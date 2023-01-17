Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Plan To Fire Multiple CoachesOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Here's What 3 Tampa Nurses Think About DeSantis' Bans on Mask Mandates Entering Florida LawMalinda FuscoFlorida State
3 Tampa Parents Respond to School Board's Vote on Transgender Student Bathroom RestrictionsMalinda FuscoTampa, FL
Fishing in TampacreteTampa, FL
This popular restaurant is giving away free food at its two locations in Tampa on ThursdayAsh JurbergTampa, FL
Related
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Cowboys Reportedly Signing Ex-Patriots Kicker After Brett Maher Fiasco
After Brett Maher’s nightmare performance in Tampa Bay, the Cowboys reportedly are turning to a former Patriots practice squadder for kicker insurance. Dallas plans to sign Tristan Vizcaino to its practice squad this week, pending a physical, according to a report Wednesday from NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero. Head...
NESN
Julian Edelman Confidently Predicts Tom Brady Will Leave Bucs
The general consensus is that, if Tom Brady plays next season, he won’t be doing so for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Julian Edelman co-signed that theory Tuesday night. “If he has another season, it’s not going to be in Tampa Bay,” the former Patriots receiver said during the latest “Inside the NFL” episode on Paramount+. “Tom is a businessman. He’s going to do exactly what he did when he left New England. He’s going to go to the best situation that helps him win.”
NESN
NFL Divisional Round Sunday Slate Player Props to Target
Four talented rosters are set to take the field on Sunday, and there are plenty of offensive pieces to like in both games that warrant targeting. The Buffalo Bills will play host to the Cincinnati Bengals at 3 PM ET on Sunday, in addition to the Dallas Cowboys visiting the San Francisco 49ers at 6:30 PM ET.
NESN
Patriots Rumors: New Insight Into Jerod Mayo’s New England Future
While there have been few updates since last week’s unprecedented statement, it appears as if Jerod Mayo will be staying with the Patriots. But what does his future in New England look like? Will Mayo be given the official title of defensive coordinator, something he reportedly wants, or will he be locked in as Bill Belichick’s successor as head coach? That Mayo reportedly is set to sign a contract extension with the Patriots, and turned down a head coaching interview with the Carolina Panthers, indicates he must have been given certain assurances by Belichick and team owner Robert Kraft, right?
NESN
Matthew Judon Makes Recruiting Pitch To This NFL Superstar
Matthew Judon is back on his recruiting game. His target this time: Superstar defensive tackle Aaron Donald. The New England Patriots’ Pro Bowl pass rusher made his pitch to Donald on social media, replying to a Twitter thread about the possibility of the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year finishing his career with a team other than the Los Angeles Rams.
NESN
Gronkowski Training with Legendary Kicker Vinatieri Ahead of 10 Million Dollar Field Goal
After creating plenty of headlines during his illustrious NFL career, Rob Gronkowski is back in the news for Super Bowl LVII. The veteran tight end, who has retired, even amid whispers he could return, is set to have a live TV commercial during the game. Gronkowski’s commercial is based around a campaign called the “Kick of Destiny,” which will feature a field goal attempt live during the Super Bowl.
NESN
Could Tom Brady Return To Patriots? Rob Gronkowski Weighs In
Many Patriots fans surely are holding onto hope that Tom Brady will return to the Patriots this offseason and finish his illustrious NFL career where it all started. Rob Gronkowski believes those members of the Foxboro Faithful shouldn’t hold their breath for that fantasy to come to fruition. With...
NESN
NFL Divisional Round Picks: Defense Steals Show In Buffalo; Deebo Samuel Stays Hot
The NFL’s wild-card weekend is officially behind us, and now we turn our attention to the divisional round for this weekend’s slate. Let’s look at three bets to make for this round of playoff football as we inch closer to Super Sunday. We’ll start with the point spread in Saturday night’s Giants-Eagles game.
NESN
NFL Picks: Divisional Round Best-Bet Parlay Goes Low For Giants-Eagles
The divisional round is here, and the NFL playoffs are about to really kick into high gear. That means our picks for the NESNBets NFL best-bet parlay have to be that much better. Last week was another heartbreaker, though it did underscore the importance of getting the best number at...
NESN
NFL Divisional-Round Teaser Picks: Top Seeds Should Handle Business
There’s an interesting group of teams heading into the NFL divisional round. Some were favored to make it this far all season while others are continuing to shock the football world with their late regular season and early postseason success. Let’s stick with two squads that have been favorites throughout the season, and tease them down through multiple key numbers at home.
Over 50,000 Tickets Sold for Potential Neutral Site AFC Championship Game
According to NFL.com, over 50,000 tickets have been sold for a potential neutral site AFC Championship Game at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium should the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs advance during this weekend’s Divisional Round. The league announced its contingency plan following the cancelation of Week 17’s Monday...
Divisional Round: Giants-Eagles Spread, Moneyline, Total Game Picks
NFC East division rivals are set to face off in the Divisional Round, with the Philadelphia Eagles playing host to the New York Giants. New York Giants (+290) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (-360) Total: 48.5 (O-105, U-115) Things didn’t go as planned for the Giants in their season series with the...
NESN
NFL Analyst Thinks This NFC Team Should Contend For Tom Brady
Tom Brady’s days as the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers feel numbered following the team’s playoff exit. But one prominent NFL analyst believes Brady’s time spent in the NFC South is far from over. ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky thinks Brady’s next team not only has to be...
NESN
Head Coaching Candidates for the Indianapolis Colts
The Indianapolis Colts are just one of the multiple teams with head coaching vacancies as the NFL off-season approaches. From the outside looking in, the head coaching gig in Indy may not look attractive, but the Colts sit at the fourth overall selection in the draft with the chance to pick their quarterback of the future. Along with an abundance of talent on the roster, Indianapolis may be more of an appealing destination than believed.
NESN
Bills, Chiefs, Bengals are Three-Headed Monster Atop AFC
With the Divisional Round set to kick off this weekend, the trio of the Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals, and Buffalo Bills are drawing the most interest to win the AFC. The Bengals and Bills survived scares against divisional rivals in the Wild Card Round. At the same time, the Chiefs were able to rest and get healthy, as they earned the first-round bye ahead of their matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars in this weekend’s Divisional Round.
NESN
Quarterback Youth Movement Highlights NFL's Divisional Playoffs
After years of Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Ben Roethlisberger, and Drew Brees leading their teams deep into the NFL playoffs, we have a legitimate youth movement in the postseason. All eight of the remaining quarterbacks set to start in the Divisional Round are under the age of 30....
Rob Gronkowski Says He’s Bills Fan, Gives Harsh Review Of Patriots Culture
Don’t expect Rob Gronkowski to be cheering the Patriots on from a luxury suite at Gillette Stadium anytime soon. The longtime New England tight end offered some eye-opening comments during a recent appearance on FanDuel’s “Up & Adams” show. Gronkowski, who grew up near Buffalo, said he again has become a Bills fan and also offered a harsh review of what it’s like to play for Bill Belichick’s Patriots.
NESN
Tee Higgins Looks To Connect With Damar Hamlin Before NFL Playoff Game
Damar Hamlin has been a frequent visitor to the Buffalo Bills facility lately as he continues his remarkable recovery. It’s unknown as of Thursday whether Hamlin will be in attendance for the Bills divisional round showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at Highmark Stadium — regardless of the outcome it will be Buffalo’s final home game of the season.
NESN
Eagles' Hurts, Smith Offer Player Prop Value in Divisional Round
The NFC’s top seed, the Philadelphia Eagles, have some value worth targeting in the player props department in the Divisional Round. It’s hardly a secret that the Eagles boast one of the NFL’s top offenses, which saw them finish the regular season with the second-highest scoring offense, behind only the Kansas City Chiefs.
NESN
Boston, MA
28K+
Followers
52K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0