between Springfield and Rogersville. But there are those who are concerned about the short-term effects while the $20 million construction project is going on.
Fish consumption advisory issued for Bull Shoals Lake
The Arkansas Department of Health has issued a fish consumption advisory for walleye on two lakes in north central Arkansas.
Branson to focus on weakening infrastructure
The city of Branson announced they will be putting a focus on replacing some of the city’s old infrastructure. The city will focus on replacing water mains and service lines in various communities. The project will begin in 2023 by replacing piping in the Hiawatha Heights subdivision, with anticipated completion in late 2024.
Sleep in Heavenly Peace makes a difference
A charitable organization in the Tri-Lakes area is helping to ensure no child sleeps on the floor. A local chapter of the Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a national organization whose mission it is to give beds to children in need, is continuing their focus to provide a bed, mattress and bedding to children in Stone and Taney counties.
Trinity Christian Academy receives instrument donation
Trinity Christian Academy in Hollister has taken their first official steps toward the recreation of a student band thanks to a donation of instruments from the Jimmy Jack Foundation. On Friday, Jan. 6, members of the Jimmy Jack Foundation gathered at the Hollister private school to formally present Trinity Music...
MSU to offer free art classes to Missouri senior adults willing to share their story
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri State University is offering a class intended to spark a deep conversation among different generations. But instead of a normal lecture class structure, students will do something a little different. It’s called the new intergenerational art class. Those enrolled in the class will get to draw their experiences and share them […]
14 Fun Things to Do in Springfield, Missouri on Vacation
Springfield, MO, is a vibrant city with exciting things to do. From exploring the Ozarks to enjoying various activities, there’s something for everyone in this bustling city. Springfield has everything if you’re looking for outdoor adventures or cultural attractions. We’ve rounded up 14 of the best things to...
New beauty salon opens in Forsyth
A new salon opened its doors in Forsyth a few months ago. Suzi Q’s Beauty Shop, owned and operated by hairstylist Suzi Hicks, is at 210A Shadowrock Drive in Forsyth, directly across from the post office. Hicks said she currently offers a wide variety of services at her shop.
Overnight fire damages Monett restaurant
MONETT, Mo. – According to the Monett Rural Fire District, a fire broke out in the kitchen of the Cubs Cafe in Monett before dawn on Thursday, January 19. Firefighters from the Monett Rural Fire District, Monett Fire Department, and Purdy Fire Protection District arrived and contained the flames within 30 minutes of arrival. Most […]
Springfield city leaders consider more traffic-calming setups
A family of four escaped a fire in Springfield on Wednesday morning. Showers and storms will affect the region this morning and early afternoon. Coxhealth in Springfield is seeing lower flu numbers and shorter wait times in their emergency rooms and urgent cares.
Arkansas Department of Health issues warning about eating fish caught from Bull Shoals and Norfolk lakes
The Arkansas Department of Health has warned about walleye caught from either Bull Shoals or Norfolk lakes.
Developer files lawsuit against the city of Nixa for violating contract for two subdivisions
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - A development company has filed a lawsuit against the city of Nixa for failing to reimburse the company, according to federal court documents. Court records say development company Galewood West Development, Inc. partnered with the Nixa Department of Public Works and the Planning and Development Department in 2002 to provide water and sewer services for a new subdivision called Daisy Falls.
Motorcyclist killed in Springfield crash
James O'Keefe, 43, of Springfield, was riding a blue 2004 Harley Davidson east on Walnut Lawn when he struck a curb on the roundabout at Maryland, according to a Springfield Police Department press release. The impact caused O'Keefe to be ejected from the motorcycle.
Owner of historic Springfield Pappy’s restaurant dies
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The owner of Pappy’s Place BBQ has died. According to a social media post from the restaurant, the restaurant will be closed until Jan. 24 due to co-owner Wayne Rader’s passing. “It is with very heavy hearts and great sadness that we share the news of the passing of Wayne Rader,” reads […]
