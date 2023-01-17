ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madonna bringing ‘The Celebration Tour’ to Pennsylvania

By Kaylee Fuller
PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WHTM) — Madonna will be bringing her upcoming tour to Pennsylvania.

The popstar will be bringing “The Celebration Tour” to the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on Aug. 7, 2023.

Concerts coming to the Midstate in 2023

Tickets are going on sale to the public on Friday, Jan. 27, at 10 a.m.

Madonna will also be making stops nearby in Washington, D.C. and in New York.

