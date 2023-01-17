ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

WTRF- 7News

Ohio health care organizations worried after demands for weight loss, diabetes medication Ozempic in short supply

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A diabetic medication being swept off pharmacies’ shelves for its short-term weight loss effects is hard to come by across the United States — worrying senior and health care organizations in Ohio. LifeCare Alliance promotes independent living for Ohio’s seniors and other residents with disabilities. Its CEO, Chuck Gehring, said more […]
OHIO STATE
newsfromthestates.com

N.J. expands health care coverage to all children, regardless of immigration status

The change is the newest phase of an initiative intended to provide access to health care for all New Jerseyans under 19 years old. (Courtesy of New Jersey Governor's Office) Another 16,000 children can now get health care coverage regardless of their immigration status, Gov. Phil Murphy said Wednesday at an event highlighting the state’s Jan. 1 expansion of its Medicaid program.
newsfromthestates.com

Bill establishes depository for donated cancer, HIV medications

Rep. Steve Bartels introduces his bill to create a depository for donated cancer and HIV medications. (Whitney Downard/Indiana Capital Chronicle) Two health-related bills cleared committee Tuesday — one helping redistribute unused prescriptions and another easing eligibility checks on publicly funded children’s health insurance. Whether receiving treatment for cancer...
INDIANA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Michigan COVID cases remain stable, while deaths see slight uptick

COVID-19 cases remained relatively stable for the third week in a row in Michigan with 9,687 new reported cases, although the number of deaths saw a slight increase. That’s according to statistics released Tuesday by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). The weekly total was down...
MICHIGAN STATE
ideastream.org

In 'Ohio After Roe,' I explore the state's shifting abortion landscape

Outside of an abortion clinic in Cuyahoga Falls, a protester held a hand made sign that read, in bold capital letters, "Business closing 2022." The sign expressed the hope of many anti-abortion activists on the day the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Inside the clinic, the Northeast Ohio...
OHIO STATE
wyso.org

A temporary pandemic boost to SNAP will end in Ohio after February

Throughout the pandemic, over 1.5 million people in Ohio enrolled in SNAP have, on average, been receiving $90 more per person, per month. That will end next month after the federal government approved the Consolidated Appropriations Act, an omnibus budget package. The bill didn’t include money for SNAP emergency allotments.
OHIO STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Democrats again push to defelonize assaults on cops for people undergoing a mental health crisis

Renewed efforts are underway by Democrats to halt arrests of individuals who are accused of assaulting a police officer if they are in the midst of a mental health crisis. A new bill filed last week by Del. Jeff Bourne, D-Richmond, would end the practice of arresting and prosecuting an individual for assaulting a law enforcement officer if that individual is determined to have been “experiencing a mental health emergency” at the time of the assault.
VIRGINIA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Deceptive marketing by crisis pregnancy centers prompts bills, consumer alert

ChoiceOne in Lawrenceville, Mercer County, is one of 54 crisis pregnancy centers in New Jersey, according to New Jersey Right to Life. State and federation legislation has been introduced to outlaw deceptive advertising by centers like these. (Photo by Dana DiFilippo | New Jersey Monitor) Google “abortion clinic near me,”...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
Ohio Capital Journal

New Ohio voter ID law also excludes state veterans’ IDs

Franklin County Recorder Daniel O’Connor is blasting Ohio’s Republican leaders for excluding county-issued veterans’ identification from the list of IDs one can use to vote under the state’s controversial new law. Gov. Mike DeWine signed House Bill 458 earlier this month after it was rushed through a lame-duck session by the heavily gerrymandered legislature in […] The post New Ohio voter ID law also excludes state veterans’ IDs appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
columbusmonthly.com

Healing Hallucinogens: Ohio State Researchers Explore Psychedelics as Medical Therapies

Jason Slot’s interest in mycology—the study of fungi—began as a teenager, foraging for edible mushrooms in the public forests near Boston’s South Shore communities where he grew up. He learned the where and when for finding the tight clusters of honey mushrooms and the large gray caps of oyster mushrooms (which the Japanese call hiratake).
OHIO STATE
wdrb.com

GOP action on mail ballot timelines angers military families

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio's restrictive new election law significantly shortens the window for mailed ballots to be received — despite no evidence that the extended timeline has led to fraud or any other problems — and that change is angering active-duty members of the military and their families because of its potential to disenfranchise them.
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Residents on SNAP (Food Stamps) in Ohio will see less money starting in March

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohioans receiving federal food assistance will soon see a drop in their monthly allotments. COVID-19-related emergency boosts in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipients’ benefits will end at the end of February due to a government spending bill. The emergency benefits allowed households to receive the maximum monthly amount available under the […]
OHIO STATE
wvxu.org

Advocates say a new Ohio law puts up barriers to affordable housing

Some developers say a new Ohio law could be a big barrier to affordable housing projects. Meanwhile, housing advocates worry it could make millions of dollars in rent assistance impossible to distribute. Among the changes in Ohio House Bill 45, which Gov. Mike DeWine signed into law, is a rule...
OHIO STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Year-round deer hunting bill fails and more Va. headlines

• At a packed public meeting in Newport News after a 6-year-old boy shot his teacher, staffers and parents blasted city school officials for allegedly prioritizing appearances over safety and discipline. “We have failed our students under the guise of grace,” said one teacher. “This grace has turned into enabling.”—Washington Post, Associated Press.
VIRGINIA STATE

