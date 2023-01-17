ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

$10 million pledged for Furman’s Timmons Arena renovation

By Bethany Fowler
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lfq0g_0kHVGi8J00

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Furman University announced Tuesday morning a $10 million pledge for renovations to Timmons Arena.

Businessman, philanthropist and alumni Ravenel B. Curry III pledged the $10 million gift.

This gift will be the cornerstone of a $40 million project, funded by donations, the school said.

“Investing in major renovations of Timmons Arena is a wonderful opportunity to invest in our student-athletes and the overall Furman student experience,” said Curry, a 1963 graduate of Furman and founder and chief investment officer of Eagle Capital Management in New York.

Timmons Arena is home to Paladin’s men’s and woman’s basketball programs.

The first phase of renovations began in September 2021 with coaches’ offices, locker rooms and film rooms. Subsequent phases will include the addition of donor suites; improved student seating; enhanced food, beverage and merchandise concession areas; upgrades to the entrance and exterior; and changes to the court and seating area.

A timeline for completing the project will depend on raising the balance of the $40 million total, but  Vice President of Athletics Jason Donnelly said more than half of that total has been reached.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSPA 7News

Greenville, Spartanburg & Woodmont among boys winners; Spartanburg & T.L. Hanna among girls winners Friday night

Greenville rolls past Westside 75-53 to improve to 18-1 on the season. Spartanburg holds off Boiling Springs 56-55. Woodmont hits a 3-pointer with :06 seconds to play in double overtime to defeat T.L. Hanna 84-83. In girls action, a strong 4th quarter lifts Spartanburg past Boiling Springs 60-50 & T.L. Hanna holds off Woodmont 65-59. […]
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

NC farmer wins big in lottery after almost not buying ticket

HENDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - North Carolina Education Lottery officials announced that a Henderson County man recently won $100,000 from a scratch-off he bought in Hendersonville. The 43-year-old farmer bought the Millionaire Maker ticket from the Dana Food Center on Dana Road in Hendersonville. “I was about to walk...
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
gsabizwire.com

Autobell® Car Wash Debuts In Greenville, SC, Market With Three Locations

CHARLOTTE, NC -- Autobell Car Wash, headquartered here, is bringing its “More Clean, Less Wait” brand of vehicle cleaning and customer service to the Greenville, SC, market with the acquisition and transformation of three existing wash locations in Greenville, Greer, and Simpsonville. The family-owned company now operates 12 locations in South Carolina and a total of 85 washes in four South Atlantic states.
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Upstate veteran 'hub' expected to open in weeks

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A new veteran center is almost ready to open in the Upstate. Upstate Warrior Solution says the Rupert Huse Veteran Center is a one-of-its-kind hub for veterans, first responders and their families. The veteran center is expected to open in mid-February at 770 Pelham Road in...
GREENVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

New subdivision coming to West Greenville

Here’s a recap of the City of Greenville Planning Commission’s January meeting:. Approved: Major Subdivision on Bob Street and Pack Street. Applicant Neal Fogleman presented plans to divide one lot into four lots located on Bob Street and Pack Street. Fogleman intends to build a single-family home on one lot and sell the remaining three lots. Located on the intersection of Bob Street and Pack Street, the development utilizes public roads with no proposed new streets.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Priced out, pushed out; Furman study documents how revitalization has impacted Greenville’s Black neighborhoods

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The massive growth is fueling change in many Greenville neighborhoods. But a new study from Furman University is getting a closer look at the impacts of those changes. Furman’s study examines census data, income levels and historic practices, showing how Greenville’s historically black neighborhoods have...
GREENVILLE, SC
luxury-houses.net

This $2.195M Beautiful Estate Affords Priceless Privacy and Comfort in Greenville, SC

The Estate in Greenville is a luxurious home showcasing dramatic landscape renovation with park-like surroundings now available for sale. This home located at 15 Greenlee Hill Ct, Greenville, South Carolina; offering 04 bedrooms and 05 bathrooms with 6,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Ronnetta Griffin (864 884-8369) – Griffin Fine Real Estate for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Greenville.
GREENVILLE, SC
gsabusiness.com

Auto parts supplier announces $50M expansion in Laurens County

A global automotive supplier is expanding its operations in Laurens County. Yanfeng’s $49.6 million investment will create approximately 58 new jobs over the next five years, according to a South Carolina Department of Commerce news release. “Yanfeng is pleased to make this additional investment and further grow our Fountain...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate high school named finalist in Palmetto’s Finest Awards

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools announced that Woodmont High School is just one of ten schools selected as a finalist for the 2023 Palmetto’s Finest Awards. The selection comes after extensive evaluations by a committee of fellow educators and previous Palmetto’s Finest winners. The application process...
GREENVILLE, SC
ngtnews.com

Proterra Moves Electric Bus Manufacturing to South Carolina Facilities

Proterra Inc. is concentrating electric bus and battery manufacturing at its larger South Carolina production facilities following an exit from the company’s City of Industry, Calif., plant by the end of 2023. The company’s decision to consolidate electric bus and battery production in South Carolina does not affect Proterra’s...
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate plant to close, leave over 200 people unemployed

Grab the sneakers and get ready to race. Girls on the Run Upstate is currently registering for their spring session. Governor McMaster is getting ready for a big speech in the Upstate. Miracle Hill women's housing groundbreaking. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Christy Waite has the details on...
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

46K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy