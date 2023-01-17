After three years of forced slumber, Les Beaux Arts gallery is proud to open its doors again with a cutting edge exhibition of works by the Dr. Rev. Ed Horstmann. The show will open on Sunday, January 22, 2023 with a vernissage at 4:00pm, including a film premiere of the documentary, “The Marks We Make,” by Leslie Smith Kons. The exhibition will remain until March 8, 2023.

GREENWICH, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO