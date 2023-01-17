Pistons rookie Jalen Duren loses passport ahead of NBA Paris Game

Jalen Duren Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

The contest will take place at the Accor Arena, where presumed 2023 No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama won the LNB All-Star Game MVP award in December. Duren, who was selected 13th overall by the Charlotte Hornets in the 2022 NBA Draft, is only six weeks older than Wembanyama.

The 19-year-old center was traded to the Pistons on the night of the draft and has played in 39 games this season, making 15 starts. Duren leads the team in rebounds per game (8.5), field goal percentage (63.4%) and blocks (28), while averaging 7.7 points per contest as well.

With a young core of Duren, 20-year-old Jaden Ivey, 21-year-old Cade Cunningham and 23-year-olds Marvin Bagley III and Saddiq Bey, Detroit is one of the most intriguing teams in the league. Their inexperience has resulted in plenty of losses so far this season though, as the team has the third-worst record in the NBA at 12-35.

Thursday will be the Pistons' first time playing in France. They previously played games abroad in London (2013) and Mexico City (2019).