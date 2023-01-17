Read full article on original website
Ohio health care organizations worried after demands for weight loss, diabetes medication Ozempic in short supply
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A diabetic medication being swept off pharmacies’ shelves for its short-term weight loss effects is hard to come by across the United States — worrying senior and health care organizations in Ohio. LifeCare Alliance promotes independent living for Ohio’s seniors and other residents with disabilities. Its CEO, Chuck Gehring, said more […]
newsfromthestates.com
N.J. expands health care coverage to all children, regardless of immigration status
The change is the newest phase of an initiative intended to provide access to health care for all New Jerseyans under 19 years old. (Courtesy of New Jersey Governor's Office) Another 16,000 children can now get health care coverage regardless of their immigration status, Gov. Phil Murphy said Wednesday at an event highlighting the state’s Jan. 1 expansion of its Medicaid program.
newsfromthestates.com
Bill establishes depository for donated cancer, HIV medications
Rep. Steve Bartels introduces his bill to create a depository for donated cancer and HIV medications. (Whitney Downard/Indiana Capital Chronicle) Two health-related bills cleared committee Tuesday — one helping redistribute unused prescriptions and another easing eligibility checks on publicly funded children’s health insurance. Whether receiving treatment for cancer...
newsfromthestates.com
Michigan COVID cases remain stable, while deaths see slight uptick
COVID-19 cases remained relatively stable for the third week in a row in Michigan with 9,687 new reported cases, although the number of deaths saw a slight increase. That’s according to statistics released Tuesday by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). The weekly total was down...
cleveland.com
Ohioans again ask regulators to allow medical marijuana for autism as lawmakers weigh bill also allowing the condition
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Members of the public are again asking the State Medical Board of Ohio to consider adding autism spectrum disorder to the list of conditions for which medical marijuana is permitted. Their renewed request comes as state lawmakers consider a bill in the Ohio Senate that would...
ideastream.org
In 'Ohio After Roe,' I explore the state's shifting abortion landscape
Outside of an abortion clinic in Cuyahoga Falls, a protester held a hand made sign that read, in bold capital letters, "Business closing 2022." The sign expressed the hope of many anti-abortion activists on the day the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Inside the clinic, the Northeast Ohio...
wyso.org
A temporary pandemic boost to SNAP will end in Ohio after February
Throughout the pandemic, over 1.5 million people in Ohio enrolled in SNAP have, on average, been receiving $90 more per person, per month. That will end next month after the federal government approved the Consolidated Appropriations Act, an omnibus budget package. The bill didn’t include money for SNAP emergency allotments.
newsfromthestates.com
Democrats again push to defelonize assaults on cops for people undergoing a mental health crisis
Renewed efforts are underway by Democrats to halt arrests of individuals who are accused of assaulting a police officer if they are in the midst of a mental health crisis. A new bill filed last week by Del. Jeff Bourne, D-Richmond, would end the practice of arresting and prosecuting an individual for assaulting a law enforcement officer if that individual is determined to have been “experiencing a mental health emergency” at the time of the assault.
newsfromthestates.com
Deceptive marketing by crisis pregnancy centers prompts bills, consumer alert
ChoiceOne in Lawrenceville, Mercer County, is one of 54 crisis pregnancy centers in New Jersey, according to New Jersey Right to Life. State and federation legislation has been introduced to outlaw deceptive advertising by centers like these. (Photo by Dana DiFilippo | New Jersey Monitor) Google “abortion clinic near me,”...
newsfromthestates.com
“Noncitizen” will now be listed on Ohio IDs. Advocates worry that will endanger immigrants
Gov. Mike DeWine (Photo by Graham Stokes for the Ohio Capital Journal / Republish photo only with original story) In a little-noticed measure, whether a person is a “noncitizen” will now be printed on driver’s licenses and state IDs under a controversial law that was just signed by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.
wvxu.org
Lawmakers have 4 months to act on recreational marijuana legalization in Ohio. What happens if they don't?
Time is running out for Ohio lawmakers to pass an initiated statute that would allow marijuana use and sales for anyone over 21 in the state. Under the proposal, Ohioans could buy and possess 2.5 ounces of cannabis for recreational use. If lawmakers do not act by May 3, the...
New Ohio voter ID law also excludes state veterans’ IDs
Franklin County Recorder Daniel O’Connor is blasting Ohio’s Republican leaders for excluding county-issued veterans’ identification from the list of IDs one can use to vote under the state’s controversial new law. Gov. Mike DeWine signed House Bill 458 earlier this month after it was rushed through a lame-duck session by the heavily gerrymandered legislature in […] The post New Ohio voter ID law also excludes state veterans’ IDs appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
columbusmonthly.com
Healing Hallucinogens: Ohio State Researchers Explore Psychedelics as Medical Therapies
Jason Slot’s interest in mycology—the study of fungi—began as a teenager, foraging for edible mushrooms in the public forests near Boston’s South Shore communities where he grew up. He learned the where and when for finding the tight clusters of honey mushrooms and the large gray caps of oyster mushrooms (which the Japanese call hiratake).
wdrb.com
GOP action on mail ballot timelines angers military families
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio's restrictive new election law significantly shortens the window for mailed ballots to be received — despite no evidence that the extended timeline has led to fraud or any other problems — and that change is angering active-duty members of the military and their families because of its potential to disenfranchise them.
Residents on SNAP (Food Stamps) in Ohio will see less money starting in March
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohioans receiving federal food assistance will soon see a drop in their monthly allotments. COVID-19-related emergency boosts in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipients’ benefits will end at the end of February due to a government spending bill. The emergency benefits allowed households to receive the maximum monthly amount available under the […]
New Anti-Voter Laws Make it More Difficult for Transgender Ohioans to Vote
newsfromthestates.com
Kansas law enforcement say legislation should be passed on fentanyl, mental health issues
TOPEKA — Kansas law enforcement officials have sounded the alarm about fentanyl and mental health crises across the state, saying fentanyl is now a greater threat than methamphetamine. Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeffrey Easter said he is still seeing a surplus of inmates suffering from mental illness, waiting in jail...
wvxu.org
Advocates say a new Ohio law puts up barriers to affordable housing
Some developers say a new Ohio law could be a big barrier to affordable housing projects. Meanwhile, housing advocates worry it could make millions of dollars in rent assistance impossible to distribute. Among the changes in Ohio House Bill 45, which Gov. Mike DeWine signed into law, is a rule...
Bill introduced that would make more Ohioans eligible for medical marijuana
See a report on recent activity at the Ohio Statehouse in the player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio lawmakers are mounting another effort to pass a bill that would shift which government agency oversees the state’s medical marijuana program and widen who is eligible for a card. Sens. Steve Huffman (R-Tipp City) and Kirk […]
newsfromthestates.com
Year-round deer hunting bill fails and more Va. headlines
• At a packed public meeting in Newport News after a 6-year-old boy shot his teacher, staffers and parents blasted city school officials for allegedly prioritizing appearances over safety and discipline. “We have failed our students under the guise of grace,” said one teacher. “This grace has turned into enabling.”—Washington Post, Associated Press.
