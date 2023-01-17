Read full article on original website
Related
insideevs.com
Carmax Sold Over Half Its Tesla Inventory In 24 Hours
Now that Tesla's new car prices are much lower, the same is becoming true of used Tesla prices. Just a quick look at the online car sales website Carmax shows a 57 percent drop in Tesla inventory over a 24-hour period. When Tesla first dropped its prices in the US...
Autoblog
Tesla's price cuts trigger a serious surge in buyer interest
Tesla's price cuts are drawing in more buyer interest, according to data collected by car-shopping website Edmunds. After Elon Musk's automaker slashed the prices of its most popular vehicles last week, on-site shopper interest in the EV-maker's cars surged, Edmunds found. The Model Y, which saw a 20% price cut,...
torquenews.com
Tesla's Addressable Market Just Tripled - Here's Why
We can see that due to Tesla's recent price cuts, that its addressable market for its vehicles has tripled. We'll go over why. With Tesla's recent price cuts, there has been a surge in orders. This makes sense because the price of Tesla's vehicles went down by as much as 20%. It's total addressable market is about triple what it used to be.
torquenews.com
Study: Tesla Model 3 Is Vehicle With Biggest Used Car Price Drop
Used car prices have finally started to drop. Interestingly, the Tesla Model 3 leads with the biggest drop. A new study by researchers at iSeeCars shows that used car prices are finally starting to head back to ward some price normalcy. The overall summary from Karl Brauer, Executive Analyst at iSeeCars is, “The inflation and high-interest rates of the past several months are clearly impacting consumers, and have migrated to the car market where prices are consistently falling.” We find it intriguing that the model with the biggest decline is the very popular Tesla Model 3. As recently as August of 2021, we reported that the Tesla Model 3 was the fastest-selling used car in America.
Carscoops
Shell To Buy Ad-Supported EV Charging Network Volta For $169 Million
Shell USA announced today that it has signed a definitive agreement to buy Volta Inc. in an all-cash deal that is valued at $169 million. This is the second electric vehicle charging network that has been purchased by the oil company. As part of the deal, Shell will take over...
I'm Microsoft's former VP of HR. Here are the 3 types of employees most at risk during layoffs — and the 2 that are safest.
Chris Williams ranks employees who are most likely to get laid off in a recession and advises keeping your résumé updated regardless of your risk.
CNBC
The 10 fastest-growing jobs in the U.S. right now—many pay over $100,000 a year
The job landscape has been in constant flux over the last three years as some industries still struggle to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic and companies brace for a potential recession in 2023. Some jobs have become more popular in the wake of the pandemic and the nationwide quitting and...
The 26-carat Tenner Diamond was purchased at a "car boot sale" for $10 because its owner thought it was costume jewelry
A 26.27-carat cushion-shaped diamond was dubbed the "Tenner Diamond" because its original owner paid just $10 for it. The story of the Tenner Diamond goes back to the late 1980s. A woman from the UK was browsing at a car boot sale in Isleworth, West London.
astaga.com
Shiba Inu price prediction ahead of Shibarium launch
Shiba Inu (SHIB/USD) worth went parabolic as buyers reacted to the most recent developments on Shibarium launch. The SHIB token jumped by greater than 20% prior to now 24 hours. It has soared by over 57% from the bottom stage in December 2022. Different top-performing cryptocurrencies are STEEM, LOKA, and HIVE.
torquenews.com
Tesla's Are Now Cheaper Than Toyota's - Why They Are Cheaper
Tesla vehicles are drastically cheaper and now are cheaper than a Toyota. Here's why. As of January 12th, 2023, Tesla has drastically cut prices with some prices cut up to 20%. A Model 3 is just as affordable to own and operate as a Toyota vehicle. Toyota is generally associated...
The Couple That Stole $3.6 Billion worth of Bitcoin
In March 2022, the US Government seized $3.6 Billion in stolen Bitcoin from this couple:. Yes.. really, this couple. Here’s a quick background on Ilya Lichtenstein and his wife Heather Morgan:
CNBC
Amazon cited by Labor Department for exposing warehouse workers to safety hazards
Amazon was cited by the Department of Labor at three of its warehouses. Federal officials found Amazon workers at the facilities were exposed to "ergonomic hazards" such as lower back injuries. Amazon faces ongoing federal probes into its workplace safety record. The Labor Department's Occupational Safety and Health Administration has...
CNBC
Read the memos Amazon execs sent to employees about job cuts
Amazon's human resources boss and retail chief sent memos to staff Wednesday saying the company had begun job cuts. The layoffs are expected to affect more than 18,000 people, which would be the largest round of cuts in company history. Employees were notified of the cuts in emails sent by...
notebookcheck.net
From US$799.99: Samsung Galaxy S23 price leak arrives as part of alleged Verizon S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra internal spec sheet
In a potentially astonishing blunder from Verizon, it appears the US prices, pre-order date, and launch date for the Samsung Galaxy S23 series have been leaked. All the information comes as part of a slideshow or datasheet that is marked as “Samsung Diamond (DARK)", with “Diamond” being the codename for the Galaxy S23 lineup. The regular Galaxy S23 is revealed as “DM1”, the Galaxy S23+ is “DM2”, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra is “DM3”. Screenshots are posted below, but here are the potentially juiciest parts for potential buyers, the supposed starting prices:
CNBC
Carvana adopts 'poison pill' and sells $4 billion of auto loans
Carvana has adopted a "poison pill" to limit shareholders from raising their stakes and has reached an agreement to sell up to $4 billion of auto loans, the struggling used car retailer said on Tuesday. Carvana said the "poison pill" will help safeguard its "significant" U.S. federal net operating loss...
California Inflation Relief: See If You’ll Get Paid in February
If you live in California and haven't received your Middle Class Tax Refund (MCTR) yet, it is on the way. According to the Los Angeles Times, the state has extended the schedule for direct payments to...
These major companies are laying off workers at a huge rate
Major companies in a variety of sectors are experiencing massive layoffs in recent months, including cuts at Microsoft, Amazon, Goldman Sachs and Washington Post.
zycrypto.com
New Shibarium Update Ignites Super Bullish Expectations For ‘$0.001 SHIB Price’ Among The Community
The Shiba Inu community has been buzzing with excitement at the news of Shibarium’s launch. And now, a new update on the layer-2 network has just dropped, convincing investors that SHIB’s price is about to explode to $0.001. On Sunday, Jan 15 the team behind Shibarium published a...
Amazon is offering a crazy deal on this Samsung robot vacuum. Save $800 on the Samsung Jet Bot AI+, plus shop more unbeatable deals at Amazon
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. The Samsung Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum has a bunch of cool features, including 30 watts of adjustable suction, 3D...
Vox
Inside the battle for the future of Amazon
Jason Del Rey has been a business journalist for 15 years and has covered Amazon, Walmart, and the e-commerce industry for the last decade. He is a senior correspondent at Vox. For years, it seemed as though nothing could stop Amazon’s explosive growth and success. Even a pandemic couldn’t slow...
