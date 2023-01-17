Used car prices have finally started to drop. Interestingly, the Tesla Model 3 leads with the biggest drop. A new study by researchers at iSeeCars shows that used car prices are finally starting to head back to ward some price normalcy. The overall summary from Karl Brauer, Executive Analyst at iSeeCars is, “The inflation and high-interest rates of the past several months are clearly impacting consumers, and have migrated to the car market where prices are consistently falling.” We find it intriguing that the model with the biggest decline is the very popular Tesla Model 3. As recently as August of 2021, we reported that the Tesla Model 3 was the fastest-selling used car in America.

2 DAYS AGO