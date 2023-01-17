Howell County man charged with the murder of his father

WEST PLAINS, Mo. — A Howell County resident was arrested after his father was found severely beaten in his home.

Christopher Thomas Greenough, 34, of West Plains, was arrested on Jan. 12 and formally charged with one count of second-degree murder.

According to court documents, a man who sounded intoxicated called 911 on Jan. 11 to report a 60 or 64-year-old man with a nosebleed. The caller had trouble providing an address and became agitated with the dispatcher.

When the fire department arrived at the West Plains residence, Greenough answered the door. He asked why the responder was there and then went outside to get the responder’s license plate number. He went back inside because he forgot a pen and then turned to ask the responder for his name.

The responder said he observed blood on Greenough’s hands, bare chest, stomach and pants. The responder asked if he was the injured person from the call, which Greenough denied. When the responder asked to see the injured person, Greenough declined. The responder called the Howell County Sheriff’s Office.

When a deputy arrived, they observed Greenough covered in blood through a window. Greenough told the deputy they needed a warrant to enter. The deputy forced through the front door and demanded to see the injured person, to which Greenough replied, “f*** you.” Greenough ran through the house and the deputy chased him.

The deputy saw a large amount of blood on the floor and a man face-down in a large chair. Greenough jumped into the chair, knocking the man onto the floor. The man was identified as Christopher’s father, David Greenough, his head covered in blood.

Christopher Greenough was forced to the ground and handcuffed. David Greenough was found to be alive and was taken to a West Plains hospital. He died from his injuries.

David Greenough’s 97-year-old hearing-impaired mother was found to be in the house. She told deputies that Christopher had been drinking all day. Around 5:30 p.m., she removed her hearing aids and went to bed. She said she did not know what happened after that.

Deputies reported that there was a history of domestic violence between Christopher and David and that alcohol was usually involved.

Christopher had a hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. on Jan. 17 and a preliminary hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. on Feb. 2.

This article will be updated as the case progresses.

