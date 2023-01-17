ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

wdkx.com

State Of Emergency Order Renewed For The City Of Rochester

The City of Rochester will continue to be under a State of Emergency due to the violence that continues to impact the community. Mayor Malik Evans renewed the State of Emergency over gun violence. The comes after the attempted murder of a 16 year-old at Franklin High School on January 5th. Officers from the Rochester Police Department will be placed at designated schools for arrival and dismissal times of students. The officers will not return as SRO’s.
ROCHESTER, NY
The Rochester Beacon

Introducing Letters to the Beacon

Do you have a concern that has gone underreported? Or a perspective that is unrepresented?. As documented by academics and other observers—best captured by the poignant title of Robert Putnam’s “Bowling Alone”—many feel the loss of the public square, a place where we can meet and explore our worries and hopes.
ROCHESTER, NY
The Rochester Beacon

You want to legalize weed? Pick a goal

In a Rochester Beacon post last week, I argued that cannabis legalization in New York would collapse under the weight of our collective hopes and dreams. The state’s 2021 Cannabis Law seeks to promote capital formation in disadvantaged communities, eliminate mass incarceration for marijuana offenses, redress the harm done to individuals and groups by prior convictions, capture a new source of revenue to address social problems like drug addiction, reduce criminal activity associated with the drug trade, redirect law enforcement’s resources from marijuana to more pressing problems (like fentanyl), ensure the safety of a widely-used but unregulated recreational drug, and open access to marijuana by the general public.
ROCHESTER, NY
rochesterfirst.com

BB gun confiscated at Rush-Henrietta Jr. High

Security increased on campus after Tuesday night discovery. Study: Rochester homes saw the largest rent increase …. Closing out 2022, the City of Rochester outpaced the entire Northeast Region of the Country in rent for single-family homes becoming more expensive.
ROCHESTER, NY
WKBW-TV

Student fights flood the hallway at McKinley High School

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — New cell phone videos show students fighting inside McKinley High School in Buffalo Thursday. We blurred the videos because the students involved are underage. One source tells 7 News the huge brawl that erupted inside the school was "like an insurrection" and "students have no...
BUFFALO, NY
wutv29.com

Buffalo school board votes to remove McKinley principal

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Board of Education has voted to remove the current principal of McKinley High School and relocate him to another school, but about half of the teachers at McKinley say they want him to stay. Eight staff members at the school, including all the union delegates...
BUFFALO, NY
13 WHAM

RG&E, NYSEG announce extension of bill relief program for customers

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Gas & Electric and New York State Electric & Gas announced Thursday the extension of a program meant to provide relief to customers. The utilities said the New York State Public Service Commission approved $672 million for a second round of financial help for customers who did not receive a bill relief credit during the first phase of the program.
ROCHESTER, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Former Syracuse mayoral candidate indicted for bringing loaded gun to airport

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Former Syracuse mayoral candidate Alfonso Davis was indicted Thursday, January 19, 2023, for bringing a loaded gun into Rochester’s Frederick Douglass International Airport last year. According to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, Davis was charged with the following: Davis was detained without incident back in September 2022 after he brought […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WHEC TV-10

Good Question: Update on Apple Cinema project in Pittsford

PITTSFORD, N.Y. — This good question is about a new business moving into Pittsford Plaza. Soon you’ll be able to order food from a full service kitchen straight to your seat at the movies. Here’s the update on the former Pittsford Cinema which is tentatively set to open...
TOWN OF PITTSFORD, NY
13 WHAM

Celebrating Rochester's best at the "Homegrown X" Festival

Rochester, NY — If you're a Rochesterian at heart, you know all the greatness that this city has to offer - Beer, food, music, and community!. Over 90 vendors are teaming up together to host the "Homegrown X" festival on Saturday, Jan. 21 at Lovin'Cup restaurant from 12 P.M. to 9 P.M. to celebrate what makes Rochester great!
ROCHESTER, NY
The Rochester Beacon

The Rochester Beacon

Rochester, NY
The Rochester Beacon mission: To build a stronger Rochester by serving as a source of and forum for ideas and perspectives that are rooted in intellectual openness and drive informed public action.

 https://rochesterbeacon.com/

