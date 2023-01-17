ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

Here come the bandwagon fans! Dallas Cowboys have the most, survey shows

By Alejandra Yañez
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44sCBA_0kHVCQ3H00

BROWNSVILLE, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — A nationwide survey of NFL fans revealed the Dallas Cowboys rank No.1 for having the most bandwagon fans in the league.

The survey, conducted by NJ.Bet, stated most fans jump on the Dallas Cowboy bandwagon because of the fashionable team colors and logo.

Cowboys worth billions more than any other sports team in America

The royal blue and metallic silver of “America’s Team” seems to catch the eye of lots of NFL fans.

Dallas was also voted most likely to acquire the most bandwagon fans in 2023.

According to the survey, 64% of fans know someone who is a bandwagon fan, though only 20% actually admit to it.

Study: Pace of US EV adoption requires 8X charger growth by 2030

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was ranked number four for quarterbacks with the largest bandwagon following. Tom Brady was ranked number one, but after last night’s win against the Buccaneers, Prescott along with the Cowboys may gain more bandwagon fans as they head to the playoffs.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
BALTIMORE, MD
msn.com

NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter

Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
OnlyHomers

Current Wrestling Champion Dies

Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
KLST/KSAN

Larry Summers warns of 1970s economic crisis if banks back down on interest rates

Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers warned on Friday that backing down on interest rates as a means of controlling inflation could precipitate a 1970s-style economic crisis. “I think to suppose that some kind of relenting on an inflation target will be a salvation would be a costly error that would ultimately have adverse efforts, as […]
KLST/KSAN

HIGHLIGHTS: TLCA defeats Wall in a district 6-3A showdown

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The TLCA Eagles defeat the Wall Hawks 43-28 in a hostile environment. It was a team effort in the win on Friday night for the TLCA Eagles with their starting five players all contributing to the scoring department. Luis Casillas led the way scoring 10 points for the TLCA Eagles. Augden […]
WALL, TX
KLST/KSAN

One hospitalized after driver disregards red light

SAN ANGELO, Texas — One person has been hospitalized after a collision at the intersection of Howard and Freeland. According to officers on the scene, the collision between the white Chevy Silverado (eastbound on Freeland) and a White Dodge pickup (northbound on Howard) was caused by disregarding a red light. It is unknown at this […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Homeowners concerned by proposed abandonment of Cox Lane

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Presented during the January 17, 2023, City Council meeting was a proposal to abandon a portion of Cox Lane. Homeowners in the area voiced concerns about heavy traffic, safety and more. The request for the abandonment of a portion of Cox Lane, next to a residential neighborhood, would begin at 1861 […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy