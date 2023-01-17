Madonna bringing ‘The Celebration Tour’ to Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WHTM) — Madonna will be bringing her upcoming tour to Pennsylvania.

The popstar will be bringing “The Celebration Tour” to the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on Aug. 7, 2023.

Tickets are going on sale to the public on Friday, Jan. 27, at 10 a.m.

Madonna will also be making stops nearby in Washington, D.C. and in New York.

