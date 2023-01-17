Read full article on original website
Salida Chamber Requests Silent Auction Items
The Salida Chamber of Commerce is looking for artists/shopkeepers to assist with our Annual Community Awards Silent Auction. It will also accept certificates for providing services. The Salida Community Awards-Portraits of Success will be held from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. February 19, 2023 at the Salida SteamPlant Event Center. The...
CCCF Community Leaders Fellowship Impacts The Entire Community – Part 2
Why was the Community Leaders Fellowship created and what does it mean for the public?. In Part 1 of this series, Ark Valley Voice covered the Jan. 12 kickoff of the newly launched Chaffee County Community Foundation (CCCF) “Community Leaders Fellowship”, introducing the six Fellows and their mentors. While the names of the fellows may be familiar and appear as the public faces of their organizations, the community at large may not be aware of what the new program means to each of us. In Part 2, AVV explains the origins of the program and benefits to be realized by these organizations and the public they serve.
Salida Public Arts Commission Meeting Scheduled for January 18
The Salida Public Arts Commission (PAC) meets tonight beginning at 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 18. Only members can attend in person at the Riverside Annex at 220 W. Sackett Avenue in Salida. The public is invited to call in via zoom. Among old business is an update on Monarch Spur...
Chaffee County Participating in Point-in-Time Count of Area’s Unsheltered and Sheltered Populations
This month, Chaffee County will conduct its first Point-in-Time (PIT) Count of people experiencing homelessness within the county – both adults and unaccompanied youth — since 2016. The PIT Count of sheltered and unsheltered people helps establish the number of individuals experiencing homelessness in a specific area. The...
SNAP Benefits to Return to Pre-Pandemic levels
After nearly three years of additional federal food support during the COVID-19 pandemic, SNAP (Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program), the United States Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service announced this week that February 2023 is the final month of the temporary extra SNAP benefits, known as emergency allotments. The end...
Behavioral Health Workforce Stipend Fund Announced
Chaffee County Public Health Director Andrea Carlstrom shared an announcement today from the Region 15 Opioid Settlement Governance Committee, which serves Chaffee, Custer, Fremont, and Park Counties. A fund has been created to help behavioral health providers tackle the high cost of living in our area so they can continue to serve the area.
Salida Planning, City Council Hear Land Use Updates, Approve Lundberg-Castro Annexation, Zoning
In a combined meeting with the Salida City Council and Planning Commission, the Jan. 17 session focused on updates to land use initiatives, new planning tools, and terminology. Salida Community Development and Planning makes three major presentations. In less than 45 minutes, Community Development Director Bill Almquist provided updates and...
Letter to the Editor: Referendum on City of Salida Ordinance 2022-24 is Needed
Several weeks ago, I wrote a letter about my intention to file a referendum on the City of Salida Ordinance 2022-24, which increased taxes on all Short Term Rentals. Much has changed since then. I simultaneously sent that letter to the Mountain Mail and Council. I requested help from the...
Cañon City residents voice concern over ongoing illegal, destructive acts from homeless population
The issue of trespass and other recent alleged illegal and destructive acts by the local homeless population was brought before the Cañon City Council on Tuesday night. During the public input portion of the meeting, Chuck and Tori Cline said that they are aware of at least three fires in their neighborhood in recent weeks stemming from homeless camps in the Centennial Park/Arkansas River vicinity.
CPW designates two new 'Gold Medal' stretches of water, home to elite fishing
Two new 'Gold Medal' waters have been designated in Colorado, an honor bestowed to only the most elite trout fisheries in the state. According to a press release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife, sections of Gunnison and Taylor Rivers are the state's newest Gold Medal trout fisheries. The nod follows years of consideration and conservation work for these central Colorado spots.
HRRMC Board Opts Out of State Medical Leave Program
In a special session Wednesday, Jan. 11, the Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center (HRRMC) board voted to opt out of implementing the Colorado Family and Medical Leave Insurance (FAMLI) Program for employees in the hospital district. The program, approved by voters in 2020, establishes up to 12 weeks...
