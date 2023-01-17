In a Rochester Beacon post last week, I argued that cannabis legalization in New York would collapse under the weight of our collective hopes and dreams. The state’s 2021 Cannabis Law seeks to promote capital formation in disadvantaged communities, eliminate mass incarceration for marijuana offenses, redress the harm done to individuals and groups by prior convictions, capture a new source of revenue to address social problems like drug addiction, reduce criminal activity associated with the drug trade, redirect law enforcement’s resources from marijuana to more pressing problems (like fentanyl), ensure the safety of a widely-used but unregulated recreational drug, and open access to marijuana by the general public.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO