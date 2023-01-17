ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Biden would defeat Trump in 2024 but lose to Ron DeSantis: poll

By Mark Moore
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iGgsY_0kHVCY7500

President Biden would easily beat former President Donald Trump in a hypothetical 2024 election matchup — but would lose if he faced off against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, according to a recent poll.

In a rematch of the 2020 presidential contest , the 80-year-old Biden would prevail over his 76-year-old predecessor by eight percentage points in the popular vote — 49% to 41% — but would fall to the Sunshine State’s Republican governor by 45% to 42% in a head-to-head contest, the WPA Intelligence survey released Jan. 13 found.

Trump announced Nov. 15 that he would mount a third consecutive run for the White House, while Biden is expected to seek re-election, but has yet to make a formal announcement.

DeSantis, fresh off a landslide re-election victory on Nov. 8, has not said whether he will enter the 2024 race — but most observers expect him to get in later this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XCSN1_0kHVCY7500
President Biden would defeat Donald Trump in a hypothetical 2024 matchup — but he would fall to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a new poll found.
Yuri Gripas / Pool via CNP / Spl
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pvFPz_0kHVCY7500
The poll concluded that former President Donald Trump would lose to President Biden in a hypothetical 2024 matchup.
AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fgTFc_0kHVCY7500
The poll indicated DeSantis would be the overall winner in a matchup against Biden.
AP

The poll, taken between Jan. 2 and Jan. 8 and commissioned by the conservative Club for Growth , found that while DeSantis lagged behind Biden and Trump in name recognition, his favorability rating (41%) surpassed the former president’s (39%) and came within four percentage points of the current president (45%).

But DeSantis’ unfavorable rating (38%) comes in well below Biden (55%) and Trump (60%).

“More Americans are learning about Ron DeSantis and the good he’s done as the governor of Florida,” said Club for Growth PAC president David McIntosh. “Of the potential candidates surveyed, DeSantis has high favorability with room to grow.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hra8H_0kHVCY7500
The poll showing President Trump defeating Donald Trump in a hypothetical 2024 matchup but losing to Gov. Ron DeSantis.
WPA Intelligence

The survey was concluded before the announcement that classified documents from Biden’s time as vice president had been found at his Wilmington, Del., home, as well as a DC think tank office he used after leaving the Obama administration in 2017.

A special counsel, former Maryland US Attorney Robert Hur, was tapped by Attorney General Merrick Garland last week to examine the matter.

Trump is also facing a special counsel probe into his retention of classified documents found Aug. 8 at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, as well as his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

The poll surveyed 1,035 voters and has a margin of error of plus or minus three percentage points.

Comments / 17

Lives in nj nj
3d ago

this shows how spiteful people are bottom line are you better off now then you were 2 yrs ago ...its a no brainer

Reply(3)
8
Related
SheKnows

Ron DeSantis' Wife Casey Is Throwing Fashion Hints That Her Husband Is Going to Challenge Donald Trump for President

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The fight for the Republican Party nomination for the Oval Office might have just gotten started without a second contender even officially entering the race. It looks like Gov. Ron DeSantis wife, Casey, is giving subtle clues with her very first-lady fashions.  At her husband’s second Florida gubernatorial inauguration on Tuesday, Casey channeled an American style icon: Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis. (See the photo HERE.) She chose a mint-green Alex Perry design with a sheath-dress silhouette and an attached cape at the...
FLORIDA STATE
SheKnows

Donald Trump Was Reportedly Behind Melania's Snub of Inviting Jill Biden to the White House for Tea

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. After Joe Biden was elected president in 2020, the transition of power was supposed to begin. If anyone remembers that time, Donald Trump made it very difficult for the incoming administration to get their jobs done, and he’s reportedly the reason why former First Lady Melania Trump didn’t uphold the tradition of welcoming the incoming First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden, to the White House.  It was Melania’s former aide Stephanie Grisham, author of I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw...
SheKnows

Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Reportedly Planned a Scheme to Remove Mike Pence From Donald Trump’s 2020 Campaign

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have exited political life, but they were certainly in the mix during the Donald Trump administration, where they are being accused of trying to unseat Vice President Mike Pence for the 2020 presidential campaign. Those allegations surfaced in former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s upcoming book, Never Give an Inch: Fighting for the America I Love.
Augusta Free Press

Democrat flip in special election likely spells end for Youngkin’s presidential ambitions

Aaron Rouse’s win in the election to fill Jen Kiggans’ seat in the State Senate has put the final nail in the coffin on Glenn Youngkin’s presidential ambitions. Rouse, a Democrat, defeated Republican Kevin Adams in the special election in the Seventh District, which represents the Norfolk-Virginia Beach area, giving Democrats a 22-18 advantage in the State Senate.
VIRGINIA STATE
msn.com

Trump Says Biden 'Convinced' Putin To Bomb Ukraine In Mar-a-Lago Campaign Speech

Donald Trump claimed President Joe Biden “convinced” Russian President Vladimir Putin to “go into Ukraine” in a mini campaign speech to a Mar-a-Lago audience over the weekend. He falsely insisted that Biden encourage Putin when he said it would be “no problem” if Putin took “some...
msn.com

Matt Gaetz says embattled GOP Rep. George Santos shouldn't be 'subject to shunning' before his ethics process: 'He deserves the chance to at least make his case'

Matt Gaetz said George Santos shouldn't be shunned in advance of a congressional ethics process. Gaetz made the remarks while guest hosting for ex-Trump aide Steve Bannon's "War Room" podcast. "I think he deserves the chance to at least make his case," Gaetz said of his embattled GOP colleague. Rep....
CALIFORNIA STATE
New York Post

Now Secret Service admits it has some Biden Delaware visitor records

WASHINGTON — What a difference three days makes. The Secret Service admitted Thursday that it does, in fact, have information on visitors to President Biden’s Wilmington, Del., residence during the time he kept classified records in the home’s garage. Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi claimed Monday that “we don’t independently maintain our own visitor logs because it’s a private residence.” But Guglielmi’s tune had changed Thursday, when he said that “the Secret Service does generate law enforcement and criminal justice information records for various individuals who may come into contact with Secret Service protected sites.” Meanwhile, Fox News quoted an unnamed source...
WILMINGTON, DE
OK! Magazine

Ivanka Trump Living Lavish Retirement Life Following Rumors Of Jared Kushner Marital Woes

Ivanka Trump is giving off all of the relaxing, carefree vibes despite rumors that her marriage to Jared Kushner is on the rocks. Over the past few weeks, the daughter of former President Donald Trump has been frequently spotted out and about, from golfing with friends to hosting luxurious parties in pricey Miami condos as her husband works to land his next big business deal. On Wednesday, January 11, Ivanka was seen sporting a 1970s style denim jumpsuit and a short bob haircut, one day before heading to Palm Beach, Flor., for a round of golf. BAD BLOOD? IVANKA TRUMP...
The Independent

Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home

Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Voices: Why Republicans really want to impeach Biden

The Republican House has finally, after 15 votes, managed to elect Kevin McCarthy as speaker. That means they can get on to their main business: impeaching Joe Biden for something. Or for anything.Of course, Democrats control the other chamber of Congress. The chance of a frivolous House impeachment getting the 60 votes in the Senate for removal is somewhere between zero and zilch. So why are Republicans so obsessed with taking a nonsense vote on a nonsense issue that will result in nothing?I think the answer is that the nonsense is the point. Republicans want to impeach Biden in a...
GEORGIA STATE
Salon

Proud Boys are right about one thing: It's ridiculous that Trump's not in prison

"President Trump told these people that the election was stolen," declared the lawyer for Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio last week, during opening remarks for his client's trial on charges of seditious conspiracy. Tarrio and other Proud Boys who believed they were acting on Trump's wishes when they stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, are merely "scapegoats" for the government, he continued, because it would be too hard to put the ex-president on the witness stand, "with his army of lawyers."
New York Post

Two-thirds of Americans, majority of Democrats support Biden classified document probe

Nearly two-third of Americans, including a majority of Democrats, support a congressional investigation into President Biden’s mishandling of classified documents, according to a new poll. The Yahoo News/YouGov poll released Wednesday found that 64% of US adults and 52% of Democrats are in favor of lawmakers “investigating the classified documents found at Biden’s home and post-vice-presidential office.” Only 16% of Americans and 27% of Democrats opposed Congress probing the scandal.  The poll also found that Americans aren’t buying the spin from some Democrats and liberal media outlets that say the 80-year-old commander-in-chief’s classified materials scandal is less serious than former President Donald...
WASHINGTON STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
164K+
Followers
74K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy