ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Pistons rookie Jalen Duren loses passport ahead of NBA Paris Game

By Victor Barbosa
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G8SEV_0kHVGebP00
Jalen Duren Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

The contest will take place at the Accor Arena, where presumed 2023 No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama won the LNB All-Star Game MVP award in December. Duren, who was selected 13th overall by the Charlotte Hornets in the 2022 NBA Draft, is only six weeks older than Wembanyama.

The 19-year-old center was traded to the Pistons on the night of the draft and has played in 39 games this season, making 15 starts. Duren leads the team in rebounds per game (8.5), field goal percentage (63.4%) and blocks (28), while averaging 7.7 points per contest as well.

With a young core of Duren, 20-year-old Jaden Ivey, 21-year-old Cade Cunningham and 23-year-olds Marvin Bagley III and Saddiq Bey, Detroit is one of the most intriguing teams in the league. Their inexperience has resulted in plenty of losses so far this season though, as the team has the third-worst record in the NBA at 12-35.

Thursday will be the Pistons' first time playing in France. They previously played games abroad in London (2013) and Mexico City (2019).

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Watch: Former NBA lottery pick wins car on 'The Price Is Right'

Jeffries, who made over $40 million during his 11-year professional career, was the first contestant on Monday's episode. According to Scott Horner of the Indianapolis Star, Jeffries didn't make the "Showcase Showdown," however, but his new car came in at a value of $22,376. The 41-year-old had a standout career...
Yardbarker

Knicks' Jalen Brunson sparks outrage by wearing Eagles' Jalen Hurts jersey to game vs. Wizards

Still in the middle of his first season with the New York Knicks, newly minted star Jalen Brunson might have a thing or two to learn about the city's rabid fanbase. On Wednesday, Brunson arrived at Madison Square Garden ahead of the Knicks' matchup against the Washington Wizards, rocking a Philadelphia Eagles jersey. To Make matters worse, Brunson was rocking the No. 1 of Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

Chicago Bulls' Derrick Jones Jr. Gets Engaged During Team Trip to Paris: 'Hell Yeah!'

The Bulls power forward popped the question to his longtime girlfriend Sherry in front of teammates ahead of the 2023 NBA Paris Game Chicago Bulls' Derrick Jones Jr. is engaged! The 25-year-old NBA player proposed to his longtime love Sherry during the team's trip to Paris for the 2023 NBA Paris Game on Thursday. The Bulls shared a video of the special moment on Instagram on Tuesday, with the caption, "Engaged in Paris ❤️💍🇫🇷 Congrats to @therea1djones & his fiancée, Sherry, on their engagement!" The sweet video...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

College Head Coach's Ray Lewis Decision Goes Viral

It's been three days since former Alabama men's basketball player Darius Miles was charged with capital murder.  Miles provided a handgun to another man who allegedly fired it and killed a young woman near Alabama's campus.  This led to Alabama head coach Nate Oats to reach out to ...
MONTGOMERY, AL
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Charles Barkley Names The Best Team In College Basketball

NBA analyst Charles Barkley has been following the 2022-23 NCAA basketball season pretty closely and he had an interesting take on who the best team in America is right now. Appearing on The Next Round on Wednesday, Barkley admitted that he thinks No. 4 Alabama is the best team in the country. ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Yardbarker

Steelers Rookie Kenny Pickett Was Convinced That Saints Picked Him At 19 When Phone Rang On Draft Night

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett seems like he was destined to join the black and gold. Pickett was freely acknowledged as the best quarterback in the worst rookie class since EJ Manuel was the only first-round quarterback in the 2013 NFL Draft. Manuel actually went four slots higher than the former Pitt Panther, but the league’s loss is Pittsburgh’s gain.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

James leads Los Angeles against Memphis after 48-point showing

Memphis Grizzlies (31-13, second in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (20-24, 13th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles takes on the Memphis Grizzlies after LeBron James scored 48 points in the Los Angeles Lakers' 140-132 victory over the Houston Rockets. The Lakers are 9-16 in conference...
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Bills Get Massive Injury News Ahead Of Divisional Round vs. Bengals

The Buffalo Bills barely got past their AFC East rivals, the Miami Dolphins, during Super Wild Card Weekend. A shorthanded Dolphins squad, led by seventh-round rookie Skylar Thompson, gave the Bills everything that they could handle in what ended up being a 34-31 game. With the win, Buffalo is now...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

47K+
Followers
40K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy