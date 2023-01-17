Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk Says the Storm Is Coming and to Stash Cash: The Top Low-Risk Cash Ideas for 2023
Here is how worried and conservative investors can hunker down, move their money to the highest-yielding short-term investments in almost 20 years, and wait for an opening in the equity markets for a good entry point.
Elon Musk Asks Billionaire George Soros a Provocative Question
Tesla's CEO never shies from attacking his billionaire peers.
Nancy Pelosi's husband lost over $500,000 selling Tesla stock in December as investors fretted about Elon Musk's tweets
In total, Pelosi reported losing over $2.5 million in the final weeks of 2022, in a potential move to lower his tax burden.
Elon Musk Warns Against a Popular Stimulant
The billionaire influencer is not a fan of a particular pharmaceutical.
decrypt.co
Bankruptcy Filing Reveals Tom Brady, Kevin O’Leary, and Coinbase Among Major FTX Creditors
Bankruptcy attorneys released a long list of names and the number of shares held by former associates and investors. Football star Tom Brady, companies under the control of New England Patriots Robert Kraft, and crypto firms Blackrock, Coinbase, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Pantera Ventures, and Tezos Foundation are among the names included in documents filed in Delaware bankruptcy court as holders of FTX stock.
Harvard professor tells Joe Rogan all tech devices with lithium batteries come from slave mines
Siddharth Kara, the author of the book Cobalt Red: How The Blood of The Congo Powers Our Lives, insists there is no such thing as 'clean cobalt' - the term given to describe ethically mined cobalt.
msn.com
Mark Cuban just told Bill Maher that buying gold is ‘dumb as f---’ — and wants bitcoin to keep plunging so he can buy more. Here are 3 simple ways to gain crypto exposure
Bitcoin plunged nearly 65% in 2022. But one billionaire investor still likes the world’s largest cryptocurrency: Mark Cuban. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. “I want Bitcoin...
If You Invested $1,000 In Meta Stock When Donald Trump Was Kicked Off Facebook, You'd Have This Much Now
Former President Donald Trump announced his plans to run for President of the United States for a third time on Nov. 15, 2022. This time around, Trump could have fewer places to connect with supporters on account of his being banned from several major social media platforms. While Trump has...
The rise of the world's first trillionaire
In the last few years, billionaires have only been adding to their net worth, and it likely won't be long until someone reaches the status of a trillionaire. Here's everything you need to know: When will someone be worth $1 trillion? It's hard to pinpoint a definitive answer, given that the net worths of the world's richest people are constantly fluctuating. However, a number of financial calculators have attempted to predict when the world might see its first trillionaire. Finance and procurement platform Approve analyzed the state of the world's priciest elite, looking at data from the 30 wealthiest people in the world. Their results...
Futurism
Tesla Semi That Pepsi Just Bought Already Needs to Be Towed
PepsiCo is one of the earliest adopters of Tesla's creatively named "Semi" all-electric semi-truck. Receiving its first units in December, PepsiCo has already put the Semis to use on the road. But hardly a month later, a sad looking Semi has already been spotted getting towed, raising questions over how the pilot program is going if the machines are already having mechanical difficulties.
NASDAQ
You Could've Become a Millionaire With Just $1,000 Invested in This Warren Buffett Stock
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) was founded in 1976, and in just four short years it went from a humble start-up with a dream of producing personal computers to a publicly listed company. Today, it's the most valuable listed company in America, with a market capitalization of $2 trillion. It even has...
Elon Musk's Brother Is The Richest Chef You've Never Heard Of
When you hear the last name Musk, the business magnate and CEO of SpaceX, Elon Musk, who most recently became the owner of Twitter, probably springs to mind. However, few are aware that a second Musk brother exists, one who has become quite successful in the food world. Kimbal Musk, the South African-born chef and Musk family middle child is at the very top of the list of the world's richest chefs, according to a recent ranking by Stacker.
Business Insider
A college student raked in a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond after investing $25 million in the meme stock
A college student made a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond stock in August 2022. Jake Freeman's fund revealed a 6.2% stake in the retailer in late July, then sold it weeks later. Bed Bath & Beyond, a meme stock, surged as high as $27 and ended the...
Which Billionaire Owns The Most Land In The U.S.? Hint, It's Not Bill Gates
Earlier this year, in May, claims were made that Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates owned the majority of America’s farmland. While that is false, with the billionaire amassing nearly 270,000 acres of farmland across the country, compared to 900 million total farm acres, a different billionaire privately owns 2.2 million acres, making him the largest landowner in the U.S.
Jack Ma, the billionaire founder of Alibaba who disappeared from public view in 2020, appears to resurface in Thailand as he prepares to give up control of his company
The Bangkok restaurant Jay Fai posted a picture of the elusive billionaire on Instagram just hours before he ceded control of the company he founded.
Elon Musk's Warning Ahead Of Fed's Feb. 1 Decision: 'Higher The Rates, Harder They Fall'
Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter to recall the Federal Reserve's lowering interest rates in the aftermath of the 2007-09 Great Recession. The billionaire also recounted how his flagship electric vehicle venture received timely help back then. What Happened: Sharing a chart of the Fed funds rate, Musk reflected...
Major Retailer Appears Headed For Bankruptcy
The party may be over at Party City. Beloved theme and costume retailer Party City (PRTY) - Get Free Report is said to be considering bankruptcy within weeks, and is talking to bondholders about converting its debt to equity to help shore up its balance sheet. The company is also...
The Least Reliable Cars in America
For all the meticulous research and planning that usually goes into making a car purchase, there’s nothing more upsetting or disappointing than buying a lemon. An unreliable car that regularly needs repairs can end up being an endless money pit – and it can also be downright dangerous to drive. (These are the car brands […]
Why Jim Cramer Says Tesla Stock Is A 'Sleeping Giant'
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are taking off Tuesday despite catching a couple of price target cuts from analysts. Jim Cramer has indicated that Tesla may be "immunized" from negative coverage at current levels. "It's a sleeping giant now," Cramer said Tuesday on CNBC's "Squawk On The Street." What To Know:...
msn.com
3 Dow Stocks Down 30% to 55% That Are Screaming Buys for 2023
The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished 2022 down nearly 9%. It delivered a worse negative return only six times over the past 50 years. Several members of the blue chip index experienced especially sharp sell-offs. But that doesn't mean that better days aren't on the way. Here are three Dow stocks down 30% to 55% that are screaming buys for 2023.
Comments / 6