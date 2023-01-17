ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

decrypt.co

Bankruptcy Filing Reveals Tom Brady, Kevin O’Leary, and Coinbase Among Major FTX Creditors

Bankruptcy attorneys released a long list of names and the number of shares held by former associates and investors. Football star Tom Brady, companies under the control of New England Patriots Robert Kraft, and crypto firms Blackrock, Coinbase, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Pantera Ventures, and Tezos Foundation are among the names included in documents filed in Delaware bankruptcy court as holders of FTX stock.
msn.com

Mark Cuban just told Bill Maher that buying gold is ‘dumb as f---’ — and wants bitcoin to keep plunging so he can buy more. Here are 3 simple ways to gain crypto exposure

Bitcoin plunged nearly 65% in 2022. But one billionaire investor still likes the world’s largest cryptocurrency: Mark Cuban. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. “I want Bitcoin...
The Week

The rise of the world's first trillionaire

In the last few years, billionaires have only been adding to their net worth, and it likely won't be long until someone reaches the status of a trillionaire. Here's everything you need to know:  When will someone be worth $1 trillion? It's hard to pinpoint a definitive answer, given that the net worths of the world's richest people are constantly fluctuating. However, a number of financial calculators have attempted to predict when the world might see its first trillionaire.  Finance and procurement platform Approve analyzed the state of the world's priciest elite, looking at data from the 30 wealthiest people in the world. Their results...
Futurism

Tesla Semi That Pepsi Just Bought Already Needs to Be Towed

PepsiCo is one of the earliest adopters of Tesla's creatively named "Semi" all-electric semi-truck. Receiving its first units in December, PepsiCo has already put the Semis to use on the road. But hardly a month later, a sad looking Semi has already been spotted getting towed, raising questions over how the pilot program is going if the machines are already having mechanical difficulties.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Mashed

Elon Musk's Brother Is The Richest Chef You've Never Heard Of

When you hear the last name Musk, the business magnate and CEO of SpaceX, Elon Musk, who most recently became the owner of Twitter, probably springs to mind. However, few are aware that a second Musk brother exists, one who has become quite successful in the food world. Kimbal Musk, the South African-born chef and Musk family middle child is at the very top of the list of the world's richest chefs, according to a recent ranking by Stacker.
COLORADO STATE
Benzinga

Which Billionaire Owns The Most Land In The U.S.? Hint, It's Not Bill Gates

Earlier this year, in May, claims were made that Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates owned the majority of America’s farmland. While that is false, with the billionaire amassing nearly 270,000 acres of farmland across the country, compared to 900 million total farm acres, a different billionaire privately owns 2.2 million acres, making him the largest landowner in the U.S.
COLORADO STATE
TheStreet

Major Retailer Appears Headed For Bankruptcy

The party may be over at Party City. Beloved theme and costume retailer Party City (PRTY) - Get Free Report is said to be considering bankruptcy within weeks, and is talking to bondholders about converting its debt to equity to help shore up its balance sheet. The company is also...
24/7 Wall St.

The Least Reliable Cars in America

For all the meticulous research and planning that usually goes into making a car purchase, there’s nothing more upsetting or disappointing than buying a lemon. An unreliable car that regularly needs repairs can end up being an endless money pit – and it can also be downright dangerous to drive. (These are the car brands […]
Benzinga

Why Jim Cramer Says Tesla Stock Is A 'Sleeping Giant'

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are taking off Tuesday despite catching a couple of price target cuts from analysts. Jim Cramer has indicated that Tesla may be "immunized" from negative coverage at current levels. "It's a sleeping giant now," Cramer said Tuesday on CNBC's "Squawk On The Street." What To Know:...
msn.com

3 Dow Stocks Down 30% to 55% That Are Screaming Buys for 2023

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished 2022 down nearly 9%. It delivered a worse negative return only six times over the past 50 years. Several members of the blue chip index experienced especially sharp sell-offs. But that doesn't mean that better days aren't on the way. Here are three Dow stocks down 30% to 55% that are screaming buys for 2023.

