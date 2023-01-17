ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inflation and influencers drive St. Louis thrift store demand

ST. LOUIS – Thrift store outlets are seeing an increase in demand. Lines form at the Downtown St. Louis Goodwill Outlet several times a day. There is a unique blend of economics and influencers bringing customers to the stores. High inflation has prompted people to develop ways to make their money go further. Sales in […]
Road salt runoff’s negative effects on St. Louis area streams

The salt runoff from years of salting the roads could be affecting the Mississippi River. Currently, chloride is a pollutant found in the river, and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (MDNR) states on its website that the pollutants are getting worse as the years go by, adding that salt is now part of the problem.
Sustainability meets self-care at K. Hall Designs in Brentwood

BRENTWOOD, Mo. — K. Hall Designs promises sustainable self-soothing. The shop, under the umbrella of K. Hall Studio, offers hand-poured and vegetable blend candles. It also offers spa robes, home decor, and gifts. 8416 Manchester Rd. Brentwood, MO 63144. (314) 963-3293. 9831 Clayton Rd. Ladue, MO 63124. (314) 254-7373.
Honey Bee’s Biscuits grows from food truck to restaurant

ST. LOUIS – Honey Bee’s started as a farmers market stand at the Kirkwood Farmers Market in June 2020. The food truck launched in February 2021 and the brick and mortar opened on October 8, 2022. Known for their homemade biscuits made fresh daily, they showed off their most popular item – the Sausage egg and cheese Sammie.
MoDOT looking for new talent at the Job News USA Fair

ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Department of Transportation is looking for new talent at the Job News USA Fair on Thursday, January 26. The MoDOT St. Louis District has opening for construction interns, engineers, traffic technicians, and more. Job News brings employers and job hunters into the same room, so positions get filled and candidates become colleagues quickly. Dozens of employers will be at the fair.
Forecast: Snow coming to St. Louis from 2 storm systems

ST. LOUIS — There is no debating that January 2023 has been incredibly mild. In fact, through Wednesday (Jan 18) this ranks as the 2nd warmest start to any calendar year on record. The average temperature is 11 degrees above normal. This following the coldest Christmas holiday the region has seen in some 30 years. It has been a wild ride.
Fire broke out at Bob Kramer Marionnettes in Central West End

ST. LOUIS – A large fire broke out at one of the largest puppet theaters in the country on Friday night. Firefighters said when they arrived on the scene at the 4100 block of Laclede Avenue, which houses Bob Kramer Marionnettes in the Central West End, heavy flames were coming out the back of the building.
St. Louis remote-work tax lawsuit benefits six people

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Remote work during the COVID-19 pandemic had some people asking why they were paying a St. Louis earnings tax if they were not working in the city limits. The one percent earnings tax is charged to city residents and nonresidents who work in the St. Louis. A lawsuit was filed a year and a half ago on behalf of six people who were working outside the city and paying the tax.
Helping hand leads to laughs on FOX 2 traffic hit

ST. LOUIS – We had a funny moment on FOX 2 this morning. Our traffic anchor, Amelia Mugavero, was having a technical difficulty. Our news anchor, John Pertzborn, helped her out. He used a method known as the “Fonzie Touch” to help fix the map. This refers to the way one Happy Day’s character would turn on the jukebox.
