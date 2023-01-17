ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

msn.com

Is a Bull Market Coming? Here's What Warren Buffett Thinks

The S&P 500 ended 2022 just shy of a 20% loss for the year. A 20% decline is how many investors define a bear market, so while 2022 might not technically make the cut, market watchers are feeling the pinch. The good news is that a bad year is often...
NASDAQ

3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You for the Rest of Your Life

A variety of factors shook up financial markets in 2022: decades-high inflation, the war between Russia and Ukraine, ongoing supply chain issues, and soaring interest rates, to name a few. With the S&P 500 index down 19.7% year to date and stocks across several sectors falling as much or more, there haven't been many places for investors to hide from negative returns.
FLORIDA STATE
Joel Eisenberg

Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.

From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
msn.com

Mark Cuban just told Bill Maher that buying gold is ‘dumb as f---’ — and wants bitcoin to keep plunging so he can buy more. Here are 3 simple ways to gain crypto exposure

Bitcoin plunged nearly 65% in 2022. But one billionaire investor still likes the world’s largest cryptocurrency: Mark Cuban. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. “I want Bitcoin...
TheStreet

Major Retailer Appears Headed For Bankruptcy

The party may be over at Party City. Beloved theme and costume retailer Party City (PRTY) - Get Free Report is said to be considering bankruptcy within weeks, and is talking to bondholders about converting its debt to equity to help shore up its balance sheet. The company is also...
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
housebeautiful.com

Zillow Just Predicted the Hottest Housing Markets for 2023—and They Might Shock You

New year, new you, and new city, to boot? According to Zillow, the answer is yes. The real-estate platform just released its list of the 10 hottest markets in 2023—and the results might surprise you. Shooting to the very top of the list is Charlotte, North Carolina, which Zillow ranked based on its home value growth and increase in owner-occupied residences. Meanwhile, Cleveland and Pittsburgh received the coveted second and third spots, respectively, because both are high in projections for time on market and new jobs per new home built.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Money

When Will the Stock Market Recover? Here’s What Experts Predict

With 2022 and all the market losses it brought now in the rear view mirror, investors are looking ahead. After ending the year down nearly 20%, the S&P 500 index is in the green for 2023. And the Nasdaq Composite — which plunged 33% in 2022 — is up more than 4.5% this year.

