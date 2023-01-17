DE Emmanuel Ogbah was planning to return if Dolphins advanced

The Miami Dolphins were defeated by the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, ending their quest for a Lombardi Trophy, but if they had won, they may have had reinforcements coming.

According to NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe, Emmanuel Ogbah told those in the locker room on Monday that he was planning to be cleared to return to action if Miami had advanced. Ogbah suffered a torn triceps just 11 snaps into the Dolphins’ Week 10 win over the Cleveland Browns.

If Ogbah had returned, he may have provided even more of an impact for a unit that sacked Josh Allen seven times in the wild-card matchup. However, now he can focus on his preparation for the 2023 season and make sure that he’s fully healthy before he plays again.