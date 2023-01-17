The University of Southern Indiana Southwest Indiana STEM (SwISTEM) Resource Center is set to host the Regional Science Olympiad from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. February 4 on campus. Indiana Science Olympiad (INSO) is a nonprofit organization devoted to improving the quality of science education, increasing student interest in science and providing recognition for outstanding achievement by students in grades six through 12. INSO encourages middle and high students to succeed in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO