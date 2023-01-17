If you think the term "guilty pleasure" is a bad thing, we've got news for you — the guilt is part of the fun. From flowery rom coms to cheeseball action flicks and bizarro musicals, our guilty pleasure movies all have one thing in common: they were, for the most part, critical bombs (and, sometimes, box office bombs as well). But just like we don't need nutritionists telling us that a deep dish pizza with a side of hot fudge isn't good for us, we also don't need critics telling us the movies we enjoy are trash. Sure, these films may be convoluted and over-the-top, but they're also, for the most part, pretty darn sincere. Not surprisingly, all of the choices on our list got higher Rotten Tomatoes audience scores than critical ones, being the clearest sign that the people have spoken — and the guilty pleasures have won.

16 DAYS AGO