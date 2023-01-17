ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neutral site AFC Championship Game ticket sales announced

FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fans who want to see the Kansas City Chiefs possibly play the Buffalo Bills at a neutral site AFC Championship Game in Atlanta will have the opportunity to buy tickets this week.

The NFL announced Tuesday that season ticket members for both teams who previously opted in to purchase AFC Championship Game tickets will have an exclusive presale opportunity on Wednesday, Jan. 18, starting at 9 a.m.

Price of going to possible Chiefs, Bills AFC Championship game in Atlanta

Season ticket members will be provided unique passcodes to their season ticket accounts.

Fans who aren’t season ticket holders can register for a presale by signing up for a passcode starting at 9 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20.

Any remaining tickets following the presale will go on sale to the public on Monday, Jan. 23, at 9 a.m. through Ticketmaster if the neutral site game happens.

The Chiefs host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday afternoon in the AFC Divisional Round, and the Bills play the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon.

Even though all eyes are on a potential Chiefs-Bills match-up, Kansas City still needs to beat the Jaguars to clear their path. Both teams would need to win and advance to the title game for the Atlanta site to come into play.

Chiefs’ Mahomes reveals how he celebrated his first playoff win

But that isn’t stopping Chiefs fans from making plans.

The neutral site designation was a solution the NFL developed after Damar Hamlin suffered a life-threatening injury during the Bills/Bengals game in Week 17 , which led to the game getting canceled.

Kansas City earned a first-round bye after finishing the regular season 14-3, but they must play Buffalo on a neutral field if the teams advance. The Bills played one less game but previously had a head-to-head tie-breaker over the Chiefs.

“We all recognize why the game will be played in Atlanta, and we understand — first of all — we are glad Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills is recovering. And so this is a unique situation,” Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said.

But Lucas said beyond this potential game, the neutral site format takes away from local investments in stadiums and tourism.

Chiefs announce captains for playoff run

“I hope, I pray that the NFL doesn’t say after perhaps seeing an arrangement — if the Bills and Chiefs make it into the AFC Championship. I imagine the Chiefs will. But I hope the NFL doesn’t say, ‘Oh my, we have the chance to make even more money by putting these at unique venues all the time,” Lucas said.

“You know, that’s not right to our business owners and others. I recognize the reason for this unique situation. I just hope it stays a unique situation.”

Kickoff for the AFC Championship is set for Sunday, Jan. 29, at 5:30 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, if the Bills and Chiefs advance this weekend. If the Bengals beat the Bills and the Chiefs beat the Jaguars, Kansas City would host Cincinnati at Arrowhead Stadium.

FOX4 News Kansas City

