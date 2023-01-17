Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Former Husker will coach UNK secondary as graduate assistant
Kearney, Neb. – Nebraska Kearney head football coach Ryan Held announced today that Eric Lee Jr. will serve as a graduate assistant coach and work with the Loper secondary. The former Husker defensive back most recently was the Head of Football Operations at Orange Lutheran High School in Orange, Calif. Serving as UNL Football Camp instructor during his playing days, Lee Jr. worked in the private sector after graduation.
klkntv.com
PHOTOS: Winter storm unloads several inches of snow in parts of Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Once again, significant snowfall is missing Lincoln. But several inches were dumped across the western half of the state. Several roads west of Grand Island, including Interstate 80, have been closed due to snow and ice, according to Nebraska511. If you have any photos you’d...
KETV.com
Heavy snowfall closes interstates, highways in Western Nebraska
The Nebraska Department of Transportation reports multiple interstate and highway closures in Western Nebraska as a winter storm moves east across the state. Interstate 80 was closed early Wednesday between Kearney and the Wyoming border. On Wednesday afternoon, I-80 was closed westbound at Grand Island. Interstate 76 westbound was closed earlier Tuesday morning from I-80 to the Colorado border.
Kearney Hub
Photos: On I-80 in Nebraska, this is what you'll see
Department of Transportation cameras close to 10 a.m. show deteriorating conditions west of Grand Island. Then the interstate becomes impassable; it's closed west of Kearney.
WOWT
Nebraska State Patrol arrests Colorado man in apparent road rage incident
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Colorado man was arrested by Nebraska state troopers after an apparent case of road rage. Around 2 p.m. Tuesday, Buffalo County dispatched troopers to perform a traffic stop near the Lexington exit on I-80. The driver of a Ford Fusion was reportedly brandishing a handgun at another driver.
KSNB Local4
Major winter storm threatens travel Wednesday
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A major winter storm will begin producing snow in Southwest Nebraska late evening prior to midnight, with snow becoming widespread across central areas the rest of the night. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories will go into effect from midnight tonight through Wednesday night for heavy snow accumulations, blowing snow reducing visibility, and in southeast areas, a mix with freezing rain or sleet that could lay down a glaze of ice making travel treacherous.
News Channel Nebraska
Snow forces closure of I-80 westbound at Kearney
KEARNEY, Neb. - The only vehicles traveling on Interstate 80 west of Kearney are snow plows. The Nebraska Department of Transportation shut down I-80 from Kearney to Wyoming shortly after 6:30 Wednesday morning. Transportation officials say roads will become impassable because of heavy snow. The NDOT also shut down Highway 30 to the west of Kearney.
journaldemocrat.com
Nebraska State Patrol News
Arizona pair arrested and 50K fentanyl pills seized. Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two Arizona men after locating approximately 50,000 suspected fentanyl pills during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Aurora. The incident occurred Thursday, Jan. 12, at approximately 8:30 a.m., when a trooper observed an...
Police provide update on missing elderly Aurora couple
A couple from Aurora, Nebraska have been missing since last week. Eighty-nine-year-old Robert and 92-year-old Veda Proctor were last seen on Friday in Aurora.
News Channel Nebraska
NSP cancels Endangered Missing Advisory, Aurora couple still missing
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol has canceled an ‘Endangered Missing Advisory’ for Robert Proctor, but says he is still missing along with his wife, Loveda. NSP said anytime someone is missing for longer than 72 hours it’s automatically canceled. Aurora Police told 10/11 Now...
Kearney Hub
Family discusses missing Aurora couple
Bob and Loveda Proctor, the Aurora couple who haven’t been seen since last week, were still missing as of Tuesday. The couple is believed to be traveling in a blue 2007 Chrysler Pacifica. It was initially reported that the Proctors were last seen Thursday at Applebee’s in Grand Island....
Kearney Hub
Snow changes refuse collection schedule in Kearney
KEARNEY – The city of Kearney Sanitation Division announced that due to the snow emergency the following changes will be in effect for the Kearney Area Solid Waste Agency Landfill and the refuse collection system. Commercial businesses will resume collection schedules beginning Friday. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts...
News Channel Nebraska
Interstate 80 now closed near Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Conditions deteriorated in Grand Island overnight, causing further closures on Interstate 80 and Highway 30. While it seemed that it wasn’t going to snow around 2 p.m., the snow started to pile up and hadn't stopped until the early morning hours of Thursday. According to...
KSNB Local4
HPD responds to 5 accidents, stuck vehicles during winter storm
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings Police stayed busy during the storm Wednesday, responding to calls of vehicles getting stuck. Sgt. Jason Haase said most of the dayshift officers were the ones that dealt with it the most when the snow really started to come down. He said there were several...
News Channel Nebraska
Winter Storm Warning issued, snow emergencies declared in Tri-Cities
HASTINGS, NE — Communities in Central Nebraska are bracing for a serious snowstorm to hit on Wednesday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning running all day on Wednesday for the whole region. The Tri-Cities region is expected to receive at least seven inches of snow and could get up to a foot. Areas to the north and west of Kearney are projected to receive even higher amounts of snow.
klkntv.com
Man wanted in 2 counties put up fight when Grand Island officer found him, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Grand Island Police officer had his hands full when a man tried to flee from arrest last weekend. Police said Kelvin Macedo was seen in a car associated with a missing and endangered person, causing officers to perform a traffic stop. The officer thought...
News Channel Nebraska
Partyline Wednesday 1-18
Today’s show is brought to you by: Auto Glass Experts, Big Dally’s Deli, Hajny Auto Sales, Horizon Recovery & Counseling Center, and Pat’s Auto Repair & Towing. Looking for: Galvanized Garbage Can and Lid, Welding Gloves, 402-463-4446. For sale: 2XL – 3XL Shirts $5 each, Camo Winter...
klkntv.com
Police: Man broke into Grand Island home, made midnight snack
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A man is behind bars after police say he walked into a home for an unauthorized late-night snack. The Grand Island Police Department says Timothy Byers was found inside a home that didn’t belong to him Friday. Some time before 11 p.m., Byers reportedly...
