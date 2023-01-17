Read full article on original website
Inflation and influencers drive St. Louis thrift store demand
ST. LOUIS – Thrift store outlets are seeing an increase in demand. Lines form at the Downtown St. Louis Goodwill Outlet several times a day. There is a unique blend of economics and influencers bringing customers to the stores. High inflation has prompted people to develop ways to make their money go further. Sales in […]
Road salt runoff’s negative effects on St. Louis area streams
The salt runoff from years of salting the roads could be affecting the Mississippi River. Currently, chloride is a pollutant found in the river, and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (MDNR) states on its website that the pollutants are getting worse as the years go by, adding that salt is now part of the problem.
The Delmar Loop transforms into winter wonderland this weekend
Outside the Three Kings restaurant and tavern on the Del Mar Loop, there isn't much going on right now, but things will be very different here tomorrow.
Des Peres city officials say deer hunt helps with outgrowing deer population
Friday was the second day of deer management at Sugar Creek Park in Des Peres.
Sustainability meets self-care at K. Hall Designs in Brentwood
BRENTWOOD, Mo. — K. Hall Designs promises sustainable self-soothing. The shop, under the umbrella of K. Hall Studio, offers hand-poured and vegetable blend candles. It also offers spa robes, home decor, and gifts. 8416 Manchester Rd. Brentwood, MO 63144. (314) 963-3293. 9831 Clayton Rd. Ladue, MO 63124. (314) 254-7373.
St. Peters’ couple frustrated with Frontier Airlines over honeymoon hardship
Charley Sellini and her husband Chuck were married in 2020. Their honeymoon plans were quickly put on hold.
Honey Bee’s Biscuits grows from food truck to restaurant
ST. LOUIS – Honey Bee’s started as a farmers market stand at the Kirkwood Farmers Market in June 2020. The food truck launched in February 2021 and the brick and mortar opened on October 8, 2022. Known for their homemade biscuits made fresh daily, they showed off their most popular item – the Sausage egg and cheese Sammie.
Deciphering the debt ceiling with a local expert
The debt ceiling was created during World War I, with Congress passing the Second Liberty Bond Act of 1917. The debt ceiling limits how much the government can borrow to fund federal operations.
MoDOT looking for new talent at the Job News USA Fair
ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Department of Transportation is looking for new talent at the Job News USA Fair on Thursday, January 26. The MoDOT St. Louis District has opening for construction interns, engineers, traffic technicians, and more. Job News brings employers and job hunters into the same room, so positions get filled and candidates become colleagues quickly. Dozens of employers will be at the fair.
Verlo Mattress Prep Zone | January 20, 2023
FOX 2 NEWS – Fox 2’s Daniel Esteve, Kevin Ryans, and the High School Sports Caravan’s Jim Powers give highlights, reactions, and analyses of St. Louis area prep basketball. PART 1 PART 2
Forecast: Snow coming to St. Louis from 2 storm systems
ST. LOUIS — There is no debating that January 2023 has been incredibly mild. In fact, through Wednesday (Jan 18) this ranks as the 2nd warmest start to any calendar year on record. The average temperature is 11 degrees above normal. This following the coldest Christmas holiday the region has seen in some 30 years. It has been a wild ride.
Save A Lot downsizes St. Louis staff, closing two distribution centers
Save A Lot, a discount grocer headquartered in St. Ann, has downsized its St. Louis staff and plans to close two distribution centers in the upcoming months.
Anheuser-Busch celebrates 90 years of the Clydesdales
On January 18, 2023, Anheuser-Busch will celebrate the 90th anniversary of the Budweiser Clydesdales in St. Louis, Missouri.
Fire broke out at Bob Kramer Marionnettes in Central West End
ST. LOUIS – A large fire broke out at one of the largest puppet theaters in the country on Friday night. Firefighters said when they arrived on the scene at the 4100 block of Laclede Avenue, which houses Bob Kramer Marionnettes in the Central West End, heavy flames were coming out the back of the building.
Thieves strike again at Stray Rescue’s upcoming building
Thieves return to the scene of the crime overnight and break in again at the Stray Rescue of St. Louis' new south St. Louis facility.
EnergyCare works to keep families safe in the winter cold and summer heat with help from volunteers
ST. LOUIS – EnergyCare works to keep families safe in the winter cold and summer heat with help from volunteers. Executive Director Tim O’Dea explainED how weather can be life-threatening for low-income families. He also explainED how the agency keeps these families safe and keeps our aging neighbors at home.
St. Louis remote-work tax lawsuit benefits six people
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Remote work during the COVID-19 pandemic had some people asking why they were paying a St. Louis earnings tax if they were not working in the city limits. The one percent earnings tax is charged to city residents and nonresidents who work in the St. Louis. A lawsuit was filed a year and a half ago on behalf of six people who were working outside the city and paying the tax.
Money Saver: It’s the biggest clearance event of the season going on right now at Kohl’s Online
ST. LOUIS – It’s the biggest clearance event of the season going on right now at Kohl’s Online and in stores. Take up to 80% off thousands of new markdowns. Shop men, women, kids, active, home, and shoes. There are deals for ten or $20 or less.
KIDZ BOP’s 2023 tour coming to St. Louis
The “KIDZ BOP Never Stop" live tour will be coming to the St. Louis area this summer.
Helping hand leads to laughs on FOX 2 traffic hit
ST. LOUIS – We had a funny moment on FOX 2 this morning. Our traffic anchor, Amelia Mugavero, was having a technical difficulty. Our news anchor, John Pertzborn, helped her out. He used a method known as the “Fonzie Touch” to help fix the map. This refers to the way one Happy Day’s character would turn on the jukebox.
