Greenwich, CT

Joseph Baynes Named Greenwich Schools Special Education Coordinator

Greenwich Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Toni Jones today announced that Joseph Baynes has been named special education coordinator, effective immediately. Mr. Baynes had been serving as interim special education coordinator since October. Mr. Baynes will be responsible for planning, coordinating, and supervising special education services, while assisting building administrators in...
Updated: RTM Member Moves to Overrule the Decision of the Moderator on CTCL Grant Vote, Citing “Operational glitch”

Update: At 10:11pm Michael Spilo sent the following to the RTM Moderator Alexis Voulgaris, with a cc to Town Clerk Jackie Budkins, Town Attorney Barbara Schellenberg, Assistant Town Attorney Ahmad, Aamina, Republican Registrar of Voters Fred DeCaro III and Greenwich First Selectman Fred Camillo:. RE: Motion to overrule. Madam Moderator,
Musicians from Marlboro Return to the Friends Concert Series at Greenwich Library

Greenwich Library is pleased to announce that the second performance by the Musicians from Marlboro in the Friends Concert Series will take place on Sunday, February 12 from 3:00-4:30pm in the Berkley Theater. February’s concert features seven outstanding musicians performing both classical and contemporary works. Performers include Kristina Bachrach, soprano;...
Les Beaux Arts Gallery Reopens with Exhibition of Works by the Dr. Rev. Ed Horstmann

After three years of forced slumber, Les Beaux Arts gallery is proud to open its doors again with a cutting edge exhibition of works by the Dr. Rev. Ed Horstmann. The show will open on Sunday, January 22, 2023 with a vernissage at 4:00pm, including a film premiere of the documentary, “The Marks We Make,” by Leslie Smith Kons. The exhibition will remain until March 8, 2023.
