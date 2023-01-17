Renewed efforts are underway by Democrats to halt arrests of individuals who are accused of assaulting a police officer if they are in the midst of a mental health crisis. A new bill filed last week by Del. Jeff Bourne, D-Richmond, would end the practice of arresting and prosecuting an individual for assaulting a law enforcement officer if that individual is determined to have been “experiencing a mental health emergency” at the time of the assault.

