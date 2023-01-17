Read full article on original website
Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo leaves game with lower-body injury
The Boston Bruins have announced that defenseman Brandon Carlo has suffered a lower-body injury, and is unlikely to return to tonight’s game against the New York Rangers. Carlo, a 26-year-old stay-at-home defenseman, is no stranger to injury issues, although this one is thankfully of the lower-body variety. While no injury is ever good news for a player, Carlo has battled concussions during his tenure as a Bruin, meaning the fact that this injury isn’t adding to that history is worth being thankful for.
Carolina Hurricanes' Max Pacoiretty placed on injured reserve
After just five games, Max Pacioretty is back on injured reserve. The Carolina Hurricanes moved the veteran winger after he suffered a non-contact injury last night to the same leg that underwent surgery to repair a torn Achilles tendon last summer. The Hurricanes have not given a timeline for Pacioretty’s...
Sabres place veteran forward Vinnie Hinostroza on waivers
The Buffalo Sabres were trying to find a new home for Vinnie Hinostroza, and now they might just let him go for nothing. The veteran forward has been placed on waivers today, along with Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet. Friedman reports that McCarron is...
Kings place forward Carl Grundstrom on IR
The Los Angeles Kings have completed a handful of moves, starting with the placement of Carl Grundstrom on injured reserve. He is expected to be out through the All-Star break, according to team reporter Zach Dooley. With Gabriel Vilardi also dealing with a minor injury, the team has recalled both Samuel Fagemo and Alex Turcotte from the minor leagues. Tobias Bjornfot is coming with them, giving the Kings another body on defense.
Devils activate Nathan Bastian from injured reserve
The New Jersey Devils are getting an important reinforcement, as Nathan Bastian has been activated from injured reserve. To make room on the roster, Nolan Foote has been returned to the AHL. Bastian, 25, hasn’t played since going down in November with an upper-body injury. The physical forward had eight...
January Calder Trophy watch: Forwards
The middle of the season is a common time for awards check-ins in the NHL, and for good reason. We have a large enough sample size under our belts to cross off some early-season hot and cold streaks, and it’s given some time for players to grow into impact roles for new teams.
Penguins' Kasperi Kapanen dealing with lower-body injury
The nightmare season for Kasperi Kapanen continues. The Pittsburgh Penguins announced that Kapanen will be out on a week-to-week basis with a lower-body injury. It’s brutal timing for the 26-year-old, as Kapanen had just started to find a consistent level of play. Through healthy scratches, benchings and demotions, he has 17 points in 35 games so far. While only one of those points had come in his last seven appearances, there were some encouraging signs that he could fit into a bottom-six role for the rest of the season.
Hurricanes confirm serious injury for Max Pacioretty
The Hurricanes officially announced Max Pacioretty has torn his Achilles. Luke DeCock of the Raleigh News & Observer was the first to report that Pacioretty tore his right Achilles tendon, just two weeks after returning to action. It’s the same injury he suffered in August, and although no firm timeline has been released by the team, it will in all likelihood knock him out for the rest of the season.
Avalanche star Cale Makar out Wednesday, listed as day-to-day
The Colorado Avalanche will again be without a core piece. Head coach Jared Bednar said that defenseman Cale Makar is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury and won't play Wednesday against the Flames. Makar did travel with the team on their road trip. Last year’s Conn Smythe and Norris Trophy winner,...
Wild make Matt Dumba healthy scratch vs. Hurricanes
With just a few weeks left before the trade deadline, an interesting wrinkle has appeared in Minnesota. The Wild are going to make Matt Dumba a healthy scratch tonight, according to Michael Russo of The Athletic. The “hockey decision” is based on his play, notes Sarah McLellan of the Star-Tribune, though head coach Dean Evason refused to get into specifics.
