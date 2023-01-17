Biden would defeat Trump in 2024 but lose to Ron DeSantis: poll

President Biden would easily beat former President Donald Trump in a hypothetical 2024 election matchup — but would lose if he faced off against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, according to a recent poll.

In a rematch of the 2020 presidential contest , the 80-year-old Biden would prevail over his 76-year-old predecessor by eight percentage points in the popular vote — 49% to 41% — but would fall to the Sunshine State’s Republican governor by 45% to 42% in a head-to-head contest, the WPA Intelligence survey released Jan. 13 found.

Trump announced Nov. 15 that he would mount a third consecutive run for the White House, while Biden is expected to seek re-election, but has yet to make a formal announcement.

DeSantis, fresh off a landslide re-election victory on Nov. 8, has not said whether he will enter the 2024 race — but most observers expect him to get in later this year.

President Biden would defeat Donald Trump in a hypothetical 2024 matchup — but he would fall to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a new poll found. Yuri Gripas / Pool via CNP / Spl

The poll concluded that former President Donald Trump would lose to President Biden in a hypothetical 2024 matchup. AP

The poll indicated DeSantis would be the overall winner in a matchup against Biden. AP

The poll, taken between Jan. 2 and Jan. 8 and commissioned by the conservative Club for Growth , found that while DeSantis lagged behind Biden and Trump in name recognition, his favorability rating (41%) surpassed the former president’s (39%) and came within four percentage points of the current president (45%).

But DeSantis’ unfavorable rating (38%) comes in well below Biden (55%) and Trump (60%).

“More Americans are learning about Ron DeSantis and the good he’s done as the governor of Florida,” said Club for Growth PAC president David McIntosh. “Of the potential candidates surveyed, DeSantis has high favorability with room to grow.”

The poll showing President Trump defeating Donald Trump in a hypothetical 2024 matchup but losing to Gov. Ron DeSantis. WPA Intelligence

The survey was concluded before the announcement that classified documents from Biden’s time as vice president had been found at his Wilmington, Del., home, as well as a DC think tank office he used after leaving the Obama administration in 2017.

A special counsel, former Maryland US Attorney Robert Hur, was tapped by Attorney General Merrick Garland last week to examine the matter.

Trump is also facing a special counsel probe into his retention of classified documents found Aug. 8 at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, as well as his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

The poll surveyed 1,035 voters and has a margin of error of plus or minus three percentage points.