numberfire.com
NBA Betting Guide for Thursday 1/19/23: 3 Spreads That Stand Out
Betting on the NBA can get a little overwhelming throughout the season because there are games every day, and there's just a lot to track throughout the season and entering every night -- spreads, over/unders, injuries, and so on. But you can rely on numberFire to help. We have a...
numberfire.com
FanDuel Daily Fantasy Football Helper: Divisional Round (Sunday)
Sunday features what is arguably the most anticipated matchup of the weekend between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills (5.5-point favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook), which kicks off the slate at 3:00 pm ET, and that's followed by an NFC showdown between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers (3.5-point favorites), a game that has the closest spread of the Divisional Round. If both games are as competitive as oddsmakers are projecting, we could have a really fun DFS slate on our hands.
numberfire.com
Australian Open Third Round Betting Guide: Friday 1/20/23
The first tennis Grand Slam of 2023 is already upon us! The third round of the Australian Open continues on Friday, and what better way to get in on the action than by making some wagers on the tennis odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. Where can we find the most betting...
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
msn.com
NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter
Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
4Star Politics: Kathy Nelson shares gameplan for upcoming sports events
NFL Draft is less than 100 days away in Kansas City with the first round on Thursday, April 27, last round concluding on Saturday, April 29
numberfire.com
Jamal Murray (foot/ankle) available for Nuggets on Friday night
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (foot/ankle) will play in Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Murray will suit up at home after Denver's guard was listed as probable with foot and ankle inflammation. In 31.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Murray to score 33.0 FanDuel points. Murray's projection includes 19.1...
numberfire.com
Caleb Martin (quad) available on Wednesday for Miami
Miami Heat point guard Caleb Martin (quad) is available for Wednesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Martin has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against the Pelicans on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 25.2 minutes against New Orleans. Martin's Wednesday projection includes 8.4 points,...
numberfire.com
Pelicans' Naji Marshall (toe) questionable on Friday
New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall (toe) is questionable for Friday's game against the Orlando Magic. Marshall is dealing with a toe injury and is questionable to face the Magic on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 34.6 minutes against Orlando. Marshall's Friday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Frank Ntilikina out of Mavericks' Wednesday lineup versus Hawks
Dallas Mavericks guard Frank Ntilikina is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Ntilikina will play a second unit role after Luka Doncic was named Wednesday's starter. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 352.1 minutes this season, Ntilikina is averaging 0.52 FanDuel points per minute.
numberfire.com
Pelicans' Herb Jones (back) questionable on Friday
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones (back) is questionable for Friday's game against the Orlando Magic. Jones continues to deal with a back injury but has been upgraded to questionable and will have a chance to face Orlando on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 28.4 minutes against the Magic.
numberfire.com
Taurean Prince (ankle) available for Minnesota's Wednesday matchup
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince (ankle) will play in Wednesday's game versus the Denver Nuggets. Prince will suit up on the road after Minnesota's forward was listed as questionable. In 24.9 expected minutes, our models project Prince to score 20.5 FanDuel points. Prince's Wednesday projection includes 11.3 points, 3.7 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Franz Wagner (ankle) active for Magic on Friday
Orlando Magic small forward Franz Wagner (ankle) will play in Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Wagner will make his 44th start this season after he was listed as questionable with a left ankle sprain. In 33.7 expected minutes, our models project Wagner to score 29.2 FanDuel points. Wagner's...
numberfire.com
Trail Blazers list Gary Payton II (ankle) as probable on Thursday
Miami Heat guard Gary Payton II (ankle) is probable for Thursday's game versus the Philadelphia 76ers. Payton II is on track to play on Thursday after he was listed as probable. In 18.1 expected minutes, our models project Payton II to score 16.8 FanDuel points. Payton II's projection includes 7.0...
numberfire.com
Heat's Kyle Lowry (knee) available on Wednesday
Miami Heat point guard Kyle Lowry (knee) is available for Wednesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Lowry has been upgraded from questionable to available and will be active for Wednesday's clash with the Pelicans. Our models expect him to play 31.7 minutes against New Orleans. Lowry's Wednesday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Jarred Vanderbilt operating in bench role for Jazz on Wednesday
Utah Jazz center Jarred Vanderbilt is not starting in Wednesday's contest versus the Los Angeles Clippers. Vanderbilt will come off the bench after Lauri Markkanen was named Utah's starter. In 19.8 expected minutes, our models project Vanderbilt to score 19.8 FanDuel points. Vanderbilt's projection includes 6.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Domantas Sabonis (illness) upgraded, available Friday for Kings
Sacramento Kings power forward Domantas Sabonis (illness) is available on Friday against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Sabonis is ready to return after missing Wednesday's matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers. He will likely replace Richaun Holmes in the starting lineup following a spot-start on Wednesday. numberFire's models project Domas for...
numberfire.com
LeBron James (ankle) available for Lakers on Wednesday night
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) will play in Wednesday's game versus the Sacramento Kings. James will suit up at home despite his questionable designation with an ankle ailment. In 35.0 expected minutes, our models project James to score 56.1 FanDuel points. James' Wednesday projection includes 32.9 points, 7.7...
