Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same dayPete LakemanNew York City, NY
'I'm going to jump' - Missing girl Jade Smith, 13, is found dead in the water near Brooklyn Bridge ParkWestland DailyNew York City, NY
NBA Star Undergoes Surgery For Significant InjuryOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
Major discount retail chain opening another new location in New JerseyKristen WaltersMorristown, NJ
Popular NYPD Detective Dead at 38News Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Sarah Prezioso's Softball Career at Bloomfield High Was Undoubtedly Hall of Fame Material, But Her Class, Persona and Leadership was Even More Special
BLOOMFIELD, NJ--For four years, Sarah Prezioso dominated the New Jersey High School softball scene like few other players have. Prezioso, a 2010 graduate of Bloomfield High, will be one of six student-athletes to be enshrined into the school's 2023 Athletic Hall of Fame. Sara joins Mike Carter, Sr., Charles Ace Woods, Michael Nazzaretto, Anna Maria Martino and Stephen Vahalla, Jr., as the newest HOF members. The ceremony will take place at the Wilshire Grand Hotel, in West Orange, on April 27. For more information, on tickets, please log onto https://www.bloomfieldeducationalfoundation.org/event/bef-2023-gala-tickets-and-save-the-date/ Prezioso was the player no opposing coach wanted to pitch to. Her power at the plate was astounding. Even...
oratoryprepomega.org
Basketball Update: Pirone Returns, Rams Sweep Season Series Against Hillside.
After a tough road stretch in which losses to Cranford and Westfield were suffered, the varsity hoops team returned home for an in-conference rematch against rival Hillside. In the December 15th Season Opener, the Rams were able to defeat Hillside by a mere 3 points. Due to this the team was prepared for another close game of utmost importance within the Mountain Division. This game had an added sense of anticipation for the Rowdies, as this was also the return of Mike Pirone from a lingering ankle injury. Although back from injury, Mike would not start and would only play limited minutes. Rather, the starting lineup included guards Asher Bradley, Greg Jones and Max Cook – with John Pirone and Patrick Conniff filling out the 4 and 5 spots.
Hidden Gem Lunch Spot Now Has The Longest Lines In New Jersey
Who can figure out how some eateries have to close their doors and others stick around for decades?. This spot has gained such a following that it wins the awards for the longest lines to get inside. You would think that’s not a good thing until you taste what they got and then you just put on some sensible shoes and wait your turn.
This Is The Best Seafood Destination In All Of New Jersey
If you’re anything like me, you love a good seafood dish and in New Jersey, there are a million and one places to go. We live so close to the Jersey shore which is home to some of the most amazing restaurants in the area. I love all things seafood and eat it all and have tried just about every restaurant, but the best rate restaurant in New Jersey for seafood is a place I’ve never been before.
Morris Township Looking to Hiring; Check out all the open positions
MORRIS TOWNSHIP, NJ - The Morris Township Recreation Department is hiring. The department is looking for a full time and part time positions. Positions open: Full-Time Recreation Supervisor. Anyone interested should Submit resume to: resume@morristwp.com Part-Time PARKS, COURTS & ATHLETIC FIELD MONITOR. Anyone interested should submit applications to bfoelsch@morristwp.com
'Dream Estate' Listed At $4.995M In Mahwah
A property described as a “dream estate” in Mahwah is for sale for nearly $5M.The 2010-built 15,000-square-foot mansion at 15 Farmstead Rd. in Mahwah sits on 3.6 acres and has six bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, and a lower level “like no other,” the listing reads.Luxury features include a custom bar with …
Newark dining fixture named best seafood restaurant in NJ
NEWARK — A beloved staple of this city’s culture since 1969 has just been named the best seafood restaurant in New Jersey. Sol Mar Restaurant, a locally and family-owned Portuguese and Mediterranean-style seafood restaurant located at 267 Ferry St. in the Ironbound section, is the top seafood eatery in the state, according to 24/7 Tempo.
Governor Murphy to Make Announcement in Morristown Wednesday Morning; Tune in Live Via YouTube
MORRISTOWN, NJ - Governor Murphy will be in Morristown on Wednesday morning to make an announcement with New Jersey Department of Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman, Senate Majority Leader Teresa Ruiz, Assemblyman Raj Mukherji, New Jersey Alliance for Immigrant Justice Executive Director Amy Torres, and Mayor Tim Dougherty. Tune in at 11am live via the Governor's official YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/njgovernorsoffice
Two of the Top 50 Hospitals in America Are in Northern New Jersey
Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center are the only two hospitals in NJ named among America’s 50 Best Hospitals. Every year, Healthgrades.com curates a list of America’s Best Hospitals – ranking the top 250, or top 5%, in the nation for overall clinical excellence. Healthgrades evaluates hospital performance for 31 procedures and conditions using Healthgrades Mortality and Complication Outcomes Methodology. (You can read more about their methodology here.)
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
New Jersey Ranks In Top 5 Of The Best Bagels In The U.S.
If you’ve ever tried a New Jersey bagel, you know that wherever you go next it won’t be the same. The people at Lawn Love, too, agree that New Jersey is deserving of some bagel praise. The experts over at the landscaping blog site ranked a Garden State city at No. 5 for the best bagels in the United States. The site ranked 200 cities across the U.S. and ranked them in regard to access, quality, and popularity.
Gorgeous New Jersey Town Named Among Most Peaceful Towns In America
When you think of New Jersey, the word peaceful doesn't always come to mind. We have amazingly beautiful places, but we never seem to be alone enough to call them peaceful. New Jersey is one of the most congested states in the nation. Our roads are packed, our homes are close to each other, and the only peace we usually find is in the bathroom of our own homes.
roi-nj.com
It’s more than pizza: Famed Chef Sal Basile brings Italy to Red Bank
Cooking Channel’s Chef Sal Basile, who is also an authority in Italian cuisine, has opened his first Italian restaurant: Sally Boy’s. More than just a pizza place, Basile’s eatery serves freshly baked pastries, coffee drinks, grab-and-go breakfast and lunch, Italian specialties and Basile’s signature pizzas. The...
Salad Chain Coming To Paramus
A popular salad chain is expanding to Route 17 in Bergen County.Just Salad is expected to open at 370 Route 17., Suite 3 in Paramus, sometime in the second quarter of the year, a company spokesperson tells Daily Voice.Just Salad has other locations in Jersey City, Hoboken, Pompton Plains and Totowa.
hudsoncountyview.com
West New York BOE reappoints 2, adds one new trustee; Parkinson pres. & Castaneda VP
The West New York Board of Education reappointed two trustees and added one new member at last night’s meeting, with Adam Parkinson again named president and Jonathan Castaneda taking over as vice president. Parkinson, who will lead the board for the eighth year in a row, was first reappointed...
themontclairgirl.com
Michelin Restaurant Opens New Location in Montclair
A new Chinese fusion restaurant has opened in Montclair, bringing with it a delicious menu and international recognition. Jiang-Nin, located at 379 Bloomfield Avenue, opened in early January 2023. The restaurant is known for its Chinese fusion dishes that are prepared with traditional recipes and seasonal updates. In 2022, the restaurant was named to the Michelin Bib Gourmand list, an acknowledgement of the restaurant’s high-quality food and dining experience. Read on to learn more about Jiang-Nin.
The Most Expensive City To Live In America Is In New Jersey
This may ultimately explain a whole lot. Suddenly, the most expensive City in America to live (from a rent perspective) is in New Jersey. This didn’t happen overnight and it has actually been several years in the making. This could easily become a trivia question stumper. If you ask...
3 counties in New Jersey named among the richest in America
We know a few things about New Jersey for sure. There's always going to be a lot of traffic, taxes are high, and if you go to the right places you are going to find a lot of money. While most people in the Garden State are just struggling to...
CBS News
Road rage may be to blame for Roseland shooting
A man was shot in a car at 95th Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, and the car kept going for two and a half miles before the man was rushed to the hospital. CBS 2's Tara Molina reports.
N.J. mayor pulls request for switch that would have earned him $140K
The Wayne township council on Wednesday voted unanimously to withdraw a controversial ordinance to make part-time mayor Chris Vergano a full-time employee and raise his salary more than 600% to $140,000. The ordinance was up for adoption on Wednesday night, but died a quick death after Vergano requested that it...
Catholic Church plans to sell 31 acres of N.J. ‘pristine forest’ over objections of neighbors
The Catholic Church is slated to sell acres of woods in Ocean County to a developer, but plans to build dozens of homes on the site have yet to be approved by local officials as some community members are speaking out against the deal. The Church of the Visitation and...
