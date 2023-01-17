ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pro Hockey Rumors

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Hockey Rumors

Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo leaves game with lower-body injury

The Boston Bruins have announced that defenseman Brandon Carlo has suffered a lower-body injury, and is unlikely to return to tonight’s game against the New York Rangers. Carlo, a 26-year-old stay-at-home defenseman, is no stranger to injury issues, although this one is thankfully of the lower-body variety. While no injury is ever good news for a player, Carlo has battled concussions during his tenure as a Bruin, meaning the fact that this injury isn’t adding to that history is worth being thankful for.
BOSTON, MA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Sabres place veteran forward Vinnie Hinostroza on waivers

The Buffalo Sabres were trying to find a new home for Vinnie Hinostroza, and now they might just let him go for nothing. The veteran forward has been placed on waivers today, along with Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet. Friedman reports that McCarron is...
BUFFALO, NY
Pro Hockey Rumors

Kings place forward Carl Grundstrom on IR

The Los Angeles Kings have completed a handful of moves, starting with the placement of Carl Grundstrom on injured reserve. He is expected to be out through the All-Star break, according to team reporter Zach Dooley. With Gabriel Vilardi also dealing with a minor injury, the team has recalled both Samuel Fagemo and Alex Turcotte from the minor leagues. Tobias Bjornfot is coming with them, giving the Kings another body on defense.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Devils activate Nathan Bastian from injured reserve

The New Jersey Devils are getting an important reinforcement, as Nathan Bastian has been activated from injured reserve. To make room on the roster, Nolan Foote has been returned to the AHL. Bastian, 25, hasn’t played since going down in November with an upper-body injury. The physical forward had eight...
NEWARK, NJ
Pro Hockey Rumors

January Calder Trophy watch: Forwards

The middle of the season is a common time for awards check-ins in the NHL, and for good reason. We have a large enough sample size under our belts to cross off some early-season hot and cold streaks, and it’s given some time for players to grow into impact roles for new teams.
Pro Hockey Rumors

Penguins' Kasperi Kapanen dealing with lower-body injury

The nightmare season for Kasperi Kapanen continues. The Pittsburgh Penguins announced that Kapanen will be out on a week-to-week basis with a lower-body injury. It’s brutal timing for the 26-year-old, as Kapanen had just started to find a consistent level of play. Through healthy scratches, benchings and demotions, he has 17 points in 35 games so far. While only one of those points had come in his last seven appearances, there were some encouraging signs that he could fit into a bottom-six role for the rest of the season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Hurricanes confirm serious injury for Max Pacioretty

The Hurricanes officially announced Max Pacioretty has torn his Achilles. Luke DeCock of the Raleigh News & Observer was the first to report that Pacioretty tore his right Achilles tendon, just two weeks after returning to action. It’s the same injury he suffered in August, and although no firm timeline has been released by the team, it will in all likelihood knock him out for the rest of the season.
RALEIGH, NC
Pro Hockey Rumors

Wild make Matt Dumba healthy scratch vs. Hurricanes

With just a few weeks left before the trade deadline, an interesting wrinkle has appeared in Minnesota. The Wild are going to make Matt Dumba a healthy scratch tonight, according to Michael Russo of The Athletic. The “hockey decision” is based on his play, notes Sarah McLellan of the Star-Tribune, though head coach Dean Evason refused to get into specifics.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Pro Hockey Rumors

Pro Hockey Rumors

2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
319K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Hockey Rumors delivers the latest news on NHL trades and free agency, with new material 365 days a year.

 https://www.prohockeyrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy