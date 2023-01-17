After a tough road stretch in which losses to Cranford and Westfield were suffered, the varsity hoops team returned home for an in-conference rematch against rival Hillside. In the December 15th Season Opener, the Rams were able to defeat Hillside by a mere 3 points. Due to this the team was prepared for another close game of utmost importance within the Mountain Division. This game had an added sense of anticipation for the Rowdies, as this was also the return of Mike Pirone from a lingering ankle injury. Although back from injury, Mike would not start and would only play limited minutes. Rather, the starting lineup included guards Asher Bradley, Greg Jones and Max Cook – with John Pirone and Patrick Conniff filling out the 4 and 5 spots.

HILLSIDE, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO