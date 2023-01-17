Read full article on original website
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ADAM CHRISTOPHER ELDER, 19, Manhattan, Driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol; 1st conv. blood/breath .08 or >; Liquor purchase/possess/consume by minor 18-20 yrs; 1st conviction; Transporting an open container; Bond $750.
MANHATTAN - According to the Riley County Police Department, a Manhattan man has been arrested in connection with shots fired overnight in Manhattan. RCPD officers responded to the 2500 block of Brook Lane in Manhattan around 3:15 am on Friday, January 20th. Upon arrival, officers spoke with a 26-year-old woman...
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged theft by deception and unlawful computer acts in Manhattan. On Tuesday, Champion Teamwear, 520 McCall Road in Manhattan, reported unknown suspects fraudulently claimed to be employees of New York Presbyterian Hospital, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. The suspects ordered over $100,000 in merchandise that was shipped to them but never paid for.
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a house fire in Manhattan have made an arrest. Just after 2:30p.m. Tuesday, officers filed a report for arson in the 800 block of Pottawatomie Avenue in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 75-year-old woman reported a 28-year-old woman started a fire inside the victim's home.
OSAGE COUNTY– Law enforcement authorities investigating the burglary that occurred at the Santa Fe Trail High School, 15701 S. California Road in Carbondale during the early morning hours of January 12 have identified a person of interest, according to Sheriff Chris Wells. The sheriff asked for the public’s assistance...
SALINE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man for for suspected distribution of methamphetamine. Just after 1p.m. Thursday, Kansas Bureau of Investigation agents arrested Gregory “Bo” Westfall, 55, of Salina, at a hotel at 3932 S. 9th St. in Salina, according to a media release from the KBI.
SHAWNEE COUNTY —One person died in an accident late Thursday in Shawnee County. Just after 11:30 p.m., police dispatch in Topeka began receiving reports of erratic driving by a driver later identified as 21-year-old Cheyenne Day of Topeka in a silver vehicle, according to city spokesperson Gretchen Spiker. Police...
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged arson fire. Just after 2:30p.m. Tuesday, officers filed a report for arson in the 800 block of Pottawatomie Avenue in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 75-year-old woman reported a 28-year-old woman started a fire inside...
MANHATTAN —A man was injured in an accident just after 7:30a.m. Wednesday in Manhattan. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by Kara Catherine Ray, 47, Manhattan, was westbound in the 1600 block Claflin Road just west of Mid-Kansas Drive. The car struck a pedestrian...
KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City-area man has pleaded guilty to multiple felonies in connection with the June 2019 fatal shooting of 54-year-old Kimberly Renee Alcorn, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Dana C. Jones, 48, pleaded guilty to Murder 2nd Degree, Assault 1st Degree and two counts...
KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City man has been charged in a fatal New Year's Day, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Daqunne E. Green, 24, faces Murder 2nd Degree Unlawful Use of a Weapon and two counts of Armed Criminal Action. According to court records, police were...
MANHATTAN - Parking enforcement in Manhattan will begin using license plate recognition technology starting on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. This technology combines GPS with camera technology to identify vehicles parked along streets with time limits to the parking stalls, including Poyntz Avenue and Moro Street among others. Parking enforcement agents...
FORT RILEY - On January 10th, 2023, the US Army named Fort Riley, one of seven installations, as a 2022 Army Community Partnership Award winner. USD 475 Geary County and Fort Riley were recognized for the partnership between the installation and school district for a first Design-build Capital Improvement, Repair and Maintenance Intergovernmental Support Agreement(IGSA).
MANHATTAN - Be Able Community welcomed volunteers on Tuesday morning as part of their 'Love Thy Neighborhood' initiative to walk down Yuma street cleaning up trash left on the street and curbs. Be Able assists community members in finding ways to overcome obstacles in their lives by loving neighbors and...
GEARY COUNTY —Oscar winning screen writer and Kansas native Kevin Willmott delivered the keynote remarks at the Martin Luther King Jr. celebration in Junction City Monday. He told a large audience at the C.L. Hoover Opera House that Junction City is now an example, " of the multiracial democracy that America want to be. "
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A man charged with threatening to kill a Kansas congressman is harmless, believing he has a special relationship with God and his weapons are “meteors and plagues,” not “knives and guns,” a defense attorney argued Tuesday during a federal criminal trial.
The pipeline company that spilled nearly 600,000 gallons of oil onto fields and into a stream in north-central Kansas says it has cleaned up more than 85% of the crude. Meanwhile, the Washington County, Kansas, newspaper reported that the Keystone pipeline is by far the county’s biggest source of tax revenue. The county’s second-biggest source of tax revenue? Also a pipeline operator.
On this episode of Forward Ever: Leading in Challenging Times host Gary Shorman speaks with I Love My Librarian Award winner, Tara Coleman.
