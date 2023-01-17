Read full article on original website
Erie County legislators deliberate resolution opposing ban of natural gas heating in NYS
The Erie County Legislautre’s republican caucus is speaking out in opposition to the potential state ban on natural gas heating and appliances.
Former Gates town supervisor Mark Assini to run for Monroe Co. executive
The County Executive serves a 4-year term.
Study: Rochester homes saw the largest rent increase in the Northeast region of U.S.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Closing out 2022, the City of Rochester outpaced the entire Northeast region of the country in rent for single-family homes becoming more expensive. This is according to a new study by researchers in the housing market and activists fear it’s leading to more homelessness and communities becoming unstable. These findings […]
wdkx.com
State Of Emergency Order Renewed For The City Of Rochester
The City of Rochester will continue to be under a State of Emergency due to the violence that continues to impact the community. Mayor Malik Evans renewed the State of Emergency over gun violence. The comes after the attempted murder of a 16 year-old at Franklin High School on January 5th. Officers from the Rochester Police Department will be placed at designated schools for arrival and dismissal times of students. The officers will not return as SRO’s.
Introducing Letters to the Beacon
Do you have a concern that has gone underreported? Or a perspective that is unrepresented?. As documented by academics and other observers—best captured by the poignant title of Robert Putnam’s “Bowling Alone”—many feel the loss of the public square, a place where we can meet and explore our worries and hopes.
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Residents To Protest City’s Response To Growing Homelessness
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — Many Jamestown residents have been underwhelmed with the city’s response to the growing homeless population. And now, some plan to take to the street in protest. Starting Friday at 9 a.m., those with Patriots for Chautauqua County plan to gather outside of...
You want to legalize weed? Pick a goal
In a Rochester Beacon post last week, I argued that cannabis legalization in New York would collapse under the weight of our collective hopes and dreams. The state’s 2021 Cannabis Law seeks to promote capital formation in disadvantaged communities, eliminate mass incarceration for marijuana offenses, redress the harm done to individuals and groups by prior convictions, capture a new source of revenue to address social problems like drug addiction, reduce criminal activity associated with the drug trade, redirect law enforcement’s resources from marijuana to more pressing problems (like fentanyl), ensure the safety of a widely-used but unregulated recreational drug, and open access to marijuana by the general public.
Buffalo to resume adding fluoride to water after report exposed suspension of practice
Buffalo water officials says after an eight year absence, fluoride will be added to the city’s drinking water supply. That was a surprise to one area dentist.
Mayor renews Rochester’s Gun Violence State of Emergency for 7th month
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Citing the shooting at Franklin High School from January 5th, Rochester Mayor Malik Evans renewed the State of Emergency over gun violence once again. This is now entering the 7th month Rochesterians have been under a State of Emergency in this capacity. The Mayor’s order will remain in effect through February […]
What does Rochester’s State of Emergency mean?
”The point of states of emergency is not to wait till the sky is falling around you, but to have it in place," Kingsley said.
3 more blizzard-related deaths confirmed; total dead in WNY now stands at 47
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Medical Examiner's office has confirmed three more blizzard-related deaths, bringing the total number of deaths because of the storm to 47. Forty-six of the deaths were in Erie County, mostly in Buffalo, and one death was in Niagara County. Erie County Executive Mark...
rochesterfirst.com
BB gun confiscated at Rush-Henrietta Jr. High
Security increased on campus after Tuesday night discovery. Security increased on campus after Tuesday night discovery. Study: Rochester homes saw the largest rent increase …. Closing out 2022, the City of Rochester outpaced the entire Northeast Region of the Country in rent for single-family homes becoming more expensive. Funding Miss...
Irondequoit police chief files to sue over racist Juneteenth party claims
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Town of Irondequoit’s newly-selected police chief has filed to sue a Buffalo area civil rights attorney over claims that he attended and helped organized a racist Juneteenth party that made national headlines over the summer. According to the complaint filed January 13, attorney Nate McMurray claimed that Scott Peters took […]
WKBW-TV
Student fights flood the hallway at McKinley High School
BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — New cell phone videos show students fighting inside McKinley High School in Buffalo Thursday. We blurred the videos because the students involved are underage. One source tells 7 News the huge brawl that erupted inside the school was "like an insurrection" and "students have no...
wutv29.com
Buffalo school board votes to remove McKinley principal
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Board of Education has voted to remove the current principal of McKinley High School and relocate him to another school, but about half of the teachers at McKinley say they want him to stay. Eight staff members at the school, including all the union delegates...
Erie County medical examiner confirms three more blizzard-related deaths, bringing total to 47
According to Poloncarz, three more blizzard-related cases are yet to be finalized by the medical examiner.
13 WHAM
RG&E, NYSEG announce extension of bill relief program for customers
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Gas & Electric and New York State Electric & Gas announced Thursday the extension of a program meant to provide relief to customers. The utilities said the New York State Public Service Commission approved $672 million for a second round of financial help for customers who did not receive a bill relief credit during the first phase of the program.
Former Syracuse mayoral candidate indicted for bringing loaded gun to airport
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Former Syracuse mayoral candidate Alfonso Davis was indicted Thursday, January 19, 2023, for bringing a loaded gun into Rochester’s Frederick Douglass International Airport last year. According to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, Davis was charged with the following: Davis was detained without incident back in September 2022 after he brought […]
WHEC TV-10
Good Question: Update on Apple Cinema project in Pittsford
PITTSFORD, N.Y. — This good question is about a new business moving into Pittsford Plaza. Soon you’ll be able to order food from a full service kitchen straight to your seat at the movies. Here’s the update on the former Pittsford Cinema which is tentatively set to open...
13 WHAM
Celebrating Rochester's best at the "Homegrown X" Festival
Rochester, NY — If you're a Rochesterian at heart, you know all the greatness that this city has to offer - Beer, food, music, and community!. Over 90 vendors are teaming up together to host the "Homegrown X" festival on Saturday, Jan. 21 at Lovin'Cup restaurant from 12 P.M. to 9 P.M. to celebrate what makes Rochester great!
