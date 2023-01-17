ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Cowboys Reportedly Signing Ex-Patriots Kicker After Brett Maher Fiasco

After Brett Maher’s nightmare performance in Tampa Bay, the Cowboys reportedly are turning to a former Patriots practice squadder for kicker insurance. Dallas plans to sign Tristan Vizcaino to its practice squad this week, pending a physical, according to a report Wednesday from NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero. Head...
Julian Edelman Confidently Predicts Tom Brady Will Leave Bucs

The general consensus is that, if Tom Brady plays next season, he won’t be doing so for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Julian Edelman co-signed that theory Tuesday night. “If he has another season, it’s not going to be in Tampa Bay,” the former Patriots receiver said during the latest “Inside the NFL” episode on Paramount+. “Tom is a businessman. He’s going to do exactly what he did when he left New England. He’s going to go to the best situation that helps him win.”
NFL Divisional Round Sunday Slate Player Props to Target

Four talented rosters are set to take the field on Sunday, and there are plenty of offensive pieces to like in both games that warrant targeting. The Buffalo Bills will play host to the Cincinnati Bengals at 3 PM ET on Sunday, in addition to the Dallas Cowboys visiting the San Francisco 49ers at 6:30 PM ET.
Patriots Rumors: New Insight Into Jerod Mayo’s New England Future

While there have been few updates since last week’s unprecedented statement, it appears as if Jerod Mayo will be staying with the Patriots. But what does his future in New England look like? Will Mayo be given the official title of defensive coordinator, something he reportedly wants, or will he be locked in as Bill Belichick’s successor as head coach? That Mayo reportedly is set to sign a contract extension with the Patriots, and turned down a head coaching interview with the Carolina Panthers, indicates he must have been given certain assurances by Belichick and team owner Robert Kraft, right?
Matthew Judon Makes Recruiting Pitch To This NFL Superstar

Matthew Judon is back on his recruiting game. His target this time: Superstar defensive tackle Aaron Donald. The New England Patriots’ Pro Bowl pass rusher made his pitch to Donald on social media, replying to a Twitter thread about the possibility of the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year finishing his career with a team other than the Los Angeles Rams.
Gronkowski Training with Legendary Kicker Vinatieri Ahead of 10 Million Dollar Field Goal

After creating plenty of headlines during his illustrious NFL career, Rob Gronkowski is back in the news for Super Bowl LVII. The veteran tight end, who has retired, even amid whispers he could return, is set to have a live TV commercial during the game. Gronkowski’s commercial is based around a campaign called the “Kick of Destiny,” which will feature a field goal attempt live during the Super Bowl.
Could Tom Brady Return To Patriots? Rob Gronkowski Weighs In

Many Patriots fans surely are holding onto hope that Tom Brady will return to the Patriots this offseason and finish his illustrious NFL career where it all started. Rob Gronkowski believes those members of the Foxboro Faithful shouldn’t hold their breath for that fantasy to come to fruition. With...
NFL Divisional-Round Teaser Picks: Top Seeds Should Handle Business

There’s an interesting group of teams heading into the NFL divisional round. Some were favored to make it this far all season while others are continuing to shock the football world with their late regular season and early postseason success. Let’s stick with two squads that have been favorites throughout the season, and tease them down through multiple key numbers at home.
NFL Analyst Thinks This NFC Team Should Contend For Tom Brady

Tom Brady’s days as the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers feel numbered following the team’s playoff exit. But one prominent NFL analyst believes Brady’s time spent in the NFC South is far from over. ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky thinks Brady’s next team not only has to be...
Head Coaching Candidates for the Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts are just one of the multiple teams with head coaching vacancies as the NFL off-season approaches. From the outside looking in, the head coaching gig in Indy may not look attractive, but the Colts sit at the fourth overall selection in the draft with the chance to pick their quarterback of the future. Along with an abundance of talent on the roster, Indianapolis may be more of an appealing destination than believed.
Bills, Chiefs, Bengals are Three-Headed Monster Atop AFC

With the Divisional Round set to kick off this weekend, the trio of the Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals, and Buffalo Bills are drawing the most interest to win the AFC. The Bengals and Bills survived scares against divisional rivals in the Wild Card Round. At the same time, the Chiefs were able to rest and get healthy, as they earned the first-round bye ahead of their matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars in this weekend’s Divisional Round.
Quarterback Youth Movement Highlights NFL's Divisional Playoffs

After years of Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Ben Roethlisberger, and Drew Brees leading their teams deep into the NFL playoffs, we have a legitimate youth movement in the postseason. All eight of the remaining quarterbacks set to start in the Divisional Round are under the age of 30....
Rob Gronkowski Says He’s Bills Fan, Gives Harsh Review Of Patriots Culture

Don’t expect Rob Gronkowski to be cheering the Patriots on from a luxury suite at Gillette Stadium anytime soon. The longtime New England tight end offered some eye-opening comments during a recent appearance on FanDuel’s “Up & Adams” show. Gronkowski, who grew up near Buffalo, said he again has become a Bills fan and also offered a harsh review of what it’s like to play for Bill Belichick’s Patriots.
Tee Higgins Looks To Connect With Damar Hamlin Before NFL Playoff Game

Damar Hamlin has been a frequent visitor to the Buffalo Bills facility lately as he continues his remarkable recovery. It’s unknown as of Thursday whether Hamlin will be in attendance for the Bills divisional round showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at Highmark Stadium — regardless of the outcome it will be Buffalo’s final home game of the season.
Eagles' Hurts, Smith Offer Player Prop Value in Divisional Round

The NFC’s top seed, the Philadelphia Eagles, have some value worth targeting in the player props department in the Divisional Round. It’s hardly a secret that the Eagles boast one of the NFL’s top offenses, which saw them finish the regular season with the second-highest scoring offense, behind only the Kansas City Chiefs.
