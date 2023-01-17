ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

DE Emmanuel Ogbah was planning to return if Dolphins advanced

By Mike Masala
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0prA0c_0kHVGj1200

The Miami Dolphins were defeated by the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, ending their quest for a Lombardi Trophy, but if they had won, they may have had reinforcements coming.

According to NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe, Emmanuel Ogbah told those in the locker room on Monday that he was planning to be cleared to return to action if Miami had advanced. Ogbah suffered a torn triceps just 11 snaps into the Dolphins’ Week 10 win over the Cleveland Browns.

If Ogbah had returned, he may have provided even more of an impact for a unit that sacked Josh Allen seven times in the wild-card matchup. However, now he can focus on his preparation for the 2023 season and make sure that he’s fully healthy before he plays again.

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Makes Opinion On Joe Burrow Very Clear

Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger doesn't hand out compliments to other quarterbacks very often. Especially when that quarterback plays in the same division as his beloved Steelers. However, even he couldn't hold back when talking about Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe ...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to Lamar Jackson, Miami Dolphins news

It’s become clear that the Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson could be close to parting ways after the two failed to come to a long-term deal in the offseason. And if that does happen, it appears that one team could be interested in signing him: the Miami Dolphins. According to NFL insider Mike Florio of Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Lamar Jackson, Miami Dolphins news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BALTIMORE, MD
msn.com

NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter

Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
NESN

Patriots Rumors: Matt Patricia Might Leave New England After All

It feels like a virtual certainty that Matt Patricia won’t be calling offensive plays for the Patriots in 2023. New England didn’t announce plans to interview offensive coordinators because it wants Patricia to keep the role he failed in this season. However, many assume Patricia won’t be fired,...
atozsports.com

Key piece of the Miami Dolphins puzzle set to return in 2023

While the Miami Dolphins are in the midst of seeing which players and personnel will be back next season, they are getting some clarity on a key staff position. In the midst of a disappointing end of the season, the Dolphins still managed to make the playoffs for the first time in almost a decade.
MIAMI, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs HC Andy Reid thinks Jaguars HC Doug Pederson is worthy of Coach of the Year honors

As the Kansas City Chiefs get prepared to face the Jacksonville Jaguars for the second time this season, Andy Reid’s vast coaching tree has again come to light. 25 years ago, when Doug Pederson first met Andy Reid, he’d thrown just eight passes in the NFL. Little did he know the influence that Reid was about to have over his career as both a player and a coach.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Game Haus

2023 NFL Mock Draft January 18

The college football season is over, so it is time to look ahead. Here is the 2023 NFL Mock Draft January 18. Chicago will be fielding offers for this pick, but if they decide to keep it, they can take a game-changing edge rusher in Anderson, who also play great run defense.
GEORGIA STATE
ClutchPoints

Tigers land former top-25 recruit Miami QB

The Missouri Tigers are getting the services of quarterback Jake Garcia, who is reportedly transferring to Missouri football after a stint with the Miami Hurricanes, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. “Former Miami Hurricanes quarterback Jake Garcia has committed to Missouri, sources told ESPN. Garcia is a former top-25 recruit...
COLUMBIA, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos have a 'sleeper candidate' for head coach opening

When the Denver Broncos began their head coach search, Jim Harbaugh and Sean Payton instantly jumped to the top of the list as marquee candidates. After Harbaugh announced that he will remain at the University of Michigan, that left Payton as the presumed top choice for Denver. Payton will have many options, though, with one of them being potentially remaining at Fox for a year.
DENVER, CO
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to Steelers coaching decision

Mike Tomlin made a big coaching decision Wednesday. The Steelers’ head coach is retaining Matt Canada as the team’s offensive coordinator, according to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Steelers have no plans to replace offensive coordinator Matt Canada and he is expected to return in 2023, per sources https://t.co/aF3nnZsgLk — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) January Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Steelers coaching decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Comeback

Insider reveals potential Tom Brady & Sean Payton team

For the past few weeks, there has been a lot of talk about the potential futures of star quarterback Tom Brady and prominent former head coach Sean Payton as both are potentially interested in new teams with some reports even predicting that the two will team up at their next destination. And one NFL insider Read more... The post Insider reveals potential Tom Brady & Sean Payton team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
atozsports.com

The perfect candidate for the Titans’ OC job just became available

While the Tennessee Titans are searching for its next offensive coordinator, there is reason to believe the perfect candidate just became available. On Thursday, the Baltimore Ravens announced that the team and offensive coordinator Greg Roman are parting ways, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo. Prior to serving as offensive coordinator, Roman was an offensive assistant and tight ends coach with the Ravens dating back to the 2017 season.
NASHVILLE, TN
OnlyHomers

New England Patriots and Matt Patricia Could Part Ways

The New England Patriots failed to make the playoffs this season with an 8-9 record, but this was not at all a fault of the elite defense for the Patriots. The struggles this season were all on the offensive side of the ball, where young quarterback Mac Jones appeared to take a step back in his second season.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

206K+
Followers
258K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy