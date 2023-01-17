ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

insideevs.com

Carmax Sold Over Half Its Tesla Inventory In 24 Hours

Now that Tesla's new car prices are much lower, the same is becoming true of used Tesla prices. Just a quick look at the online car sales website Carmax shows a 57 percent drop in Tesla inventory over a 24-hour period. When Tesla first dropped its prices in the US...
Autoblog

Tesla's price cuts trigger a serious surge in buyer interest

Tesla's price cuts are drawing in more buyer interest, according to data collected by car-shopping website Edmunds. After Elon Musk's automaker slashed the prices of its most popular vehicles last week, on-site shopper interest in the EV-maker's cars surged, Edmunds found. The Model Y, which saw a 20% price cut,...
torquenews.com

Tesla's Addressable Market Just Tripled - Here's Why

We can see that due to Tesla's recent price cuts, that its addressable market for its vehicles has tripled. We'll go over why. With Tesla's recent price cuts, there has been a surge in orders. This makes sense because the price of Tesla's vehicles went down by as much as 20%. It's total addressable market is about triple what it used to be.
torquenews.com

Study: Tesla Model 3 Is Vehicle With Biggest Used Car Price Drop

Used car prices have finally started to drop. Interestingly, the Tesla Model 3 leads with the biggest drop. A new study by researchers at iSeeCars shows that used car prices are finally starting to head back to ward some price normalcy. The overall summary from Karl Brauer, Executive Analyst at iSeeCars is, “The inflation and high-interest rates of the past several months are clearly impacting consumers, and have migrated to the car market where prices are consistently falling.” We find it intriguing that the model with the biggest decline is the very popular Tesla Model 3. As recently as August of 2021, we reported that the Tesla Model 3 was the fastest-selling used car in America.
Carscoops

Shell To Buy Ad-Supported EV Charging Network Volta For $169 Million

Shell USA announced today that it has signed a definitive agreement to buy Volta Inc. in an all-cash deal that is valued at $169 million. This is the second electric vehicle charging network that has been purchased by the oil company. As part of the deal, Shell will take over...
torquenews.com

Tesla's Are Now Cheaper Than Toyota's - Why They Are Cheaper

Tesla vehicles are drastically cheaper and now are cheaper than a Toyota. Here's why. As of January 12th, 2023, Tesla has drastically cut prices with some prices cut up to 20%. A Model 3 is just as affordable to own and operate as a Toyota vehicle. Toyota is generally associated...
CNBC

Read the memos Amazon execs sent to employees about job cuts

Amazon's human resources boss and retail chief sent memos to staff Wednesday saying the company had begun job cuts. The layoffs are expected to affect more than 18,000 people, which would be the largest round of cuts in company history. Employees were notified of the cuts in emails sent by...
notebookcheck.net

From US$799.99: Samsung Galaxy S23 price leak arrives as part of alleged Verizon S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra internal spec sheet

In a potentially astonishing blunder from Verizon, it appears the US prices, pre-order date, and launch date for the Samsung Galaxy S23 series have been leaked. All the information comes as part of a slideshow or datasheet that is marked as “Samsung Diamond (DARK)", with “Diamond” being the codename for the Galaxy S23 lineup. The regular Galaxy S23 is revealed as “DM1”, the Galaxy S23+ is “DM2”, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra is “DM3”. Screenshots are posted below, but here are the potentially juiciest parts for potential buyers, the supposed starting prices:
CNBC

Carvana adopts 'poison pill' and sells $4 billion of auto loans

Carvana has adopted a "poison pill" to limit shareholders from raising their stakes and has reached an agreement to sell up to $4 billion of auto loans, the struggling used car retailer said on Tuesday. Carvana said the "poison pill" will help safeguard its "significant" U.S. federal net operating loss...
Vox

Inside the battle for the future of Amazon

Jason Del Rey has been a business journalist for 15 years and has covered Amazon, Walmart, and the e-commerce industry for the last decade. He is a senior correspondent at Vox. For years, it seemed as though nothing could stop Amazon’s explosive growth and success. Even a pandemic couldn’t slow...

