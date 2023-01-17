ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Woman hit by car at UTC mall, driver arrested on suspicion of DUI, hit-and-run

By City News Service
ABC 10 News KGTV
 3 days ago
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 33-year-old man was arrested for alleged DUI and hit-and-run after his vehicle struck and injured a 65-year-old woman who was entering the Westfield UTC mall from the parking structure, police said Monday.

The suspect was driving a Honda Civic westbound in the drive aisle of the mall on La Jolla Village Drive at about 3:30 p.m. Monday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Police said the vehicle struck the woman on her right side, causing her to go up and onto the car before coming to rest on the ground.

The vehicle fled the scene, but was located a short time later and the man was subsequently arrested for DUI, police said. The woman was rushed to a hospital with a broken right leg and other injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

ABC 10 News KGTV

